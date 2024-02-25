Skip To Content
The "Modern Family" Cast Reunited At the 2024 SAG Awards, And Now I'll Never Emotionally Recover

Sofía Vergara, Ed O'Neill, Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, Eric Stonestreet, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson together again at the SAG Awards was a dream come true.

Mychal Thompson
The 2024 SAG Awards happened last night. This particular award show celebrated the top acting performances in TV and movies, honored by other actors.

America Ferrera and Margot Robbie onstage at the SAG Awards
Despite a year of strikes and delays, we received some of the best TV and movies in years with heavy hitters like The Bear, Succession, Oppenheimer, and Barbie, with incredible performances by Ayo Edebiri, Kieran Culkin, Cillian Murphy, Margot Robbie, and their incredible costars.

Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White with their SAG Awards
This night brought us reunions like The Devil Wears Prada taking the stage to pay homage to their iconic characters, but it was another reunion that ultimately snatched my heartstrings.

Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep, and Anne Hathaway
Sofía Vergara, Ed O'Neill, Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, Eric Stonestreet, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson had a brief Modern Family reunion, and it genuinely felt like home.

The cast of &quot;Modern Family&quot; at the SAG Awards
Modern Family first premiered 15 years ago and ended in 2020. The cast also included Sarah Hyland, Nolan Gould, Ariel Winter, Rico Rodriguez, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, and Jeremy Maguire, who grew up before our eyes as their children.

Cast of Modern Family celebrating 200th episode with a cake featuring show characters
And while there have been a few reunions between the castmates over the years — this one takes the cake because Jay Pritchett, his beautiful wife, his adult children, and their wacky spouses were all side-by-side.

Ty Burrell and Julie Bowen, as Phil and Claire Dunphy, sit on a couch looking surprised in a scene from the TV show &#x27;Modern Family&#x27;
During the SAG Awards, the four-time winners of Ensemble in a Comedy Series reunited to honor this year's nominees and present the award for a new cast of hilarious actors who are just too good at playing off each other.

Three actors in a scene from a show, with tense expressions, standing in a kitchen setting, facing another character not fully shown
In classic Phil Dunphy fashion, Ty wasted no time taking us back down memory lane. "This really... This really brings back memories," he said. "You guys ever miss it?"

Five people stand on stage at an awards show, one in a sparkling red gown and others in formal attire
Julie joined in on the nostalgic success with the usual Claire Dunphy energy before Ed and Sofía took a moment to humble brag about their flourishing acting careers just like Jay and Gloria Pritchett would.

Four TV show cast members onstage at an awards event, two women and two men, with expressive reactions
Sofía's new show, Griselda, on Netflix, is currently one of the top series on the streaming platform. Ed was also the star of the hit sitcom Married... with Children, which ran for 11 seasons with 259 episodes.  

Jesse and Eric's facial expressions alone immediately took us back to the good ol' days of Cameron Tucker and Mitchell Pritchett.

Two men on stage, one in a black suit, the other in a tuxedo with a bow tie, both smiling
Even the funny father-in-law and aloof son-in-law relationship between Phil and Jay made a return.

Four &quot;Modern Family&quot; cast members on stage, two standing behind podium, two beside, engaged in a presentation
Jesse and Julie reminded us of the familiar dynamic of the Pritchett siblings.

Four people on stage at an awards ceremony
And Eric chimed in with the best kicker and homage to Cam's love for football after his costars wouldn't lighten up on the braggadocious humor.

The cast of &quot;Modern Family&quot; at the SAG Awards
Sofía also shared some beautiful moments with the castmates throughout the evening on her Instagram.

Watch the entire hilarious, nostalgic moment here and try to hold back happy tears.

Check out all our SAG Awards coverage here.