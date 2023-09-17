The singer has been publicly dating musician Jutes since August last year, whom she's dubbed her "favorite person."
A year later, I'm happy to announce that it seems like Jutes very much still is. On The Howard Stern Show, the "Skyscraper" singer opened up about their relationship with their musician beau.
Demi revealed that the two have been dating for around "a year and a half," and that initially, they started off as "friends for the first few months." They met in the studio where Jutes popped in to help work on her music as a songwriter.
Demi recalled how they were "immediately attracted to him." Plus, they added, "He has the best personality. We laugh nonstop."
"He’s so great because — you know what it is, we started off as friends and we built that foundation of friendship first," Demi revealed. "There’s like this partnership there that is so magnetic, and the way that we laugh together is just nonstop."
When asked about her past dating experiences, Demi opened up about her phase of dating "older men" and "older guys," which she explained stemmed from her "daddy issues."
“Now, I’m in a place where I’m in an amazing relationship and my boyfriend is a year older than me, and we’re growing together and it feels so healthy," Demi shared.
When asked whether marriage is in the cards for the two, Demi answered, "Definitely," and added, "We’ve talked about it."
For the singer's birthday last month, Jutes posted a loving message on his Instagram referring to Demi as his "best friend" and saying that he was going to spend the rest of his life "protecting" her.
"I think if you can find someone that makes you feel safe that you’re so attracted to, that you laugh with constantly — that’s the formula for a really great relationship," Demi shared.
These two 🥹 You can watch the full interview clip here.