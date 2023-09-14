  • VMAs badge

5 Wild Rumors And Allegations That Started At The MTV VMAs — And How The Celebs Involved Addressed Them

Morgan Murrell
BuzzFeed Staff

1. Rumor: Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake were feuding backstage.

When footage of Megan and Justin's run-in at the MTV Video Music Awards went viral, people immediately assumed something went wrong between them. Because there was no sound, all viewers could see was Megan's facial expression change while she waved her finger back and forth.

Reality: Megan and Justin are NOT beefing. The two artists hopped on a TikTok together, and Megan admitted that there's no beef between them, she just talks with her hands.

@theestallion

I just talk with my hands lol 💁🏽‍♀️see ya next time @Justin Timberlake

♬ Fukai Mori - Do As Infinity
2. Rumor: Selena Gomez reacted negatively to the mention of Chris Brown's name. Did she do it, or did the camera just catch her at the wrong time?

While nominations were being read, a camera caught Selena scrunching her face in disgust when she heard his name being called alongside Chloe Bailey's for their single "How Does It Feel." She also notably didn't start clapping again until the next nominees were called.

Reality: Yes, Selena did make that face because of Chris, and she has no regrets about it. In fact, after the video went viral on various social media, Selena responded on Instagram saying, "Who cares lol."

And Selena made it clear she has no interest in becoming society's next big meme.

Her IG story message: &quot;I will never be a meme again; I&#x27;d rather sit still than be dragged for being myself; much love&quot;
3. Rumor: People thought Sexyy Red was bored during the show.

Close-up of Sexxy Red at the VMAs raising her middle finger
As cameras panned the audience throughout the show, someone caught Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift posing for a picture. But a fan also noticed rapper Sexyy Red in the background, appearing to look "bored."

Reality: The "SkeeYee" rapper was actually just hungry. Sexyy Red confirmed this in a series of tweets.

She couldn't even get Uber Eats during the breaks.

Her Twitter comment: &quot;They ain&#x27;t let my Uber eats in man&quot;
4. Rumor: Halle Bailey reacted negatively to Anitta winning Best Latin Video for her song "Funk Rave."

As Anitta was accepting her award, cameras gathered reactions from the crowd. While they were doing so, fans thought Halle's facial expressions didn't scream, "Congratulations."

MTV / Via Twitter: @onIychloexhalle

Reality: There is no ill will between the women...at all.

In fact, the artists are friends in real life.

Anitta, Chloe, and Becky G smiling and embracing
5. Last rumor: Yung Miami is pregnant.

Close-up of Yung in a strapless outfit at the VMAs
A fan asked if the City Girls member was expecting. Miami retweeted the image but didn't respond to the question.

Reality: The rapper is not pregnant. Later in the night, she shared videos of herself partying and getting "tipsy."

She also added to the conversation on Twitter, including sending a sweet message to her boyfriend, Diddy.

&quot;Back to the gym I go, damn&quot; and &quot;My papi&quot; with five heart-eyes emojis
Whew, the 2023 MTV VMAs started a lot of chatter online, but thankfully, the celebs were there to clear them up before the rumors got out of hand.

