Rapper Jeezy is speaking out for the first time since filing for divorce from TV personality Jeannie Mai.
In a statement released to E! News, Jeezy is shedding a little light on what led to his split with Jeannie and where his relationship with her currently stands.
Jeezy filed for divorce on Sept. 14 in Atlanta, Georgia, after nearly two years of marriage to The Real host. They also reportedly signed a prenup.
"The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart," Jeezy said in his statement. "Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains, and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart."
According to court documents, Jeezy and Jeannie are "currently living in a bona fide state of separation" and Jeezy said that their marriage is "irretrievably broken."
Despite their differences, Jeezy and Jeannie are focused on ensuring their 21-month-old daughter Monaco's happiness and wellbeing remains a priority. Jeezy is seeking joint legal and physical custody of her.
“Our beautiful daughter is the best gift from our relationship, and I am committed to assuring she feels the love and stability she deserves. During this period, I kindly request that you respect our family’s privacy as we focus on healing.”
Although Jeannie has yet to publicly make a statement on her divorce, she did share a quote to her Instagram, last week, about taking time to heal.