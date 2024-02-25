The 2024 SAG Awards are happening tonight. The annual award show celebrates the best acting performances in TV and movies over the last year.
This past year was filled with huge TV shows and movies, like Barbie, Oppenheimer, the final season of Succession, The Bear, Abbott Elementary, and so much more. The actors were out in full force for the last big awards show before the Oscars.
While there were a ton of reunions between cast members of the nominated movies and films, one of the biggest reunions was actually for a movie that came out 18 years ago this year.
Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt had a little The Devil Wears Prada reunion and it was everything. Both Meryl and Emily were nominees at the 2024 SAG Awards for their work in Only Murders in the Building and Oppenheimer.
Meanwhile, Anne said she decided to make this a The Devil Wears Prada family reunion after Meryl reached out to her about attending the SAG Awards.
She told Laverne Cox on the SAG Awards red carpet, "It's just been incredible to watch the way it's grown over the decades. Meryl was the one who said, 'You think you can make it to the SAG Awards?'"
As for what they were wearing... First, here's Anne, who of course starred as Andy Sachs, wearing a cerulean vintage dress, complete with a belt:
And yes, it is a reference to the iconic moment between Andy and Miranda in The Devil Wears Prada.
Meryl, who of course starred as Miranda Priestly, was wearing this maroon Prada ensemble:
And Emily, who of course starred as Emily Charlton, wearing a stunning red gown:
During the SAG Awards ceremony, Meryl, Anne, and Emily also came out to present the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series, and all three easily slipped back into the roles.
And, they paid tribute to Meryl's iconic performance as Miranda, and Meryl tried to make sure it was clear that she is nothing like Miranda IRL.
And it led to Emily and Anne quoting some iconic Miranda lines from The Devil Wears Prada back to Meryl herself.
And the whole thing ended with Meryl making Emily and Anne laugh by fumbling with her glasses, which just felt right.