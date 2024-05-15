"We Were Always Called The Wives, And I Hated That": Sophie Turner Just Opened Up About Her Split From Joe Jonas

"It felt like I was watching a movie of my life that I hadn't written, hadn't produced, or starred in."

Nora Dominick
by Nora Dominick

BuzzFeed Staff

Sophie Turner is no stranger to having her love life be a hot topic on the internet. Last year, her very public divorce from Joe Jonas after four years of marriage made headlines for weeks.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images, Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

At the time, it felt like every day there was a new story about the couple's split. The press cycle included Sophie reportedly liking to party to a ring camera reportedly capturing something that made Joe realize "the marriage was over" to Taylor Swift and Sophie being spotted out together. The whole thing sent the internet into a frenzy with memes, commentary, etc.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner stand side by side; one in a dark embellished velvet jacket, the other in a sparkling black cutout dress
Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Now, in a new interview with British Vogue, Sophie is detailing her feelings on her divorce, what it was like having rumor after rumor circulate about what was happening, and the mom-shaming she faced after paparazzi photos surfaced of her hanging out without her children, at the same time photos of Joe emerged with their kids.

Sophie Turner in elegant attire smiling at a premiere
Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

"I mean, those were the worst few days of my life," Sophie began when recalling how she felt in those early days after her split with Joe became public.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner on a red carpet
Matt Winkelmeyer / WireImage / Getty Images

Explaining where she was when everything started to happen, she said, "I remember I was on set, I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn't leave. My kids were in the States, and I couldn't get to them because I had to finish Joan. And all these articles started coming out…"

Sophie Turner in sunglasses and a long coat pushing a stroller
Ignat / GC Images / Getty Images

Joan is an upcoming limited series starring Sophie as Joan Hannington. The show will follow Joan's journey from a housewife and mother to a petty offender to a diamond thief and "criminal mastermind" in 1980s London.

Later in the interview with British Vogue, Sophie even credits the cast and crew of Joan for helping her through this period in her life, adding, "They were my emotional support people, my family."

The show's executive producer, Ruth Kenley-Letts, told Vogue that the paparazzi were relentless, saying, "I just couldn’t believe the lies that I read, that she was somehow out partying. And I knew they were lies, because I was with her. I’d been with her for five months straight."

Among the rumors swirling about what led to Sophie and Joe's divorce — something Sophie reportedly can't speak about in detail for legal reasons, according to Vogue — there were the photos of Sophie hanging out without her children vs. Joe with their children. That's when the mom-shaming comments started, which really affected Sophie.

Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images, Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

"It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother — mum guilt is so real! I just kept having to say to myself, 'None of this is true. You are a good mum, and you've never been a partier,'" she said.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner walking hand in hand
Ricky Vigil M / GC Images / Getty Images

She continued, telling British Vogue, "I mean, it's unfathomable the amount of people that will just make shit up and put it up based on a picture. A picture might tell a thousand words, but it's not my story. It felt like I was watching a movie of my life that I hadn't written, hadn't produced, or starred in. It was shocking. I'm still in shock."

Sophie Turner in casual attire with braided hair, graphic tee, jeans, and sneakers walks on a sidewalk
Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

Looking back on her relationship with Joe, Sophie recalls suddenly being thrust into a big celebrity family, telling British Vogue, "There was a lot of attention on the three brothers, and the wives. Well, we were always called the wives, and I hated that. It was kind of this plus-one feeling."

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner walking hand-in-hand at the 2019 Met Gala
Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images / Getty Images

She continued, saying, "And that's nothing to do with him — in no way did he make me feel that — it was just that the perception of us was as the groupies in the band."

Kevin Jonas, Danielle Jonas, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the music video for &quot;Sucker&quot;
Republic / Via youtu.be

Sophie said the feeling of being a "plus-one" only escalated when they moved to Miami in 2021. She recalled, "I just felt like a little bird trapped in a gilded cage. It was amazing, yes, but I didn't have any friends there."

After the initial divorce announcement, things continued to reportedly escalate between Sophie and Joe, with reports coming out that Sophie was suing Joe over returning their daughters back to the UK. The case was dismissed in January 2024 with both parties’ consent, according to the New York Times and court filings, with the pair reaching a custody agreement.

Lionel Hahn / Getty Images, Scott Legato / Getty Images

Sophie says that making sure her children would be okay amidst the divorce ended up helping her through everything. She began, "There were some days that I didn't know if I was going to make it. I would call my lawyer saying, 'I can’t do this. I just can’t.' I was just never strong enough to stand up for myself."

Sophie Turner posing in a unique music-sheet patterned outfit
Marc Piasecki / WireImage / Getty Images

"And then, finally, after two weeks of me being in a rut, she reminded me that it was my children I was fighting for. Once anyone says to me, 'Do it for your kids,' I'm doing it. I wouldn't do it for myself, but I'll find the strength for them."

Sophie Turner in a high-neck dress posing on the carpet
Rich Fury / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Now, looking ahead and speaking about her relationship with Joe as a coparent, Sophie said, "I'm unhappy with the way everything played out, especially when it comes to my children. They're the victims in all of this. But I think we’re doing the best we can."

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner pose together at a TIFF event; the man in a black suit and the woman in a floral dress
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

She added, "I'm confident that we can figure it out. Joe is a great father to our children, and that's all that I can ask for."

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner on the redd carpet
John Shearer / Getty Images

With the frenzy surrounding their split behind her, Sophie is looking at how her family will look in the future. When asked if she "envisions one big happy blended family someday," she said, "My dream is to have a huge Christmas where my daughters can have their dad there, Joe's whole side of the family, their grandparents."

Sophie Turner in a glittery strapless dress with Joe Jonas in a striped suit, posing at an event
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

"I don't care about the politics. I just want the girls to feel loved and have everyone show up for them."

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner seated at an event
Matt Winkelmeyer / VF22 / WireImage for Vanity Fair / Getty Images

You can read Sophie's entire interview with British Vogue here.