Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Viola Davis Talked About The Makeup Removal Process For "The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes" And It Sounds Excruciating

    I don't know whether to cringe or laugh.

    Morgan Murrell
    by Morgan Murrell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Viola Davis stars in the new Hunger Games prequel film, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, and let's just say it took a lot to get her in and out of character.

    closeup of Viola smiling at an event and wearing a sequined outfit
    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Viola plays Dr. Volumnia Gaul, the head gamemaker of the 10th Hunger Games and an instructor at The University. She's also the mastermind behind the experimental weapons division at The Capitol.

    dr. gaul on the movie poster holding a snake
    Lionsgate

    During a recent interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Viola opened up about the process of becoming Dr. Gaul and the surprisingly hard part about it.

    viola sitting for an interview
    Nbc / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

    "The makeup in Hunger Games took four hours," Viola said. "And then it took maybe 45 minutes to take it off."

    Dr. Gaul standing with another person in a large auditorium
    Murray Close / Murray Close/Lionsgate

    "The hardest part to take off was the nose. It was so hard that the makeup artists literally had to brace their feet and just pull it. It was like an anal probe!"

    viola reenacting the removal of the nose
    NBC

    The EGOT performer said as they attempted to pull the prosthetic nose off pieces of plastic would come out, and by that point, the cast and crew were hysterically laughing.

    her laughing with jimmy fallon
    NBC

    Viola admitted that she loves going deep into character like that, because she enjoys when viewers see her differently, instead of just playing the same types of roles.

    closeup of her character wearing colorful outfit with grey curly hair
    Murray Close / Murray Close/Lionsgate

    "I love when people love me," Viola added. "I love when people see me as maternal, warm, and fuzzy. But there are times where I just want to scare the shit out of them."

    closeup of her at an event
    Gotham / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Whether she's playing a warrior general, or Michael Jordan's mom, or something in between, we can't get enough of Viola! To learn more about her, be sure to check out the rest of her Tonight Show interview below:

    View this video on YouTube
    NBC

    And if you want to see more of Viola as Dr. Gaul, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes hits theaters today!