20. "Black Friday used to be fun! I'd go to the craft stores by 6 a.m., then go to the mall by 7 a.m. where you could find all kinds of deals that were not in the paper. I would also drive by Best Buy to check out the people camping in line in tents. Once they opened everything up on Thanksgiving Day, it knocked the fun out of it, and all of those retail workers lost a good day with their families. Now it's just a big mess."

—born_with_no_bones



"Maybe this is because it was recent but Black Friday. I was so excited when I was little to wait outside stores at midnight and burst in and lick things out. Now it’s all online, and there’s not even a point of going in person. Why does Cyber Monday still exist if it’s all online from the start?"



—rosekutsaftis

