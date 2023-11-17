The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is officially in theaters today!!!!! And if you're a die-hard fan like me, then this movie is about to become your entire personality.
So, to celebrate the movie's release, we had the cast — Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, and Josh Andrés Rivera — test their knowledge with a trivia quiz all about The Hunger Games movies.
Watch the video below to find out how they did:
And now it's your turn! Take our "How Well Do You Remember The Hunger Games Movies?" quiz now and compare your results with the cast!
And be sure to check out Tom, Rachel, and Josh in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which is in theaters now!