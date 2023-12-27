These 65 Hilarious Tweets From The Month Of December Are Guaranteed To Have You Cackling Under The Mistletoe
"I haven’t purchased one Christmas gift, but I do have five packages on the way for me."
I really can't believe it's already December, and we're just days away from closing the chapter on 2023.
On God bitches had a tough year we need to meet up and scream 😭— Watch #AskJenn (@JENNontheRocks_) December 1, 2023
Even with the tough times, we could always count on funny tweets for a good laugh. So, I've scoured BuzzFeed's roundups of viral tweets, fails, and Black Twitter from this month to compile the ultimate list of December's hilariousness. So, let's get into it:
1.
For those of you that regret starting your Elf tradition—there's a way out pic.twitter.com/5xD2DKh1Y1— Gretchen Lynn (@Bubola) December 7, 2023
2.
how does everyone clean their vinyl? i personally like to use steaming hot water and powder dish soap to smooth the grooves out pic.twitter.com/o6ybsnZqOY— mellie 🦇 (@gothesbian) December 10, 2023
3.
y'all.... why my air fryer just let out a literal sigh after i plugged it in for the 5th time today😭😭 pic.twitter.com/4tACTmhcBi— Tre (@treclements) December 15, 2023
4.
imagine how many males unwrapped podcast equipment for christmas yesterday pic.twitter.com/lAkURRibd3— lil peanut 🥜 (@such_A_frknlady) December 26, 2023
5.
Ima smack my gynecologist, cause why?!!😂😂👀 pic.twitter.com/HnbdGQqULy— ⒷᗰOᖇᗴ ︀︀︀︀︀ʇʇɐɹq︎✨🌈🌙💍 (@ShandellDaSingr) December 20, 2023
6.
https://t.co/YqlnKPUZHc pic.twitter.com/oAGJ3erlia— nope (@PrinceHAK33M) December 24, 2023
7.
I’m an only child and have no cousins so my holiday are geriatrics discussing all their ailments and me sitting there like pic.twitter.com/YDsJoHyeFF— imagine owning the world’s greatest love songs (@davibroui) December 24, 2023
9.
Our exterminator left his notebook at our house today and - literally - this was all he wrote down. pic.twitter.com/hRBFIO573b— Molly Oswaks (@mollyoswaks) December 8, 2023
10.
“um as you should?” to my best friend describing a felony— reb (@rebmasel) December 16, 2023
11.
ran out of candles pic.twitter.com/qslOcglpxQ— ✡︎חיה (@hebrewhore) December 13, 2023
12.
him: you better not be a cunty reindeer topiary when i get there— Adam (@adamgreattweet) December 16, 2023
me: pic.twitter.com/HMyasyYIUL
13.
Got a pet cam to figure out what in God’s name goes on in this house while I’m gone and this is not surprising in the slightest pic.twitter.com/UJu5ernDxp— Sarah Axelrath MD (@DrSarahAxelrath) December 2, 2023
14.
babe, what’s wrong?— NurseBrianRN (@rn_murse) December 15, 2023
you’ve barely tried to kiss me under the mistletoasters. pic.twitter.com/OFkdr3l1CO
15.
12 year old me talking to my friend’s mom in the kitchen while the boys are outside playing sports. pic.twitter.com/8OzgZTzvF0— matt (@ShesAllMatt) December 15, 2023
16.
girls night conversation agenda pic.twitter.com/SxCQBtZWI9— delia (@delia_cai) December 14, 2023
17.
lol , my type of humor pic.twitter.com/GmxYe0ameS— Tajina (@chelleyx0x0) December 15, 2023
18.
hate thrifting with a bitch who taps out after 15 minutes... get your ass up and check the men's jacket aisle.— megan (@chismosavirus) December 5, 2023
19.
the full moon in the fog last night was breathtaking pic.twitter.com/d169hdbhPb— cooking mama (@worrystonee) December 3, 2023
20.
this why i don’t get in my sister car nomo she just drove off and left her bumper🤦🏾♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/CI9uoIeUED— FALL4NUN🧛🏾♂️🩸 (@gokraxxy12) December 15, 2023
21.
me 10 minutes before a 30 second phone call https://t.co/ViWckYjc2u— diyani 🧚🏽♀️ (@gibb0ngirl) December 15, 2023
22.
Daughter #4 really wrapped this up for daughter #2 to open. pic.twitter.com/vdlXHb3S1Y— 🍢WedgeBuster🍢 (@WedgeBuster88) December 25, 2023
23.
Y’all been going CRAZY this holiday! I love this pic.twitter.com/NRIO2dQiOx— m. (@moseason_) December 11, 2023
24.
You coulda just went to a farm and bit the cow in the ass if that’s what you was gone order https://t.co/jq8CPAzd0Y— 🅱️ (@ayeitsbritbrat1) December 12, 2023
25.
pulled out the fine china for christmas eve dinner pic.twitter.com/kBF9mcJz9w— ana (@pelicinema) December 24, 2023
26.
sorry but LOL pic.twitter.com/PH60sItEVY— bri 𓇢𓆸 ♡ (@curlyhairvegan) December 8, 2023