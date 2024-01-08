But what a lot of us didn't get to see was what happened behind the scenes during the commercial breaks. Here are a few special moments you might've missed:
1.Billie Eilish had fun fangirling with a few celebrities, including Barbie's Margot Robbie. The singer won Best Original Song for "What Was I Made For?" — one of the most recognizable hits from the movie soundtrack.
2.And she couldn't keep her composure once she met Andrew Scott...and the feeling was clearly mutual.
3.She also coupled up with Inventing Anna star Julia Garner for this cute photo-op.
4.Speaking of Julia, she was in awe while meeting the incomparable Angela Bassett backstage.
So, of course they had to snag a photo together.
5.Ayo Edebiri and Ramy Youssef stole my heart with these genuine embraces.
I mean, come on, look at the joy on their faces!
6.Issa Rae reunited with her Barbie costars, including America Ferrera, and their smiles were infectious!
That also goes for Hari Nef when she and Issa locked arms in a big hug.
7.Selena Gomez could not get enough of Florence Pugh, and Elizabeth Banks was a witness.
So much so that Elizabeth eventually just let the ladies have their moment together, because they just couldn't control their excitement for each other.
8.As far as her run-in with Taylor Swift, it was just another day with her bestie.
9.John Krasinski and Bradley Cooper were cracking each other up as Emily Blunt looked on.
Here's a different angle for dramatic effect:
10.Grammy Award-winner Jon Batiste met music icon Bruce Springsteen, and probably had a conversation about how talented they both are.
11.Natasha Lyonne flipped out in the best way as she was graced by Oprah Winfrey's presence.
12.Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez couldn't keep their hands...or lips off of each other.
13.Jennifer Lawrence and Lenny Kravitz had a mini Hunger Games reunion.
14.Willem Dafoe and Flavor Flav were an unexpected pair to see together, but you wouldn't be able to tell by these pictures. They look like old friends.
15.Meryl Streep received a bunch of praise and love from fellow celebs, but I wouldn't expect any other treatment for our Hollywood president. Here's Robert Downey Jr. giving her a smooch:
And here's her Season 3 Only Murders in the Building costar doing the same:
16.But on the red carpet, Meryl was the one giving out the kisses. Here she is with Amanda Seyfried:
17.Rosamund Pike and Pedro Pascal were twinning in more ways than one. Not only did they get the memo to wear black, but they were also both recovering from injuries — Rosamund from a skiing accident and Pedro from falling.
18.Lastly, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner cozied up in their seats, sharing innocent looks...