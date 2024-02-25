Skip To Content
Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, And Emily Blunt Reunited At The SAG Awards, 18 Years After "The Devil Wears Prada"

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt reciting Miranda Priestly lines while presenting at the SAG Awards was perfect.

by Nora Dominick

The 2024 SAG Awards are happening tonight. The annual award show celebrates the best acting performances in TV and movies over the last year.

closeup of america ferrera and margot robbie holding mics at the show
This past year was filled with huge TV shows and movies, like Barbie, Oppenheimer, the final season of Succession, The Bear, Abbott Elementary, and so much more. The actors were out in full force for the last big awards show before the Oscars.

closeup of Ayo Edebiri
While there were a ton of reunions between cast members of the nominated movies and films, one of the biggest reunions was actually for a movie that came out 18 years ago this year.

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt had a little The Devil Wears Prada reunion and it was everything. Both Meryl and Emily were nominees at the 2024 SAG Awards for their work in Only Murders in the Building and Oppenheimer.

Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt on each side of Meryl Streep in &#x27;The Devil Wears Prada&#x27;,
Meryl is nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for Only Murders in the Building. Emily is nominated twice for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for Oppenheimer

Meanwhile, Anne said she decided to make this a The Devil Wears Prada family reunion after Meryl reached out to her about attending the SAG Awards.

Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in &#x27;The Devil Wears Prada&#x27;
She told Laverne Cox on the SAG Awards red carpet, "It's just been incredible to watch the way it's grown over the decades. Meryl was the one who said, 'You think you can make it to the SAG Awards?'"

Miranda Priestly throws a jacket to Andy Sachs in &#x27;The Devil Wears Prada.&#x27;
20th Century Fox / Everett Collection

As for what they were wearing... First, here's Anne, who of course starred as Andy Sachs, wearing a cerulean vintage dress, complete with a belt:

Anne in a blue gown with a plunging neckline and belt detail holding a clutch at the SAG Awards
closeup of Anne smiling
And yes, it is a reference to the iconic moment between Andy and Miranda in The Devil Wears Prada.

Miranda Priestly in a room with Andy correcting her and saying, it&#x27;s actually cerulean
Meryl, who of course starred as Miranda Priestly, was wearing this maroon Prada ensemble:

Meryl in a long-sleeved, floor-length gown with swirling patterns, posing with a clutch at an awards event
closeup of her in the gown
And Emily, who of course starred as Emily Charlton, wearing a stunning red gown:

Emily in a red sleeveless gown with plunging neckline and flowing train, standing on the red carpet
closeup of Emily Blunt with a statement necklace
During the SAG Awards ceremony, Meryl, Anne, and Emily also came out to present the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series, and all three easily slipped back into the roles.

Meryl on stage saying she forgot her glasses and the envelope and emily and anne coming out from the side with the missing items
And, they paid tribute to Meryl's iconic performance as Miranda, and Meryl tried to make sure it was clear that she is nothing like Miranda IRL.

meryl trying to say that she&#x27;s nothing like the character she playing and anne leaning into to interrupt saying, no no that wasn&#x27;t a question
And it led to Emily and Anne quoting some iconic Miranda lines from The Devil Wears Prada back to Meryl herself.

meryl tries to open the envelope and emily says, by all means move at a glacial pace, you know how that thrills me
And the whole thing ended with Meryl making Emily and Anne laugh by fumbling with her glasses, which just felt right.

the two ladies laughing as meryl stands in the middle fidgeting with her glasses
Check out all of our SAG Awards coverage here.