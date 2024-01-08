Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Golden Globes badge

Pedro Pascal Used His Manicure To Subtly Address His Injury, And He's Literally Such A Trendsetter

"Be careful, it can happen to anybody."

Lauren Garafano
by Lauren Garafano

BuzzFeed Staff

So, last night was the 81st Golden Globe Awards, and a ton of famous people showed off their best looks, including Pedro Pascal.

An arrow pointing to Pedro Pascal
Michael Buckner / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Pedro pulled up to the red carpet looking as fab as ever but noticeably wearing a sling on his arm due to a recent injury, and many people were left wondering what happened.

Pedro Pascal
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

During a red carpet interview with Associated Press, Pedro answered the question that was on everyone's minds. He simply said, "I fell. Be careful, it can happen to anybody!"

@apnews

"It can happen to anybody." Pedro Pascal, who showed up to the Golden Globes red carpet with his arm in a sling, said his injury was caused by a fall. Follow @apnewsentertainment for more.

♬ original sound - The Associated Press - The Associated Press
@APNews / tiktok.com

He even coordinated his outfit to match his sling and had his nails painted with letters that spelled out the word "Ouchy."

Closeup of Pedro&#x27;s nails
Monica Schipper / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

And while he didn't win any awards at the show, he luckily didn't let the injury ruin his night!

Closeup of Pedro Pascal
Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

Several fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their own favorite Pedro moments from the awards show:

Twitter: @oipedrito

Twitter: @wizardjarin

Twitter: @softpascalito

Twitter: @pascalarchive

Twitter: @ireoispunk

So, there you have it, folks. Mystery solved! And we're wishing Pedro a speedy recovery!!!!

Check out more of our Golden Globes coverage here.