Sophie Turner Is Reportedly Suing Joe Jonas To Return Their Two Children To England

Sophie Turner is suing Joe Jonas for return of their kids to England, according to court documents obtained by Page Six.
It was announced that the two would be divorcing earlier this month after four years of marriage. The two share Willa, aged 3, and a 14-month old whose name they have not shared publicly.
According to Page Six and NBC, Sophie filed a lawsuit this morning claiming that the "wrongful retention" of their children from their "habitual" home by Joe began on Sept. 20.
Sophie allegedly agreed "with hesitation" to have their daughters travel with Joe on the Jonas Brothers tour in a "temporary arrangement" as he had more free time during the day. “The children would then at least be able to spend some time during the day with one of their parents until the Mother finished her filming commitments,” the documents allegedly continued, noting Sophie's filming of Joan in the UK.
The documents further allegedly claim that both Joe and Sophie had previously agreed to make England the family's “forever home” and that Sophie would return to New York to pick up the children once her filming was over. However, they further claim that Joe is currently withholding the children's passports so that they cannot return.
When it comes to the divorce itself, Sophie allegedly claims in the documents that she found out "from the media" days after Joe filed for divorce on Sept. 1. She further claims that the breakdown of the marriage happened "very suddenly" after an argument on Aug. 15.
BuzzFeed has reached out to representatives for Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas for comment.
UPDATE A representative for Joe gave a lengthy statement to TMZ in response to the allegations where he denied that Sophie found out about the divorce through the media.
"This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending," the statement continued, alleging that Sophie was filing the lawsuit in order "only to move the divorce proceedings to the UK and remove the children from the US permanently." It claimed that Joe did not supply the children's passports to Sophie as there is an alleged Florida Court order restricting "the parents from relocating the children."
The statement further said that Joe "is seeking shared parenting with the kids" and that he would be "okay" with the children being raised in the US and the UK — seemingly shifting tone from Sophie's claim that they had previously agreed to raise the children in England. The children are currently with Sophie.
"Joe has already disavowed any and all statements purportedly made on his behalf that were disparaging of Sophie. They were made without his approval and are not consistent with his views. His wish is that Sophie reconsider her harsh legal position and move forward in a more constructive and private manner. His only concern is the well-being of his children," the statement concludes.