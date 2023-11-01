    Sophie Turner Was Reportedly Pictured Kissing Aristocrat Peregrine Pearson In Paris This Weekend

    Peregrine is apparently a British millionaire.

    Natasha Jokic
    Sophie Turner was reportedly snapped kissing a guy named Peregrine Pearson in Paris this weekend.

    Sophie Turner on the BAFTA red carpet in a long-sleeved embellished lace dress
    Of course, Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie after four years of marriage in September. The split has proven to be challenging, as reports over their custody battle have made headlines.

    Closeup of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
    So, who is Peregrine? He's a British aristocrat and the heir of the fourth Viscount Cowdray (I also have no idea what that means). He also apparently used to date King Charles's goddaughter.

    Closeup of Peregrine Pearson smiling
    According to photos obtained by the Sun which showed them seemingly kissing on the streets of Paris, Sophie went on to present the Rugby World Cup final trophy that evening.

    Sophie Turner on the pitch standing next to the trophy
    And yep, Peregrine could be spotted attending the event with her:

    Arrow pointing to Peregrine Pearson who&#x27;s walking with others behind Sophie
    Perhaps unsurprisingly, neither of them have commented on the speculation. Ol' Perry's Instagram is private, but he is followed by none other than Sophie:

    &quot;Followed by sophiet&quot;
    Hope Sophie is ✨ thriving ✨.