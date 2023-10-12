    People Are Supporting Jeannie Mai After Her Latest Comments Amid Jeezy's Divorce Filing

    Jeannie Mai spoke publicly for the first time since Jeezy filed for divorce.

    Jeannie and Jeezy with their arms around each other as they pose for a photo together outside at an event
    Last month, the Associated Press reported that Jeezy filed for divorce from Jeannie on Sept. 14 after two years of marriage. Court documents said that "the marriage of the parties is irretrievably broken" with "no hope for reconciliation."

    The former couple riding in the back of a golf cart
    Although an exact cause was not shared, sources told Entertainment Tonight that it allegedly came down to their conflicting "values and expectations."

    Jeannie and Jeezy at a media event
    "They had different views, and each felt like their needs weren't being completely met," the source shared.

    Jeannie and Jeezy holding hands
    Jeannie and Jeezy had been together since 2019 and married since 2021. They share a 1-year-old daughter, Monaco, who was born in January 2022.

    Jeezy requested joint legal custody of Monaco in his divorce filing. He also has three other children from different relationships.

    Jeezy at an event with DJ Khaled, Swizz Beats, Diddy, and Ja Rule
    Now, almost a month after he filed paperwork to end things with the TV host legally, Jeannie took to her Instagram to share an update on how she's been doing and coping. She had last posted on her page Sept. 13, just before Jeezy filed for divorce.

    Jeannie, wearing a strapless dress, speaks at an event
    Jeannie shared a pic of a handwritten note that said, "Sometimes, you need to take a break and disconnect, to heal," with a black heart at the end. She also captioned her post with a simple black heart emoji.

    Naturally, people shared warm words and support for Jeannie in the comments as she continues to navigate their split:

    Internet star Amber Whittington sent Jeannie her love.

    Screenshot of her message, showing two black hearts and a prayer emoji
    Podcast host Caitlin Marshall encouraged her and said she and Monaco "deserve the world."

    &quot;Love you, Jeannie. You&#x27;re one of the realest out there and I always say that about you. You and Monaco deserve the world&quot;
    Other people sent prayers and motivational messages.

    One person said, &quot;Praying nothing but good things for you Jeannie [with two heart emojis]&quot;
    &quot;Girl don&#x27;t chase nobody! Do you&quot;
    Jeezy, for his part, has not publicly commented on the split, but we'll let you know if he does.