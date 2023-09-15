    People Are Reacting To Jeezy Filing For Divorce From Jeannie Mai Nearly 10 Years After She Made Controversial Comments About Dating Black Men

    "I'm really caught off guard by this."

    Morgan Murrell
    by Morgan Murrell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    After two years of marriage, rapper Jeezy and The Real cohost Jeannie Mai are reportedly calling it quits.

    Jeezy and The Real cohost Jeannie Mai sitting at a dinner table for an event pose for a photo
    Paras Griffin / Getty Images

    According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Jenkins, filed for divorce from Jeannie.

    Jeezy and Jeannie Mai walking through a building together
    Derek White / Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

    The court filing in Fulton County stated that Jeezy and Jeannie are already separated and that they've signed a prenuptial agreement.

    He's also seeking joint custody of their 1-year-old daughter, Monaco, who they welcomed in January 2022.

    Jeannie and Jeezy first met back in 2019 after the veteran rapper made an appearance on her daytime talk show, which ended last year. They later tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Atlanta on March 27, 2021.

    Derek White / Getty Images

    News of their divorce comes just one week after Jeannie posted this sweet video with their daughter, congratulating Jeezy on becoming a New York Times bestselling author for his new book Adversity for Sale.

    Their relationship had made headlines multiple times, partially because of past comments Jeannie made about marriage and children. During a 2014 episode of The Real, Jeannie shared some controversial comments about her taste in men: "I loved Black guys. For me, dark meat on the side, white keeps me mean and lean. That’s why I married a white. That’s what I like.”

    View this video on YouTube
    The Real

    Which is why there was initial shock when the couple got together. But Jeezy revealed that he talked to Jeannie about the comments and reassured fans that he's never experienced any form of racism from her or her Chinese/Vietnamese family.

    And when referring to her first marriage to Freddy Harteis (2007–2018), Jeannie admitted she never wanted children due to childhood trauma and that ultimately played a role in their divorce.

    Variety / Penske Media via Getty Images

    But despite being so adamant on the issue, once Jeannie got into a relationship with Jeezy, she revealed the rapper changed her mind about becoming a mother.

    Although the headlines had people talking, fans still loved seeing the couple together and watching Jeannie embrace motherhood.

    Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Gold House

    Here's how people are reacting to news of their divorce:

    Twitter: @naima

    Fox / Twitter: @HeartBreakSeun

    Comedy Central / Twitter: @MemesOnX_

    ABC / Twitter: @xoraveen

    Twitter: @krispykuf

    Twitter: @TallySalkey

    Twitter: @MissSassbox

    Twitter: @sincerelymaxxdc

    Twitter: @anadatokad