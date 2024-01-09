This Emma Stone Moment From The Golden Globes Has Become A Meme, And All The Jokes Have Me Cackling
"Me if there was an award for not shutting up about Taylor Swift."
One of them being this moment where Emma Stone is running to the stage to accept her award for Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture, but can't figure out how to get there. She looks so excited and so stressed at the same time that it's honestly such a mood.
Getting to the stage is no easy A. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/bjiCq7phtd— E! News (@enews) January 8, 2024
And on X, formerly known as Twitter, users are taking this clip and absolutely RUNNING with it (pun intended, LOL). Here are 19 of the best that I've seen so far:
If you love what you read, give your favorite tweets a like and the users a follow so you can make your timeline a more fun place to be.
1.
me if there was an award for not being able to like things a normal amount pic.twitter.com/GZJuSKgMhe— paris rae (@parisrae13) January 9, 2024
2.
me after winning the giving a fuck award because my heart is so soft and full of love pic.twitter.com/goXJfKrHjo— indie (@INDIEWASHERE) January 9, 2024
3.
me if liking men who don't give a fuck about me was an award pic.twitter.com/NiYQzYOHDS— meg⸆⸉ 🏹 (@cherryangelkiwi) January 8, 2024
4.
me if rewatching la la land was an award. pic.twitter.com/rRPDXko5rI— aidan (@AlDANS_) January 9, 2024
5.
me if there was an award for never shutting the fuck up pic.twitter.com/Ezjb4fXQr2— lauren (@gilmxres) January 9, 2024
6.
Me if there was an award for starting tv shows and never finishing them pic.twitter.com/HrlgRV2K4J— rev (@whyrev) January 9, 2024
7.
Me if there was an award for smoking weed and watching movies all day pic.twitter.com/imoI4LsAxY— 𖤐 Bri 𖤐 (@BriAnimator_) January 9, 2024
8.
Me if naming the Taylor Swift song in the first second was an award pic.twitter.com/3OEytTeWQ1— cora (@ghostofeste) January 9, 2024
9.
me if there was an award for not shutting up abt taylor swift pic.twitter.com/AD0kFS7Qmm— ًً (@vigilantelor) January 8, 2024
10.
peeta mellark if there was an award for being the most selfless, purest, and sweetest cinnamon roll:— tarrin (@hearteyespeeta) January 9, 2024
pic.twitter.com/ZIWXZsLMeE
11.
me if there was an award for making harry styles my entire personality pic.twitter.com/O7WlByURWq— carlyn misses 5sos (@httpscarlyn) January 9, 2024
12.
Me if there was an award for not shutting up about women’s football pic.twitter.com/HsKSfCoDil— Ab’s 🪩 (@lvmeado) January 9, 2024
13.
pedro pascal if there was an award for actor who played the most single dadspic.twitter.com/CPC3vQZsEX— elle ✨ (din djarin's version)🍄 (@elliedjarin) January 9, 2024
14.
me if rewatching my favorite movies was an awardpic.twitter.com/Md5Xv5gcYj— George Carmi (@georgecarmi) January 9, 2024
15.
me if never shutting the fuck up about cillian murphy was an award pic.twitter.com/zwY02saG5m— mads 🐇 (@cillgron) January 9, 2024
16.
me if there was an award for how many times i rewatch my friend’s story after they post me pic.twitter.com/CK17TqaZ5k— didyoujustsaywig (@2002scoobydoo) January 9, 2024
17.
swifties if there was an award for clowning every day— lena ⸆⸉ (@redwinets) January 9, 2024
pic.twitter.com/wC4S0UVVVr
18.
me if there was an award for being obsessed w sabrina carpenter pic.twitter.com/KoTPw70dX5— millie 💋🤍 (@stunninbrina) January 9, 2024
19.
me if there was an award for never keeping my mouth shut pic.twitter.com/8NiyfdZi47— cc ♡ (@redwinesupercc) January 9, 2024