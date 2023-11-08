Jeezy Said He Feels Like He "Failed" After Filing For Divorce From Jeannie Mai When Therapy Didn't Work

During a sit-down, one-on-one interview with actor and friend, Nia Long, Jeezy spoke candidly about what led him to that decision and how he feels about it now.
"I can tell you that this has not been an easy journey," Jeezy admitted. "I can tell you that I'm saddened. I can tell you that I'm disappointed. I can tell you that I'm uneasy."
"God has put me on a different path, and that path entails for me to take care of myself, to love myself, and to be in the best situation where I can thrive as someone who's been through all the things that I've been through."
Jeezy went on to say that he doesn't like to fail, especially when he's poured so much of himself into something or someone. He's also learned not to expect others to do things the way he would do them.
Without getting too specific, Jeezy said he and Jeannie went to therapy where they addressed and tried to work through their issues, but ultimately, it didn't help.
"I'm going through a real, real hard moment in my life...like, I failed at something that I would have given my life for it to work."
Throughout the interview, both Jeezy and Nia got real about forgiveness, love, and grief. To learn more, be sure to check out the full chat below.