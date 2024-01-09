Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Golden Globes badge

This Emma Stone Moment From The Golden Globes Has Become A Meme, And All The Jokes Have Me Cackling

"Me if there was an award for not shutting up about Taylor Swift."

Lauren Garafano
by Lauren Garafano

BuzzFeed Staff

The Golden Globes were this past Sunday, and SO many meme-able moments came out of the awards show.

CBS

One of them being this moment where Emma Stone is running to the stage to accept her award for Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture, but can't figure out how to get there. She looks so excited and so stressed at the same time that it's honestly such a mood.

Twitter: @enews

And on X, formerly known as Twitter, users are taking this clip and absolutely RUNNING with it (pun intended, LOL). Here are 19 of the best that I've seen so far:

If you love what you read, give your favorite tweets a like and the users a follow so you can make your timeline a more fun place to be.

1.

Golden Globes / Twitter: @parisrae13

2.

Golden Globes / Twitter: @INDIEWASHERE

3.

Golden Globes / Twitter: @cherryangelkiwi

4.

Golden Globes /Twitter: @AlDANS_

5.

Golden Globes /Twitter: @gilmxres

6.

Golden Globes /Twitter: @whyrev

7.

Golden Globes /Twitter: @BriAnimator_

8.

Golden Globes /Twitter: @ghostofeste

9.

Golden Globes /Twitter: @vigilantelor

10.

Golden Globes /Twitter: @hearteyespeeta

11.

Golden Globes /Twitter: @httpscarlyn

12.

Golden Globes /Twitter: @lvmeado

13.

Golden Globes /Twitter: @elliedjarin

14.

Twitter: @georgecarmi

15.

Golden Globes / Twitter: @cillgron

16.

Golden Globes / Twitter: @2002scoobydoo

17.

Golden Globes /Twitter: @redwinets

18.

Golden Globes /Twitter: @stunninbrina

19.

Golden Globes /Twitter: @redwinesupercc