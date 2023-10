31 Wildly Juicy Events In '90s And '00s Movie History That Are All But Forgotten Today

30.

Ice Cube wrote a script for a fourthfilm in the 2000s that he said "was the shit," but Warner Bros. rejected it. The reason? The plot was about Craig and Day-Day going to jail for selling weed (before it was legal). “They were like, ‘Yo, we don’t want Craig and Day-Day in jail...' I was like, ‘What you mean? This shit is funny.’ Then, after they rejected it, they had all these movies about going to jail.”