    Dolly Parton's Cheerleading Outfit Is Going Viral Because It Made Some People Upset Over Its "Appropriateness"

    Everyone's gotta be mad about something these days!

    Matt Stopera
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Dolly Parton's new album Rockstar came out this week, and it's the highest-charting album of her ENTIRE career!

    Closeup of Dolly Parton smiling on the red carpet
    Jason Kempin / Getty Images for American Greetings

    She's been out and about promoting the project, and over the weekend, the 77-year-old icon/legend performed at a Dallas Cowboys football game.

    Dolly Parton onstage wearing a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader outfit
    Richard Rodriguez / Getty Images

    She looked incredible.

    Closeup of Dolly Parton onstage
    Richard Rodriguez / Getty Images

    It was very much giving Britney Spears at the 2000 VMAs.

    Richard Rodriguez / Getty Images, Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

    Most people loved it.

    NFL/ Twitter: @AlexHolleyFOX29

    But some man is going viral for asking if it's appropriate for a 77-year-old to dress like a 20-year-old.

    Twitter: @LangmanVince
    Another conservative account went viral for asking a similar question if we should "normalize" this "behavior."

    Which, like, uhhhhhh?!

    Fox

    As this person said, "Dolly Parton could murder three people in front of me and I wouldn't care."

    Twitter: @TheDrunkJake

    Basically, everyone went the hell off.

    PBS/ NFL/ Twitter: @William_Huitt1

    This person said if they looked like that, they'd wear it to the grocery store.

    NFL/ Twitter: @crimson_cpa

    This person said she's the closest thing we have to royalty, and therefore can do whatever she wants.

    NFL/Twitter: @AvengingDrake78

    And this person said, "People need to stop acting like growing old means you have to stop having fun."

    NFL/ Twitter: @managementtaco

    Even Dolly's little sister chimed in with a go "fuck yourself."

    Twitter: @StellaParton

    Ultimately, I guess the outfit worked because now we're all talking about her new album, AND it went number one!

    NFL/ Twitter: @lmerh