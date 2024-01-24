21 Times Celebrities Either Cried, Gushed, Or Were Completely Speechless Over Other Celebrities

Browse links
January 22, 2024
Brie Larson meeting Jennifer Lopez for the first time is our golden moment. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/uUlIaos2mb— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 8, 2024
Jeffrey Wright stanning Kelly Clarkson’s “Because of You” was not on my 2024 Bingo card. pic.twitter.com/SxCKGDqgos— DB (@denbac) January 20, 2024
Beyoncé had chance the rapper GAGGED for LIFE okay😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/VXpbbwuuTb— 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) April 3, 2023
So truly happy I got to meet @lizzo the other day. Her show was out of this world!! Made me feel so high on life!! She is the one. Can’t wait to watch you continue to take over the world gorgeous xx pic.twitter.com/waBOE9PHd3— SAM SMITH (@samsmith) July 16, 2019
Julia Roberts meets Gwen Stefani for the first time (2001) pic.twitter.com/zaD6cSOEUj— Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) April 25, 2022
Guys, it happened. I met Beyonce. And she is an angel. And I am not worthy. And I will never stop shaking. #PatheticFanGirlOfTheYear— Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) January 27, 2014