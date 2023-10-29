31 Wildly Juicy Events In '90s And '00s Movie History That Are All But Forgotten Today

It was a weird couple decades in Hollywood, baby.

Mike Spohr
by Mike Spohr

BuzzFeed Staff

1. Put this one in the "Only in the '90s" category: Drew Barrymore was just 16 years old when she filmed the erotic thriller Poison Ivy, which can only be described as a remake of Fatal Attraction, but with a teenage girl destroying the middle-aged man's life instead of, you know, Glenn Close.

Screenshot from &quot;Poison Ivy&quot;
New Line Cinema / Â©New Line Cinema/Courtesy Everett Collection

If the above didn't gross you out enough, versions of the film's poster used the following pull quote from a movie critic: "Drew Barrymore rivals Sharon Stone in indulging her basic instincts."

2. Speaking of Poison Ivy, Leonardo DiCaprio made his theatrical film debut in it, but only appeared for five seconds — just walking out of a classroom — because the future Academy Award-winning actor kept blowing his lines.

Leonardi DiCaprio in &quot;Poison Ivy&quot;
Fotos International / Getty Images / New Line

Leonardo told Marc Maron on his WTF podcast that he was cast as a character who was supposed to deliver a somewhat wordy insult to Sara Gilbert's character. He couldn't get it right, though, so the director simplified things and told him to just enter the room, look at Sarah, and say, "Problems." In the end, the whole bit was cut from the movie.

3. There was no Superman movie in the '90s, but there ALMOST was an absolutely epic one to be written by indie darling Kevin Smith (Clerks), directed by Tim Burton, and starring Nicolas Cage as none other than Superman. Also in the mix to be cast? Christopher Walken as the baddie Brainiac and Chris Rock as Jimmy Olsen. So what happened?

Bob Riha Jr / Getty Images, Ian Walton / Getty Images

According to Smith, things got off to a bad start when Warner Bros. insisted on a number of strange requirements, like that Superman couldn't wear his usual suit or fly, and that he had to face off against a giant spider at the end.

Eventually, Smith was replaced (the studio didn't love his take on a non-flying Superman), by Dan Gilroy, who evidently couldn't nail it either.

After a few years of development, the studio (which had suffered through a number of box-office bombs) put the project in turnaround. What could have been!

4. Eliza Dushku and Jesse Bradford were arrested — and jailed! — while on a trip to Tijuana in the middle of filming the 2000 cheerleading opus Bring It On. Director Peyton Reed told BuzzFeed, "Eliza and Jesse and a couple of the cheerleaders decided to cross the border into Mexico and party, and they ended up in a Mexican jail and had to be bailed out."

Side-by-side of Eliza Dushku and Jesse Bradford
Ryan Miller / Getty Images, J. Vespa / WireImage

"It was before one of the outdoor scenes — I think it was the car wash scene — they barely made it to set," Reed continued. 

Executive Producer Max Wong told MTV News, “[They] were on the beach drinking and got arrested and thrown into Mexican jail. And at some point, Eliza and a couple of the actors felt like they were in so much danger they decided to make themselves less attractive [by] using lipstick to draw all over their faces. I don’t know how that worked, but that was their strategy.”

Dushku added, "There may have been an incident in TJ one weekend, but we got ourselves out of it. ... I am quite a negotiator. I would admit there was an incident, but we got out in that turquoise convertible VW beetle and were back for work on time."

5. Tom Cruise famously played the lead role of Lestat in the 1994 film adaptation of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, but both Anne Rice and costar Brad Pitt "hated him," and neither wanted Cruise in the film. In fact, Pitt only signed on to the project because he thought he'd be acting opposite Daniel Day-Lewis as Lestat.

closeup of the two actors in the film
Francois Duhamel / Sygma via Getty Images

“Oh, they hated him,” director Neil Jordan recently said with a laugh. “Anne Rice found it perplexing. As did Brad Pitt, actually.”  

But Jordan stood by the casting of Cruise, saying, “I’ve always thought he’s a great actor." He also said Cruise's life as a megastar prepared him to play a vampire. "Famous people don’t want to go out into an unmediated space. They have to control who they meet and how they meet them. They have to control their image. It’s almost like they live in a spectral kind of world."

6. Speaking of Tom Cruise, he earned $100 million for his work on 2005's War of the Worlds, a figure that — when adjusted for inflation — is closer to $150 million today. How did he earn so much? By taking a lower salary up front in exchange for a significant portion of the film's first dollar gross, essentially betting on himself and the film.

Closeup of Tom Cruise
Paramount / Â©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

Cruise did the same thing on Top Gun: Maverick, and took home another nine-figure payday for that film, too!

Something interesting to point out about this — while lots of stars ask for a percentage of their film's backend, meaning they get to share in the profits of the film once its earnings have exceeded the studio's costs, Cruise's deals start paying out the first day the film appears in theaters, regardless of whether it ends up in the red or not.

7. The 1992 erotic thriller, Basic Instinct, became a massive hit in part because of the buzz surrounding the interrogation scene where star Sharon Stone — who was not wearing any underwear — briefly uncrossed her legs. But according to Stone, she was tricked into the nudity by director Paul Verhoeven.

Screenshot from &quot;Basic Instinct&quot; of her sitting cross legged in the chair
StudioCanal

In her 2021 memoir The Beauty of Living Twice, Sharon wrote that while filming the famous scene, Verhoeven told her, ‘We can’t see anything — I just need you to remove your panties, as the white is reflecting the light, so we know you have panties on.’”

It was only at an early screening full of industry professionals that she learned the truth. “That was how I saw my vagina-shot for the first time," she wrote.

Sharon slapped Verhoeven in the projection booth after the screening, then called her lawyer to see if she could get an injunction preventing the release of the film with the scene.

Ultimately, though, she decided to allow the scene to be included “because it was correct for the film and for the character; and because, after all, I did it.”

8. Bill Murray was replaced by Bernie Mac in the Charlie's Angels sequel Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle because there was a lot of on-set drama with Murray. Director McG claimed that Murray headbutted him, describing it as “square in the head. An inch lower and my nose would have been obliterated." Murray has vehemently denied this, saying, "That’s complete crap! I don’t know why he made that story up. He has a very active imagination.”

side by side of them each in the films
Sony courtesy of Everett Collection

Murray also allegedly told costar Lucy Liu that she couldn’t act, and she supposedly responded by throwing punches. Murray, when asked about this, said, “I will dismiss you completely if you are unprofessional and working with me. … When our relationship is professional and you’re not getting that done, forget it.”  

Lui herself later discussed the incident on the Los Angeles Times' Asian Enough podcast. She said they were preparing to film a scene when "Bill starts to sort of hurl insults. ... Some of the language was inexcusable and unacceptable, and I was not going to just sit there and take it. So, yes, I stood up for myself, and I don’t regret it. Because no matter how low on the totem pole you may be or wherever you came from, there’s no need to condescend or to put other people down. And I would not stand down, and nor should I have."

9. Legally Blonde had to dump its original ending after test audiences hated the film's last five minutes. How did the movie originally end, you ask? Well, it had Reese Witherspoon's Elle kissing Luke Wilson's Emmett, then cut to a year in the future where Elle and a now-blonde Vivian (Selma Blair) hand out Blonde Legal Defense Fund pamphlets on campus.

Screenshot from &quot;Legally Blonde&quot; of reece in the courtroom
Mgm / ©MGM/Courtesy Everett Collection

Cowriter Karen McCullah told Entertainment Weekly, “The test-screening audience didn’t feel like it was an exciting enough ending for her, success-wise." So, the filmmaking team brainstormed the more satisfying graduation speech ending.

They soon gathered the cast for reshoots, and if you look closely at the new graduation ending and compare it to the rest of the film, you'll notice Witherspoon's hair is redder. This is because she was in the middle of shooting another film, The Importance of Being Earnest, when she did the reshoots.

side by side of the shots from different parts in the movie
MGM

You might also notice Luke Wilson's hair doesn't quite look the same. He had to wear a wig because he'd recently shaved his head while filming The Royal Tenenbaums.

10. Writer/director John Hughes wrote the screenplay for 1990's Home Alone in just nine days — and the last 44 pages in just eight hours — after a stressful family trip to Europe that left him thinking: What if one of my kids has been accidentally left behind at home?

John Hughes and the &quot;Home Alone&quot; poster
MTV; ©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

Hughes was infamous for how quickly he wrote his screenplays and even completed Ferris Bueller's Day Off in less than a week.

11. In 2023, movies premiere online all the time, but that wasn't the case in the '90s when Party Girl starring Parker Posey became the first ever movie to premiere over the computer — all the way back on June 3, 1995.

Party Girl poster
(c)First Look Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

As you might imagine, the quality of the stream was...not good. According to Defector (which did an interesting deep dive on this historical event), the web hosting company operated on only 1.5 Mbps (which was significantly less than the current average of 42.86 Mbps). 

Film critic Lucy Mohr, who was hired to MC the streaming event (which cost $7.50 to watch, by the way), said that looking back, it is likely the lowest-fidelity movie ever to stream over the internet. She then compared it to Eadweard Muybridge’s project Horse in Motion, which — in 1876, long before movies really began — showed a series of photos that, when looked at in succession, gave the appearance of a moving horse. So, yeah...early days stuff.

Still, Party Girl deserves credit for going first (it's also a cult classic worth watching if you're a fan of Parker Posey and/or indie '90s movies).

12. Hardcore movie fans know that before Mike Myers was hired to voice Shrek, Myers' Saturday Night Live co-star Chris Farley first had the job, and worked on the film for over a year — completing 80–90% of Shrek's lines — before his death of a drug overdose at age 33 on December 18, 1997. But what's less known is that even after Farley's death, the studio tried to finish and release the film using Farley's voice...plus the voice of his brother John.

Chris and John Farley and Shrek
©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection; Todd Williamson / WireImage

Farley's brother John recently appeared on the Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade podcast and said, “He had, like, five (looping) days left, he’d shot it all.” He then says the studio asked him to finish the missing audio. “But it was right after (Chris’s death), like ’97, so I said ‘No, thanks.’ Now, I’m looking at it like, Dear God, what have I passed up?” 

The studio wanted John to imitate his brother’s voice, which John said he could do “back in the day.” He then reiterated, “It was way too soon. So, I was like, ‘forget it.’” 

13. Billy Bob Thornton got rip-roaring drunk to film a scene in 2003's Bad Santa where his character drunkenly melts down at the mall and attacks a decorative Christmas donkey. Thornton told PeopleTV's Couch Surfing he started his day by drinking three glasses of red wine, a vodka and cranberry juice, and then a few Bud Lights. "By the time I got to that scene there, I barely knew I was in a movie,” he said.

Screenshot from &quot;Bad Santa&quot;
Sony/Dimension

Later, while shooting the part of the scene where he rides an escalator in a drunken stupor, Thornton says he fell asleep standing up, and was jolted awake upon reaching the top — and that's the take that was used in the movie.

14. Colin Farrell says Miami Vice was the last film he made while still using drugs and alcohol, and he has no memory of making it. "I couldn’t remember a single frame of doing it. I was at the premiere and didn’t know what was happening next. But it was strange because I was in it."

Jamie Foxx and Colin Farrell
Mirek Towski / FilmMagic

He added, "The second (the movie) was finished, I was put on a plane and sent to rehab as everyone else was going to the wrap party.” 

Thankfully, today Farrell is sober and experiencing a high point in his career, having just earned a Best Actor nomination at the Academy Awards for his performance in The Banshees of Inisherin. And while a lot of the film takes place in a pub, Farrell drank nothing but non-alcoholic Guinness 0 in those scenes.

"Guinness 0, thank God for it," Farrell remarked to Irish Central.

15. A remake of the '80s comedy, Revenge of the Nerds, filmed (briefly) in 2006. Fox Atomic was two weeks into filming the remake with Adam Brody, Jenna Dewan, and Kristin Cavallari when they pulled the plug. Why? Well, it seems two things went wrong — Georgia's Emory University rescinded their agreement to let the production film on campus after reading the script, and film dailies weren't impressing Fox Atomic executives.

Side-by-side of Adam Brody and Jenna Dewan
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images, Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

16. Alec Baldwin originated the role of Jack Ryan in The Hunt for Red October but was replaced by Harrison Ford in the next Jack Ryan film, Patriot Games. If you ask Baldwin why, he'll say it's because Ford totally screwed him.

Alec Baldwin and Harrison Ford each playing Jack Ryan
aramount Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection / Paramount

In his book NeverthelessBaldwin claims that he was in the middle of negotiating with the studio for the sequel when Ford approached them about taking over the role. Baldwin goes on to allege that The Hunt for Red October director John McTiernan asked Ford if he felt bad for snatching the role from Baldwin, and Ford replied, “Fuck him.” Baldwin later described Ford as “a little man, short, scrawny, and wiry, whose soft voice sounds as if it’s coming from behind a door." 

In Ford’s defense, Baldwin was starring in A Streetcar Named Desire on Broadway when negotiating for the sequel, and the studio was frustrated with his unwillingness to say when exactly he’d be done with the play and available to film Patriot Games. So, the studio's move to Ford wasn’t totally unwarranted.

Ford played Ryan a second time in Clear and Present Danger, which usurped The Hunt for Red October as the highest-grossing film in the Jack Ryan franchise (a fact that must pain Baldwin to no end).

17. Toy Story 2 was a massive hit in 1999 — grossing $511 million worldwide and easily topping the first film's $394 million total. The sequel was better reviewed than the first film, too! But if Disney had its way, the classic movie would have been released direct-to-video.

Screenshot from &quot;Toy Story 2&quot;
Buena Vista Pictures / Â©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Disney had previously made successful direct-to-video sequels to their hit animated films (like Aladdin 2: Return of Jafar), and the strategy had become their model for keeping the characters alive...and making the sequels more affordably. Pixar, however, pushed back on downgrading the Toy Story franchise to direct-to-video, and got their theatrical release...something Disney is surely happy with today.

18. In 2006, a Chinese billionaire named Jon Jiang set out to make a big-budget, Hollywood-style blockbuster called Empires of the Deep — about a human and mermaid who fall in love — but things did not go well...at all. The screenplay went through 40 drafts and 10 screenwriters, and actors (like Sharon Stone and Monica Bellucci) signed on and then ran for the hills, directors came and went, and — after a troubled shoot — the movie has spent years mired in post-production hell.

Screenshot from &quot;Empires of the Deep&quot;
E-Imagine Studio Prod.

It's now 2023 and, other than uninspiring trailers released in 2010, 2012, and 2016, Empires of the Deep has yet to see the light of day (and likely never will). Jiang is believed to have spent $130 million on his unreleased extravaganza.

19. Kevin Costner tried to make a sequel to The Bodyguard — but this time around, instead of protecting Whitney Houston, he would've been guarding Princess Diana!

Side-by-side of &quot;The Bodyguard&quot; poster and Princess Diana
Warner Bros., Princess Diana Archive / Getty Images

The Bodyguard — starring Kevin Costner as a former Secret Service agent hired to protect a music star played by Whitney Houston — was a huge hit in 1992. Even if you never saw the film, you almost certainly know the soundtrack, which featured Houston's smash "I Will Always Love You.”

A few years later, Costner pursued a wild idea — to make a sequel where his bodyguard character would be tasked with protecting a member of the royal family, and he wanted Princess Diana to star! According to Costner, Diana was cautiously interested in making her film debut and consented to Costner having a script written for them. Sadly, the finished script reached Costner’s desk just a day before she died.

20. The Crow — about a rock musician brought back from the dead to avenge his and his fiancé’s murder — was one of the biggest hits in the summer of 1994 and made a star of its lead actor Brandon Lee. Tragically, though, Lee didn't live to see any of it because he was killed on set while filming the scene where his character was to be shot and killed.

Screenshot from &quot;The Crow&quot;
Miramax

The death of Lee (whose father Bruce also died tragically young) was due to a series of mistakes by the production team that led to the 28-year-old star being shot with the remnants of a real bullet instead of a dummy cartridge. Cameras were rolling when the actor fired the gun, fatally wounding Lee.  

Paramount decided against proceeding with the film, but Miramax picked it up — and added $8 million to help finish the production. After some rewrites, Lee’s remaining scenes were completed using a stunt double and CGI effects (that were revolutionary at the time). The Crow’s long hair — and the dark, grimy nature of the film's cinematography — helped make this subterfuge convincing.

21. This year's The Super Mario Bros. Movie with Chris Pratt isn't the first big-screen adaptation of the classic game. Super Mario Bros. — starring Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo as the brothers — was one of the biggest critical and commercial bombs of 1993, and the production was every bit as messy.

Screenshot from &quot;Super Mario Bros.&quot;
Buena Vista Pictures

According to Leguizamo's autobiography, it was clear to everyone early on that the movie would be a disaster, so the onscreen Mario and Luigi spent a lot of their days dipping into Hoskins's scotch to make the experience less interminable.

Unfortunately, during one take, an inebriated Leguizamo was behind the wheel of their characters' van (not a good idea!) when he hit the gas too fast and the door closed on Hoskins' hand, breaking his finger. If you look closely, you can see Hoskins wears a cast on his finger at times in the movie.

22. The 1998 Michael Bay-directed sci-fi film Armageddon — about a team of blue-collar deep-core drillers sent by NASA to stop an asteroid on a collision course with Earth — was one of the decade's biggest hits, grossing $534 million worldwide. It also had a reputation for being a bit silly, and on the film's DVD commentary, star Ben Affleck riled up Bay by asking, "Why was it easier to train oil drillers to become astronauts than it was to train astronauts to become oil drillers?" Bay responded by saying, "Shut the fuck up."

Behind the scenes of &quot;Armageddon&quot;
Touchstone Pictures / Â©Touchstone Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Affleck, despite the slight tension in the room, didn't shut up. He continued making fun of the film's concept on the commentary track for several more minutes.

23. Edward Furlong — who burst onto the scene playing John Connor in Terminator 2: Judgement Day — became one of the biggest teen actors of the '90s simply because he went to hang with his buddies at The Boys' Club.

Screenshot from &quot;Terminator 2: Judgment Day&quot;
Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

Furlong grew up in the greater Los Angeles area, but was a regular working-class kid (living with his mom and, later, his aunt — his father wasn’t in the picture) who hung out with his friends at The Boys’ Club and collected CDs. So, when he walked into The Boys’ Club one day in the early ‘90s, he had no reason to think anything out of the ordinary was about to happen — but it definitely was.

Mali Finn, the casting director for Terminator 2: Judgement Day, had grown tired of all the professional actor kids who’d auditioned for the role of young John Connor, and decided to go look for a more natural kid out in the world. One of her stops? The Boys’ Club, where she spotted Furlong playing with his friends.

Furlong — who'd never acted a day in his life — was very suspicious when this random woman approached him and asked if she could talk to him. As he told the Los Angeles Times, “I didn’t know who she was. She came over to me and said, ‘Can I talk with you?’ So, I said, ‘What did I do wrong?’”

After three intense interviews and some acting lessons, Furlong found himself on set acting opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger. He finished the ‘90s as one of the decade's most popular teen stars, with additional roles in films like American History XPecker, and Detroit Rock City. All thanks to The Boys’ Club!

24. Johnny Depp and Mark Wahlberg both turned down the chance to join George Clooney in the cast of 2001's Ocean's Eleven. Speaking at the 2023 TCM Classic Film Festival, Clooney said, "Some very famous people told us to fuck right off. Mark Wahlberg, Johnny Depp. There were others. They regret it now."

Screenshot from &quot;Ocean&#x27;s Eleven&quot;
Warner Bros / Â©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

Both Depp and Wahlberg were in talks to play the role of Linus, which eventually went to Matt Damon. As Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman said, "Big mistake! Big! Huge!" Ocean's Eleven went on to gross $451 million and spawned three sequels.

25. Mark Wahlberg may have passed on Ocean's Eleven, but he desperately wanted to win the film rights to the Fifty Shades of Grey book series — but was outbid by Universal Pictures and Focus Features. Wahlberg was furious about the missed opportunity, saying at the Hollywood Reporter's Producers Roundtable, "We were aware of the book from very early on, and we were close to securing the rights, and then we get into this bidding war. ... We were so close to having it. That was one of the few times I was going to fire Ari (Emanuel, his agent)."

Mark Wahlberg and the 50 Shades of Grey books
LtR: Vera Anderson / WireImage, Phillip Chin / WireImage

Interestingly, Wahlberg only wanted to produce the films and had no interest in playing Christian Grey. Instead, he hoped to cast Brad Pitt in the role.

26. Director Sam Raimi secretly inserted footage from his 1990 film Darkman (starring Liam Neeson as a burn victim turned superhero) into 2002's Spider-Man.

Side-by-side screenshots from &quot;Spider-Man&quot; and &quot;Darkman&quot;
Universal/Sony / Via The Everett Collection

Raimi didn't include the footage just to be cheeky — he needed new shots to create the dream sequence where Peter collapses in his room after being bitten by the radioactive spider but didn't have the budget to shoot new material. So, he and editor Bob Murawski got creative, using some shots from Darkman (plus an old Italian horror film) to create the trippy, dream-like scene.

27. Jim Carrey's character Joel talks a lot about his ex-girlfriend Naomi in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, but she's never seen in the film. The production did, however, shoot scenes with the character — and none other than a pre-Grey's Anatomy Ellen Pompeo played the role.

Screenshot from &quot;Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind&quot;
Focus Features

In the end, director Michel Gondry decided not to use the Pompeo scenes, perhaps for reasons expounded upon in this video essay. But if she was bummed about getting cut out of the classic film, she didn't have to wait long for things to go her way — Grey's premiered almost exactly one year after the release of Eternal Sunshine.

28. Russell Crowe is most famous for his Academy Award-winning performance as Maximus, but he recently revealed he almost dropped out of the film because he thought the script "was rubbish, absolute rubbish."

Closeup of Maximus
Dreamworks / Â©DreamWorks/Courtesy Everett Collection

His biggest complaint? "Strange sequences" and scenes where the chariots that gladiators ride had advertisements for things like olive oil on them. The advertisements were inspired by historical fact — gladiators did have endorsement deals — but Crowe thought modern audiences would say, and I quote, "What the fuck is all this?"

Crowe confesses, "I did think a couple times, ‘Maybe my best option is just to get on a plane and get out of here.’ It was my continued conversations with Ridley (director Ridley Scott) that sort of gave me faith.”

Crowe says Scott promised him they wouldn't film any scenes he didn't believe in 100%. "So, when we actually started that film, we had 21 pages of script that we agreed on. A script is usually between 103 or 104 or 110 pages. So, we had a long way to go, and we basically used up those pages in the first section of the movie. So, by the time we got to our second location, which was Morocco, we were sort of catching up.”

29. Speaking of Gladiator, it's finally getting a sequel next year starring Paul Mescal as Lucius, but in the 2000s, Crowe — despite his character Maximus dying in the original — tried to spearhead a frankly batshit sequel that would follow Maximus as he entered the afterlife.

Screenshots from &quot;Gladiator&quot;
Dreamworks/Universal

In fairness, the idea to explore the Romans' beliefs about the afterlife in a sequel wasn't so out of left field — many fans view the final images of Maximus in Gladiator (seen above) as him reuniting with his murdered wife and son in the afterlife.

So, along with director Ridley Scott, Crowe hired Nick Cave (yes, the musician turned filmmaker) to write a script. The result involved the Roman gods sending Maximus back to earth to kill Jesus (yes, really), before, as Cave told Marc Maron on his podcast, Maximus becomes “this eternal warrior and it ends with this 20-minute war scene which follows all the wars in history, right up to Vietnam and all that sort of stuff, and it was wild.” (You can read the script here.)

30. Ice Cube wrote a script for a fourth Friday film in the 2000s that he said "was the shit," but Warner Bros. rejected it. The reason? The plot was about Craig and Day-Day going to jail for selling weed (before it was legal). “They were like, ‘Yo, we don’t want Craig and Day-Day in jail...' I was like, ‘What you mean? This shit is funny.’ Then, after they rejected it, they had all these movies about going to jail.”

Screenshot from &quot;Friday After Next&quot;
New Line Cinema / Â©New Line Cinema/courtesy Everett / Everett Collection

Ice Cube wrote a second script for a potential fourth film that the studio also rejected. He said, “The other script was about the youngsters in the hood having beef with the OGs in the hood, and Craig has to come back and squash that because Smokey’s son is the new Deebo and he’s wilding.”

Despite all the development trouble, yet another potential sequel — to be entitled Last Friday — could still possibly see the light of day. 

31. And lastly, Robert Pattinson, when called on to simulate masturbating in the 2008 film Little Ashes, felt his efforts weren't coming off realistic enough, so he went ahead and did the deed on camera. In a 2013 interview with Germany's Interview magazine, Pattinson explained why he didn't just simulate the scene, saying, "Try it. I can tell you right now, no chance. It just doesn’t work."

Screenshot from &quot;Little Ashes&quot;
Kimberly White / Getty Images, PT Films/Aria Films

Pattinson was worried the scene might ruin his career, but very shortly after production wrapped, he got the call telling him that he'd been cast in Twilight.

It seems that Pattinson's acting chops have improved since those early days of his career as he has since successfully simulated masturbation in four more movies: High LifeDamselThe Devil All the Time, and The Lighthouse.