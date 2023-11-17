Skip To Content
“The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes” Cast Got 4/8 On This “Hunger Games” Quiz — Can You Beat Them?

Rachel Zegler having all three of The Hunger Games books with her during this quiz is peak-superfan, and I love it.

by Lauren Garafano, Vicki Chen, alisherman
BuzzFeed Quiz Party!
 

Take this quiz with friends in real time and compare results

Check it out!

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is officially in theaters today!!!!! And if you're a die-hard fan like me, then this movie is about to become your entire personality.

closeup of two characters standing close to each other
Lionsgate / Everett Collection

So, to celebrate the movie's release, we had the cast — Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, and Josh Andrés Rivera — test their knowledge with a trivia quiz all about The Hunger Games movies.

the cast members laughing
BuzzFeed

Watch the video below to find out how they did:

View this video on YouTube
BuzzFeed Celeb

And now it's your turn! Take our "How Well Do You Remember The Hunger Games Movies?" quiz now and compare your results with the cast!

And be sure to check out Tom, Rachel, and Josh in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which is in theaters now!

