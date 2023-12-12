Skip To Content
28 Things That Happened In 2023 That May Completely Distort Your Sense Of Time And Reality

It's wild that we've only been talking about George Santos for a year.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

It's hard to believe that 2023 is *almost* over.

a woman with 2023 glasses and bunny ears with her arms outstretched in glee
Alexi Rosenfeld / WireImage / Getty Images

Because I feel like this year felt like seven seconds, let's look at things you might have already forgotten happened in 2023...

1. First off, it's kind of hard to believe how we only discovered that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn broke up in April when it feels like they've been dunzo for years.

Closeup of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn at media event
Christopher Polk / NBCU Photo Bank

2. It seems like forever ago, but M3GAN came out in 2023.

Allison Williams walking next to someone cosplaying as M3GAN
Raymond Hall / GC Images / Getty Images

That doll was everywhere in January.

A woman in the audience dressed like M3GAN
Nbc / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

And everyone was doing that dance.

Blumhouse Productions

3. The Chinese spy balloon drama happened in 2023.

Anadolu / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

4. Another weird thing this year that feels like a blur was Jill Biden kissing Kamala Harris's husband on the lips.

Kamala Harris&#x27;s husband and Jill Biden kissing
CSPAN

5. Mattel revealed their new Barney in 2023...

Mattel/ Twitter: @PopBase

...and everyone thought he got buccal fat removal.

Twitter: @AsiaTheMuse

6. Jamie Lee Curtis won an Academy Award in 2023.

Closeup of Jamie Lee and her Oscar
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

7. It seems like forever ago, but Everything Everywhere All at Once won everything at the Academy Awards as well.

The producer and directors of &quot;Everything Everywhere All at Once&quot; holding their Oscars
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

8. I pretty much completely forgot that Harry Styles won Album of the Year at this year's Grammys.

Harry Styles accepting his Grammy
Timothy Norris / FilmMagic / Getty Images

9. Beyoncé also became the most Grammy-awarded musician ever that night.

Beyoncé accepting a Grammy
Timothy Norris / FilmMagic

10. But the real stars of the Grammys were Adele and Lizzo.

Closeup of Adele and Lizzo
Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

They were in basically every camera shot.

Closeup of Adele and Lizzo
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

11. Actually, I forgot that Adele became a meme many times in 2023 for essentially doing nothing.

Closeup of Adele
Stefanie Keenan / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

12. There was the meme of her licking her lips.

Twitter: @firetotherainx

13. And the meme of her yawning with her mouth closed at the basketball game.

NBA/ Twitter: @thinkinboutdula

14. It seems like years ago, but 2023 was also the year Rihanna announced her pregnancy at the Super Bowl.

Rihanna at the Super Bowl
Focus On Sport / Getty Images

15. Kevin McCarthy was elected as Speaker of the House at the beginning of the year, which is funny because that didn't last long.

Closeup of Kevin McCarthy
Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

16. It's also wild to think that we've only been talking about George Santos since early 2023.

Closeup of George Santos sitting in Congress
The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images

17. At the beginning of 2023, we found out Shakira allegedly discovered her ex was cheating because someone was eating her strawberry jam.

EPIC/ Twitter: @fagfetchd

18. This reminds me that Doja Cat wore 30,000 crystals, triggering everyone's trypophobia.

Closeup of Doja Cat
Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

19. Emily Ratajkowski made out with Harry Styles in 2023.

Nickelodeon/ Twitter: @jasmayxx

20. Gwyneth Paltrow won one whole dollar in her ski trial earlier this year.

Gwyneth Paltrow in court
Pool / Getty Images

21. It feels like a bajillion years since we heard that lawyer grill her about being friends with Taylor Swift.

ET/ Twitter: @PopBase

22. People lost it over Pedro Pascal's volatile Starbucks order in 2023.

Screenshot of Pedro Pascal&#x27;s Starbucks order
@alexafromspace/ tiktok.com

23. I feel like I've seen this pic of Cole Sprouse smoking on a podcast for years, but nope, it's from this year.

Closeup of Cole Sprouse with a cigarette in his hand
Spotify/Call Her Daddy

24. Those big red boots were a meme in 2023.

Men wearing big red boots at an event
Medianews Group / MediaNews Group via Getty Images

25. Ariana DeBose's rap at the BAFTAs went viral in February.

BAFTA/ Twitter: @PopCrave

26. Tom Brady announced his retirement in January.

Closeup of Tom Brady
Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

27. M&M's finally said enough and retired their "woke" spokescandies earlier this year.

Twitter: @mmschocolate

28. And lastly, it's hard to believe that Ron DeSantis was actually the GOP frontrunner earlier this year.

Closeup of Ron DeSantis
Steven Ferdman / Getty Images