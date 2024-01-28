Skip To Content
55 Very, Very, Funny Tweets From The Extremely Long Month Of January

"When one door closes, another opens." —Boeing

Michaela Bramwell
by Michaela Bramwell

BuzzFeed Staff

Folks, the first month of 2024 is almost complete and for some reason, January ALWAYS feels like a million years long.

@_veuillez

Well, Twitter was pretty hilarious this month, from award show memes to the Chicago rat hole, I genuinely had a great time scrolling. I've gathered January's best tweets from BuzzFeed's weekly viral tweets, fails, and Black Twitter for your enjoyment, so let's get into it:

1.

@pattymo

2.

@fendifikks

3.

@lexxijeannnnnn

4.

@oh_bloodynora

5.

@singingbirth

6.

@CantEverDie

7.

@Locwittati

8.

ABC / @ghoulhag

9.

@hiyajackk

10.

Amazon Prime / @SKTheKingYT

11.

@elizamclamb

12.

@Alphafox78 / @Tokyo_Trev

13.

@ilydari0z

14.

@okimstillhungry

15.

@storylinefever

16.

NFL / @TheWilderThings

17.

@azonfrelli

18.

@SOFTBOILEDEGG / @rxnanbell

19.

@ninakapri

20.

@nickhexum311

21.

@amyrriee

22.

@AbbyHiggs

23.

HBO / @MrEAnders

24.

@shanontherun / @leisha1196

25.

@brockomole

26.

Disney+ / @onepoorsonnet

27.

@earlygirl__

28.

@xo_dreamyy

29.

@pradaice

30.

Netflix / @hashjenni

31.

Twitter: @RiotGrlErin

32.

@equine_dentist