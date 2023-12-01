What Part Of Life In 2023 Just Isn’t As Good As It Used To Be?

Look, I’m not all doom and gloom. There are definitely good things about the world in 2023. Take movie theater seats, for example. They pretty much all recline now! Talk about an advancement as a civilization!
But not everything is better. In fact, a lot of things, both big and small, are worse — and now’s your chance to call out the ones that miff you the most.
For example, maybe your beef is with fast food! The portions have sneakily gotten smaller over the years (do not tell me Big Macs were always that size) while the prices have skyrocketed!
Or maybe you’re fine with fast food but think some other store or product (food, clothing, car, whatever!) just ain’t what it used to be.
Maybe your complaint is with the airlines, with their shrinking legroom and extra fees!
Or maybe — going in another direction — you think holiday dinners have gotten worse over the years, transforming from a happy reunion to an exhausting political battle.
Whatever it is you think isn’t as good today as it used to be, we want to hear it! Let us know in the comments below or via this anonymous form and it could be featured in a future BuzzFeed Community post!