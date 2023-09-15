People Are Reacting To Jeezy Filing For Divorce From Jeannie Mai Nearly 10 Years After She Made Controversial Comments About Dating Black Men

Browse links
"I'm really caught off guard by this."
Not that I was closely following their relationship, but the Jeezy & Jeannie Mae news surprised me a little.— Naima Cochrane (@naima) September 15, 2023
Not Jeezy and Jeannie getting a divorce pic.twitter.com/RlwIo2Xo8T— 🎈Sept24th🥳 (@HeartBreakSeun) September 15, 2023
Hugh Jackman & Deborra-Lee Jackman are getting divorced— Memes On X (@MemesOnX_) September 15, 2023
Jeezy & Jeannie Mae are getting divorced
Divorce Lawyers in 2023: pic.twitter.com/BOe04juxqr
I don’t usually get surprised by celebrity divorces.. but Jeannie and Jeezy getting a divorce… yeah.— raveen marie 🫶🏾 (@xoraveen) September 15, 2023
SHOOK. pic.twitter.com/c2yCPLqfkV
“for me dark meat on the side, white meat keeps me mean and lean.” -Jeannie— sasuke hate account. (@krispykuf) September 15, 2023
Maybe Jeezy finally woke his lame ass up. https://t.co/HJN1li0zkR
Ngl I thought Jeannie and Jeezy were gonna last. I was even saying how they look so in love and how it maybe just took the right man for her to wanna have a baby. Were they even together for 5 years??— Tally (@TallySalkey) September 15, 2023
Jeannie Mai is about to write a book & do a podcast about this divorce whether we like it or not. Jeezy is about to go on tour and live his best life. The baby will become heir to the Blasian nepobaby throne now that the Simmons girls are grown.— Sassington, M.D. (@MissSassbox) September 15, 2023
Look for a reality show soon.
Jeezy & Jeannie Mai’s marriage was SO content driven. That lady made her “dark meat on the side” husband into a Content Husband to have a Content Baby b/c she had a Content Based Lifestyle. It was exhausting following her page & channel so not surprised by this divorce filing🤷🏽♀️ pic.twitter.com/uiSBv6rJAB— “Well Shit…” (@sincerelymaxxdc) September 15, 2023
I really thought Jeannie and Jeezy were so in love. I’m really caught off guard by this divorce— DANA WANA (@anadatokad) September 15, 2023