"I Love You Baby": Demi Lovato Is Engaged To Jutes After More Than A Year Of Dating

We've come a long way since Demi Lovato started dating Jordan "Jutes" Lutes in the summer of 2022. (In the beginning, we didn't even know who he was, like, literally.)
Although word started spreading about Demi's new beau way way back, her and Jutes didn't make their red carpet debut until February of this year, at a pre-Grammys party.
Since then, we've gotten a few glimpses into their relationship. Demi posted a sweet birthday tribute to Jutes for his birthday back in March, and in June they had to dispel rumors that she and Jutes were engaged.
Just a few months ago, Demi toldHoward Stern that she had "definitely" discussed marriage with Jutes. "We've talked about it," they said.
Well, it seems like the couple have decided to have a go at it, because Demi has revealed on IG that they and Jutes are now officially engaged.
"I’m still speechless 🥹🥹," she wrote in an Instagram post this morning, where she shared photos of the engagement and the engagement ring. "Last night was the best night of my life and I can’t believe I get to marry the love of my life @jutesmusic.."
"My love, I’m beyond excited to marry you...," she also wrote. "Every day I’ve spent with you has been a dream come true and I can’t wait to love and cherish you forever. Here’s to the rest of our lives. I love you baby."