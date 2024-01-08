Browse links
"Be careful, it can happen to anybody."
"It can happen to anybody." Pedro Pascal, who showed up to the Golden Globes red carpet with his arm in a sling, said his injury was caused by a fall. Follow @apnewsentertainment for more.♬ original sound - The Associated Press - The Associated Press
congratulations to golden globe loser pedro pascal pic.twitter.com/bGt7lfw9ph— laura (@oipedrito) January 8, 2024
I just love how Pedro Pascal is matching the outfits and the arm sling, he might be hurt but he'll still serve pic.twitter.com/gw992KaQgS— elly (@wizardjarin) January 8, 2024
when you just won a golden globe but you still gotta do a double-take bc pedro pascal is there #GoldenGlobes#GoldenGlobes2024 pic.twitter.com/YYb9AWWHht— lea ☀️ award season ⭐ (@softpascalito) January 8, 2024
“suck it, pedro. it’s mine”— Pedro Pascal Daily (@pascalarchive) January 8, 2024
congrats to kieran culkin 🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/8pVg35FzOb
PEDRO PASCAL’S REACTION IM FUCKING CRYING pic.twitter.com/JT1UcVk9rY— highman. (@ireoispunk) January 8, 2024