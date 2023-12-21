Skip To Content
Demi Lovato's Ex-Fiancé Max Ehrich Just Addressed Those "Fake" IG Posts Impersonating Him With "Cruel Messages" About Her New Engagement

"I am aware of the fake pages."

Morgan Murrell
by Morgan Murrell

BuzzFeed Staff

Demi Lovato's ex-fiancé Max Ehrich was the target of online impersonation, and now he's setting the record straight on those alarming posts that were attributed to him.

Closeup of Max Ehrich
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Demi and Max were engaged for two months in the summer of 2020, but ultimately called it quits. They both had very different reactions to the split.

Closeup of Demi and Max
Demi Lovato / Via Instagram: @ddlovato

The "Cool for the Summer" singer recently announced her engagement to fellow singer Jutes. The two went public with their relationship in August 2022 and later revealed they got engaged on Dec. 16, 2023.

Well, earlier this week, an Instagram account claiming to be Max began posting about Jutes and Demi's engagement, seemingly in an attempt to win her back. However, Max says the account isn't his. The person shared a string of old photos of Demi and Max together, accompanied by captions of "Max" professing his love to Demi.

Closeup of Max Ehrich
Amy Graves / Getty Images for Breaking Hits

The first post featured photos from their engagement on the beach, with the caption, "You're the reason she won't marry the love of her life, who has always been me."

Closeup of Max Ehrich
Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

They then shared an image of Max crying with a broken heart emoji.

Closeup of Max Ehrich
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Along with several other posts, the user also shared alleged DMs between themselves and Demi:

Screenshot from an Instagram post
Max Music Ehrich Instagram / Via Instagram: @maxmusicehrich

Leaving the newly engaged couple alone wasn't in the cards, because the user then posted an alleged conversation between themselves and Jutes:

Screenshot of an Instagram text exchange
Max Music Ehrich Instagram / Via Instagram: @maxmusicehrich

Well, it didn't take long for Max to hear about what was going on. So, he addressed the posts from his verified account, revealing he only wants the best for Demi.

Closeup of Max Ehrich
Michael Tullberg / Getty Images

"I am aware of the fake pages that were created to post fabricated and cruel messages about a truly joyful occasion in Demi's life, a moment that should only be celebrated," Max wrote on his Notes app.

Closeup of Max
Wil R / GC Images / Getty Images

"I only want the best for everyone, and from the bottom of my heart, I truly wish them a lifetime of peace and happiness."

Jutes and Demi Lovato
Kayla Oaddams / WireImage / Getty Images

He concluded his response by asking to be removed from any fake pages and from the narrative completely. And we can only hope that they respect his wishes.

Closeup of Max Ehrich
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

You can check out Max's full message below:

Screenshot of Max&#x27;s message
Max Ehrich / Via Instagram: @maxehrich