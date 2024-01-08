Rosamund Pike Turned A Horrific Ski Accident Into A Fashion Statement — It's The Creativity For Me

Rosamund Pike revealed the surprising inspiration behind her red carpet look, and it's kind of genius.
The Saltburn star wowed at the 2024 Golden Globes tonight. While some thought her look was inspired by her character in the film, Rosamund admitted the face covering she wore was actually inspired by a recent accident she had.
Rosamund wore a black, vintage couture Dior gown and paired it with an eye-catching Philip Treacy "protective veil," which matched perfectly.
"Well I had an accident over Christmas, actually," Rosamund said. "I had a skiing accident."
"It's not what you want when you're going to the Golden Globes on the seventh of January. On the 26th of December, my face was entirely smashed up."
Rosamund confirmed she is newly healed, but she needed to do something to protect her face at the show, seemingly because there was bound to be a lot of close interactions with her peers.
The veil was a fabulous choice, and learning about its background story made her look even more interesting. Rosamund, who's up for Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role, was in good spirits as she gushed about her psychological thriller.