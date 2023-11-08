Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Jeezy Said He Feels Like He "Failed" After Filing For Divorce From Jeannie Mai When Therapy Didn't Work

    "I failed at something that I would have given my life for."

    Morgan Murrell
    by Morgan Murrell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    For the first time, rapper Jeezy is shedding light on what led to him filing for divorce from on-air personality Jeannie Mai.

    Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Jenkins
    Paras Griffin / Getty Images

    After nearly two years of marriage, Jeezy filed for divorce from Jeannie on Sept. 14. They share a 21-month-old daughter named Monaco, who they co-parent.

    During a sit-down, one-on-one interview with actor and friend, Nia Long, Jeezy spoke candidly about what led him to that decision and how he feels about it now.

    A screenshot that reads, &quot;I might forgive...but I don&#x27;t forget&quot;: A One on One Conversation with Jay &quot;Jeezy&quot; Jenkins and Nia Long
    YouTube / youtube.com

    "I can tell you that this has not been an easy journey," Jeezy admitted. "I can tell you that I'm saddened. I can tell you that I'm disappointed. I can tell you that I'm uneasy."

    Jeannie Mai-Jenkins and Jeezy at an event
    Paras Griffin / Getty Images

    "God has put me on a different path, and that path entails for me to take care of myself, to love myself, and to be in the best situation where I can thrive as someone who's been through all the things that I've been through."

    A closeup of Jeezy
    JEEZY / youtube.com

    Jeezy went on to say that he doesn't like to fail, especially when he's poured so much of himself into something or someone. He's also learned not to expect others to do things the way he would do them.

    Jeezy in front of a poster of himself
    Jarrod Williams / Getty Images

    Without getting too specific, Jeezy said he and Jeannie went to therapy where they addressed and tried to work through their issues, but ultimately, it didn't help.

    Jeezy and Jeannie Mai-Jenkins on the red carpet arm-in-arm
    Derek White / Getty Images

    "I'm going through a real, real hard moment in my life...like, I failed at something that I would have given my life for it to work."

    Jeezy
    JEEZY / youtube.com

    Throughout the interview, both Jeezy and Nia got real about forgiveness, love, and grief. To learn more, be sure to check out the full chat below.

    View this video on YouTube
    JEEZY / youtube.com