"So, my mom bought a new wig. Tell me why she burst into my room, stood by the door, did a couple spins, then walked out without saying a single word to me."
Me when I start taste testing the Thanksgiving food behind my moms back 😭 pic.twitter.com/BQqXuiUlGX— KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) November 13, 2023
If the food nasty I’m folding the plate idc if it’s glass— Raymonte (@BDTRELILBROTHER) November 14, 2023
Why is my Jamaican coworker bringing pumpkin pie to the party ? If she don’t jerk that fucking chicken.— virgomama✨ (@_thatsmena) November 15, 2023
on thanksgiving if your family start getting into it go live !!!— G ✰ (@glogirlgii) November 13, 2023
a black stylist: oh lord here come Wig https://t.co/SDU46G07y2— K (@843KT) November 15, 2023
Black parents would only want that balcony opened for guests lmfaooo https://t.co/AITcIv9K2x— TheVendaGuy (@TheVendaGuy) November 14, 2023
Why do black brunch spots feel the need to play their music like we are in a nightclub? I can’t even enjoy my shrimp and grits and talk with my friends without Back That Azz Up assaulting my eardrums pic.twitter.com/UCT77DKbRi— pb&jeremy (xmas flavored) (@Pisces_Prince_) November 19, 2023
so my mom bought a new wig or weave or whatever it is 😭 tell me why she burst into my room, stood by the door, did a couple spins then walked out without saying a single word to me 😭😭😭— dinaledi aligning (@____justsihle) November 19, 2023
the Black experience is so funny lmao. after rejecting a call 3 times, my uber driver answered and was like im sorry its my son.— Glizztina Aguilera (@Lex_topia) November 12, 2023
why she say 'marcus whats up im driving' and lil man was like 'mom is this your hershey bar in the freezer?' she was so hot 😭😭😭
Fuck it, I just spent 45 bucks on a 6 foot tall inflatable Black Santa. I AM ENTERING THE WAR ON CHRISTMAS. I'm gonna go full "Da'Clarke" Griswold on this shit.— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) November 17, 2023
LOOK— amber ruffin (@ambermruffin) November 15, 2023
AT
THE
NAMES pic.twitter.com/O9gdjbrTPa
Not Miss Patti calling Cardi’s sister “Chardonnay”! The way I hollered! 😂 pic.twitter.com/HvPXLn54eb— travis’s video soul. (@travisfromdabk_) November 18, 2023
me tryna connect my charger without getting outta bed pic.twitter.com/zEof3Mbijt— tatyana 🐆 (@heluvstat) November 15, 2023
Why do dogs bring back random animals to YOU like they asking can they fav cousin spend the night? 🤣😭 https://t.co/hItsvpVnTm— Cartoons Plural (@xJayRawri) November 18, 2023
All of black twitter telling Wendy Williams to prop that camera up and start a youtube channel or something: pic.twitter.com/R9xSqydil5— Nightskinned Baker (@bakingdaddy2) November 17, 2023
you know how player it prolly was to surprise ur girl with sade tickets in 1984— popstar benny ♪ ☆ (@popstarbenny) November 16, 2023
What 🤨 https://t.co/n2GiIS0q3u— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) November 16, 2023
Patti said "the only bitches getting my number are VOCALISTS" https://t.co/H9nBRmXRHG— Sisa (@TheTitanBaddie) November 14, 2023
Snoop had all yall talking about “im about to stop smoking too” 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂— lil duval (@lilduval) November 20, 2023
bro looks like a suitcase https://t.co/bMK7AONowO— kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) November 14, 2023
you just had to be there https://t.co/BpbQnVgjrR pic.twitter.com/fJZ98DgBnP— 𝓐. (@antoniiomaraj) November 14, 2023
Keith Lee https://t.co/Ds2Pov4KXz— Head Broke Boi Will (@MrGee54) November 14, 2023