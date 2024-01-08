Skip To Content
Rosamund Pike Turned A Horrific Ski Accident Into A Fashion Statement — It's The Creativity For Me

Protective wear, but make it fashion!

Morgan Murrell
by Morgan Murrell

BuzzFeed Staff

Rosamund Pike revealed the surprising inspiration behind her red carpet look, and it's kind of genius.

Closeup of Rosamund Pike
John Salangsang / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

The Saltburn star wowed at the 2024 Golden Globes tonight. While some thought her look was inspired by her character in the film, Rosamund admitted the face covering she wore was actually inspired by a recent accident she had.

Screenshot from &quot;Saltburn&quot;
Amazon Prime Video / Courtesy Everett Collection

Rosamund wore a black, vintage couture Dior gown and paired it with an eye-catching Philip Treacy "protective veil," which matched perfectly.

Closeup of Rosamund Pike
Monica Schipper / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

"Well I had an accident over Christmas, actually," Rosamund said. "I had a skiing accident."

Rosamund being interviewed
Variety

"It's not what you want when you're going to the Golden Globes on the seventh of January. On the 26th of December, my face was entirely smashed up."

Closeup of Rosamund Pike
Gilbert Flores / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Rosamund confirmed she is newly healed, but she needed to do something to protect her face at the show, seemingly because there was bound to be a lot of close interactions with her peers.

Closeup of Rosamund Pike
Variety

The veil was a fabulous choice, and learning about its background story made her look even more interesting. Rosamund, who's up for Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role, was in good spirits as she gushed about her psychological thriller.

Rosamund Pike
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage / Getty Images

We love the creativity, Rosamund!

