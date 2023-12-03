LGBTQ·Posted on Dec 3, 2023A Bunch Of Gay Power Couples Broke Up This Year, So Here Are 20 Gay Couples You Probably Forget Ever Even Dated To Begin WithNo couple is safe.by Matt StoperaBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail 2023 has seen the death of many famous gay power couples. Liudmila Chernetska / Getty Images We lost Jwan Yosef and Ricky Martin. Lionel Hahn / Getty Images Then Adam Smith and Billy Porter ended their six-year marriage. Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images for Related Everyone was completely shocked when Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton announced their divorce after a tenuous six-month marriage. Dave Benett / Jed Cullen/Dave Benett / Getty Images And last week, Kevin Harrington and Antoni Porowski broke off their engagement. Stephane Cardinale — Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images So many gay men are breaking up! Shapecharge / Getty Images Because I have an interest in forgotten celeb couples, here are 20 other gay couples you might have forgotten were ever a thing. 1. Reichen Lehmkuhl and Lance Bass Barry King / WireImage / Getty Images They broke up in 2006, shortly after Lance came out. Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage / Getty Images 2. Zachary Quinto and Jonathan Groff Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic / Getty Images They broke up in 2013 after dating for a year. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for GQ 3. Ricky Martin and Carlos Gonzalez Abella Ciao / Ciao Pix / Backgrid They broke up in 2013. Ciao / Ciao Pix / Backgrid 4. Daniel Franzese and Joseph Bradley Phillips David Livingston / Getty Images They ended their engagement in 2018. Chelsea Lauren / Getty Images 5. Jeff Leatham and Colton Haynes Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Lorraine Schwar They divorced in 2018 after six months of marriage. Amanda Edwards / WireImage / Getty Images 6. Antoni Porowski and Joey Krietemeyer Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for City Harvest They broke up after seven years together. Wwd / Penske Media via Getty Images 7. Trace Lehnhoff and Antoni Porowski Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for City Harvest They broke up in 2019 after dating for a year. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for City Harvest 8. Karamo Brown and Ian Jordan Toni Anne Barson / WireImage / Getty Images They broke up after 10 years together. John Sciulli / Getty Images for Neuro Brands 9. Luke Evans and Jon Kortajarena Rindoff / Getty Images They apparently broke up in 2017. Vittorio Zunino Celotto / WireImage / Getty Images 10. Benjamin Maisani and Anderson Cooper Neilson Barnard / Getty Images They broke up in 2018 but still co-parent their two children together. Theo Wargo / WireImage / Getty Images 11. Jacob Bixenman and Troye Sivan View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @troyesivan They broke up after dating for four years. Elisabetta Villa / Getty Images for HM 12. Richie Jackson and B.D. Wong Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic / Getty Images They broke up in 2004 after being together for 15 years. Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images That's their son in the lower middle. 13. Matthew Wilkas and Gus Kenworthy Joe Scarnici / WireImage / Getty Images They separated after four years together. David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images 14. Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn Lester Cohen / Getty Images for NARAS They broke up in 2018. Jedu / Frank Castle / Backgrid 15. Salvador Camarena and Ross Mathews David Livingston / Getty Images They broke up after 10 years together. Paul Zimmerman / WireImage / Getty Images 16. Christian Siriano and Brad Walsh Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images They divorced in 2018 after previously breaking up and getting back together a few years prior. Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Atlantic Record 17. Cheyenne Jackson and Monte Lapka Neilson Barnard / Getty Images Cheyenne and Monte, who is a physicist, were together for 13 years! 18. Javi Costa Polo and Adam Lambert View this photo on Instagram @adamlambert / Via instagram.com They ended their relationship in 2019. ABC 19. Mark Cornelsen and T.R. Knight Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images They broke up in 2009 after two years together. Steve Jennings / WireImage / Getty Images 20. And lastly: Miles McMillan and Zachary Quinto Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic They broke up in 2019 after dating for six years. Robert Kamau / GC Images / Getty Images