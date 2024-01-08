Skip To Content
18 Genuine Moments That Happened At The Golden Globes That Most Of Us Missed

Love it when celebs gush over each other!

Morgan Murrell
by Morgan Murrell

BuzzFeed Staff

On Sunday, Hollywood's latest and greatest gathered together at the 81st annual Golden Globes in Beverly Hills to celebrate accomplishments in film and television.

CBS

The night was filled with emotional moments on the red carpet, jokes that fell flat, and unforgettable acceptance speeches, and fans got to witness it all.

Closeup of Lily Gladstone holding her Golden Globe
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

But what a lot of us didn't get to see was what happened behind the scenes during the commercial breaks. Here are a few special moments you might've missed:

1. Billie Eilish had fun fangirling with a few celebrities, including Barbie's Margot Robbie. The singer won Best Original Song for "What Was I Made For?" — one of the most recognizable hits from the movie soundtrack.

Closeup of Margot Robbie and Billie Eilish
Christopher Polk / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

2. And she couldn't keep her composure once she met Andrew Scott...and the feeling was clearly mutual.

Billie Eilish and Andrew Scott
Michael Buckner / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

3. She also coupled up with Inventing Anna star Julia Garner for this cute photo-op.

Billie Eilish and Julia Garner
Christopher Polk / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

4. Speaking of Julia, she was in awe while meeting the incomparable Angela Bassett backstage.

Julia Garner and Angela Bassett
Christopher Polk / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

So, of course they had to snag a photo together.

Julia Garner and Angela Bassett
Christopher Polk / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

5. Ayo Edebiri and Ramy Youssef stole my heart with these genuine embraces.

Ayo Edebiri and Ramy Youssef
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for MoÃ«t & Chandon

I mean, come on, look at the joy on their faces!

Ayo Edebiri and Ramy Youssef
Gregg Deguire / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

6. Issa Rae reunited with her Barbie costars, including America Ferrera, and their smiles were infectious!

Issa Rae and America Ferrera sitting at a table
Christopher Polk / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

That also goes for Hari Nef when she and Issa locked arms in a big hug.

Issa Rae and Hari Nef hugging
Christopher Polk / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

7. Selena Gomez could not get enough of Florence Pugh, and Elizabeth Banks was a witness.

Selena Gomez, Florence Pugh, and Elizabeth Banks
Michael Buckner / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

So much so that Elizabeth eventually just let the ladies have their moment together, because they just couldn't control their excitement for each other.

Selena Gomez and Florence Pugh embracing
Michael Buckner / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

8. As far as her run-in with Taylor Swift, it was just another day with her bestie.

Closeup of Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift
Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

9. John Krasinski and Bradley Cooper were cracking each other up as Emily Blunt looked on.

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, and Bradley Cooper
Christopher Polk / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Here's a different angle for dramatic effect:

Bradley Cooper, Emily Blunt, and John Krasinski laughing
Christopher Polk / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

10. Grammy Award-winner Jon Batiste met music icon Bruce Springsteen, and probably had a conversation about how talented they both are.

Jon Batiste and Bruce Springsteen shaking hands
Christopher Polk / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

11. Natasha Lyonne flipped out in the best way as she was graced by Oprah Winfrey's presence.

Oprah and Natasha Lyonne
Christopher Polk / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

12. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez couldn't keep their hands...or lips off of each other.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lawrence kissing
Christopher Polk / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

13. Jennifer Lawrence and Lenny Kravitz had a mini Hunger Games reunion.

Closeup of Jennifer Lawrence and Lenny Kravitz
Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

14. Willem Dafoe and Flavor Flav were an unexpected pair to see together, but you wouldn't be able to tell by these pictures. They look like old friends.

Willem Dafoe and Flavor Flav
Michael Buckner / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images
Willem Dafoe and Flavor Flav
Michael Buckner / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

15. Meryl Streep received a bunch of praise and love from fellow celebs, but I wouldn't expect any other treatment for our Hollywood president. Here's Robert Downey Jr. giving her a smooch:

Robert Downey Jr. kissing Meryl Streep on the cheek
Michael Buckner / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

And here's her Season 3 Only Murders in the Building costar doing the same:

Selena Gomez and Meryl Streep
Instagram: @selenagomez

16. But on the red carpet, Meryl was the one giving out the kisses. Here she is with Amanda Seyfried:

Meryl Streep kissing Amanda Seyfried on the cheek
Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

17. Rosamund Pike and Pedro Pascal were twinning in more ways than one. Not only did they get the memo to wear black, but they were also both recovering from injuries — Rosamund from a skiing accident and Pedro from falling.

Rosamund Pike and Pedro Pascal
Michael Buckner / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

18. Lastly, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner cozied up in their seats, sharing innocent looks...

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner
Christopher Polk / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

...and awkward, yet cute, pecks.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner
Christopher Polk / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

