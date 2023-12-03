Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    A Bunch Of Gay Power Couples Broke Up This Year, So Here Are 20 Gay Couples You Probably Forget Ever Even Dated To Begin With

    No couple is safe.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    2023 has seen the death of many famous gay power couples.

    People holding flowers at a grave
    Liudmila Chernetska / Getty Images

    We lost Jwan Yosef and Ricky Martin.

    Ricky and Jwan holding hands at a media event
    Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

    Then Adam Smith and Billy Porter ended their six-year marriage.

    Adam and Billy sitting together
    Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images for Related

    Everyone was completely shocked when Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton announced their divorce after a tenuous six-month marriage.

    Dave Benett / Jed Cullen/Dave Benett / Getty Images

    And last week, Kevin Harrington and Antoni Porowski broke off their engagement.

    Antoni and Kevin standing together
    Stephane Cardinale — Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

    So many gay men are breaking up!

    An older woman sitting in front of a laptop and looking sad
    Shapecharge / Getty Images

    Because I have an interest in forgotten celeb couples, here are 20 other gay couples you might have forgotten were ever a thing.

    1. Reichen Lehmkuhl and Lance Bass

    Reichen and Lance embracing at a media event
    Barry King / WireImage / Getty Images

    They broke up in 2006, shortly after Lance came out.

    Reichen and Lance in jeans and T-shirts at a media event
    Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage / Getty Images

    2. Zachary Quinto and Jonathan Groff

    Zachary and Jonathan embracing and smiling
    Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    They broke up in 2013 after dating for a year.

    Zachary and Jonathan smiling
    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for GQ

    3. Ricky Martin and Carlos Gonzalez Abella

    Ricky and Carlos outside embracing
    Ciao / Ciao Pix / Backgrid

    They broke up in 2013.

    Close-up of Ricky and Carlos outside embracing
    Ciao / Ciao Pix / Backgrid

    4. Daniel Franzese and Joseph Bradley Phillips

    Daniel and Joseph smiling and embracing on the red carpet
    David Livingston / Getty Images

    They ended their engagement in 2018.

    Daniel and Joseph holding hands at a media event
    Chelsea Lauren / Getty Images

    5. Jeff Leatham and Colton Haynes

    Jeff and Colton standing together at a gathering
    Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Lorraine Schwar

    They divorced in 2018 after six months of marriage.

    Close-up of Jeff kissing a smiling Colton at a media event
    Amanda Edwards / WireImage / Getty Images

    6. Antoni Porowski and Joey Krietemeyer

    Antoni and Joey smiling at a media event
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for City Harvest

    They broke up after seven years together.

    Antoni and Joey smiling at a media event
    Wwd / Penske Media via Getty Images

    7. Trace Lehnhoff and Antoni Porowski

    Trace and Antoni at a media event
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for City Harvest

    They broke up in 2019 after dating for a year.

    Trace and Antoni at a media event
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for City Harvest

    8. Karamo Brown and Ian Jordan

    Karamo and Ian smiling at a media event
    Toni Anne Barson / WireImage / Getty Images

    They broke up after 10 years together.

    Karamo kissing a smiling Ian on the cheek at a media event
    John Sciulli / Getty Images for Neuro Brands

    9. Luke Evans and Jon Kortajarena

    Luke and Jon at a gathering
    Rindoff / Getty Images

    They apparently broke up in 2017.

    Luke and Jon at a gathering
    Vittorio Zunino Celotto / WireImage / Getty Images

    10. Benjamin Maisani and Anderson Cooper

    Benjamin and Anderson in suits and ties on the red carpet
    Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

    They broke up in 2018 but still co-parent their two children together.

    Benjamin and Anderson in suits and ties and holding hands on the red carpet
    Theo Wargo / WireImage / Getty Images

    11. Jacob Bixenman and Troye Sivan

    They broke up after dating for four years.

    Jacob and Troye standing together
    Elisabetta Villa / Getty Images for HM

    12. Richie Jackson and B.D. Wong

    Close-up of Richie and BD smiling together and wearing suits and ties
    Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    They broke up in 2004 after being together for 15 years.

    Richie and BD at a media event with their son and producer Jordan Roth
    Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images

    That's their son in the lower middle. 

    13. Matthew Wilkas and Gus Kenworthy

    Matthew and Gus holding hands at a media event
    Joe Scarnici / WireImage / Getty Images

    They separated after four years together.

    Close-up of Matthew and Gus in suits and ties at a media event
    David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

    14. Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn

    Sam and Brandon&#x27;s faces circled amid a group of people, including Lorde and Janelle Monáe
    Lester Cohen / Getty Images for NARAS

    They broke up in 2018.

    Close-up of Sam and Brandon
    Jedu / Frank Castle / Backgrid

    15. Salvador Camarena and Ross Mathews

    Close-up of Salvador and Ross smiling at a media event
    David Livingston / Getty Images

    They broke up after 10 years together.

    Salvador and Ross smiling at a media event
    Paul Zimmerman / WireImage / Getty Images

    16. Christian Siriano and Brad Walsh

    Christian and Brad at a Time 100 event
    Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    They divorced in 2018 after previously breaking up and getting back together a few years prior.

    Christian and Brad at a media event
    Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Atlantic Record

    17. Cheyenne Jackson and Monte Lapka

    Close-up of Cheyenne smiling in a suit and tie at a media event
    Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

    Cheyenne and Monte, who is a physicist, were together for 13 years!

    18. Javi Costa Polo and Adam Lambert

    They ended their relationship in 2019.

    Javi and Adam smiling in an audience
    ABC

    19. Mark Cornelsen and T.R. Knight

    Mark and TR smiling together
    Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

    They broke up in 2009 after two years together.

    Mark and TR holding hands
    Steve Jennings / WireImage / Getty Images

    20. And lastly: Miles McMillan and Zachary Quinto

    Miles and Zachary in suits and ties smiling together
    Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic

    They broke up in 2019 after dating for six years.

    Miles and Zachary on the street holding hands
    Robert Kamau / GC Images / Getty Images