The "Modern Family" Cast Reunited At the 2024 SAG Awards, And Now I'll Never Emotionally Recover

The 2024 SAG Awards happened last night. This particular award show celebrated the top acting performances in TV and movies, honored by other actors.
Despite a year of strikes and delays, we received some of the best TV and movies in years with heavy hitters like The Bear, Succession, Oppenheimer, and Barbie, with incredible performances by Ayo Edebiri, Kieran Culkin, Cillian Murphy, Margot Robbie, and their incredible costars.
This night brought us reunions like The Devil Wears Prada taking the stage to pay homage to their iconic characters, but it was another reunion that ultimately snatched my heartstrings.
Sofía Vergara, Ed O'Neill, Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, Eric Stonestreet, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson had a brief Modern Family reunion, and it genuinely felt like home.
Modern Family first premiered 15 years ago and ended in 2020. The cast also included Sarah Hyland, Nolan Gould, Ariel Winter, Rico Rodriguez, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, and Jeremy Maguire, who grew up before our eyes as their children.
And while there have been a few reunions between the castmates over the years — this one takes the cake because Jay Pritchett, his beautiful wife, his adult children, and their wacky spouses were all side-by-side.
During the SAG Awards, the four-time winners of Ensemble in a Comedy Series reunited to honor this year's nominees and present the award for a new cast of hilarious actors who are just too good at playing off each other.
In classic Phil Dunphy fashion, Ty wasted no time taking us back down memory lane. "This really... This really brings back memories," he said. "You guys ever miss it?"
Julie joined in on the nostalgic success with the usual Claire Dunphy energy before Ed and Sofía took a moment to humble brag about their flourishing acting careers just like Jay and Gloria Pritchett would.
Jesse and Eric's facial expressions alone immediately took us back to the good ol' days of Cameron Tucker and Mitchell Pritchett.
Even the funny father-in-law and aloof son-in-law relationship between Phil and Jay made a return.
Jesse and Julie reminded us of the familiar dynamic of the Pritchett siblings.
And Eric chimed in with the best kicker and homage to Cam's love for football after his costars wouldn't lighten up on the braggadocious humor.
Sofía also shared some beautiful moments with the castmates throughout the evening on her Instagram.
Watch the entire hilarious, nostalgic moment here and try to hold back happy tears.