Demi Lovato's ex-fiancé Max Ehrich was the target of online impersonation, and now he's setting the record straight on those alarming posts that were attributed to him.
Demi and Max were engaged for two months in the summer of 2020, but ultimately called it quits. They both had very different reactions to the split.
The "Cool for the Summer" singer recently announced her engagement to fellow singer Jutes. The two went public with their relationship in August 2022 and later revealed they got engaged on Dec. 16, 2023.
Well, earlier this week, an Instagram account claiming to be Max began posting about Jutes and Demi's engagement, seemingly in an attempt to win her back. However, Max says the account isn't his. The person shared a string of old photos of Demi and Max together, accompanied by captions of "Max" professing his love to Demi.
The first post featured photos from their engagement on the beach, with the caption, "You're the reason she won't marry the love of her life, who has always been me."
Along with several other posts, the user also shared alleged DMs between themselves and Demi:
Leaving the newly engaged couple alone wasn't in the cards, because the user then posted an alleged conversation between themselves and Jutes:
Well, it didn't take long for Max to hear about what was going on. So, he addressed the posts from his verified account, revealing he only wants the best for Demi.
"I am aware of the fake pages that were created to post fabricated and cruel messages about a truly joyful occasion in Demi's life, a moment that should only be celebrated," Max wrote on his Notes app.
"I only want the best for everyone, and from the bottom of my heart, I truly wish them a lifetime of peace and happiness."
He concluded his response by asking to be removed from any fake pages and from the narrative completely. And we can only hope that they respect his wishes.