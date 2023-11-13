These 25 Funny Tweets From Black Twitter Will Have You Laughing Until Christmas
It's Monday again, ya'll! Let's start the week off right with BuzzFeed's weekly roundup of Black Twitter tweets. This list will not only make you cackle with laughter, BUT it'll also keep you updated on everything trending in Black pop culture. So sit back, relax, and giggle with me as we recap the best tweets since last Monday.
1.
Black women seeing a child without a hat and a coat on in anything less that 60 degrees pic.twitter.com/dDD5kttZ1r— Princess (@themultiplemom) November 12, 2023
2.
There’s not one 50 cent song that requires him to do all this https://t.co/m4dZ3e9goe— bfromthesea (@bfromthesea) November 9, 2023
4.
You TikTok shop warriors are out of your everloving minds pic.twitter.com/fOzoDQZlE1— Jacqueline 🇸🇸🇸🇩🇵🇸 (@jaxajueny) November 8, 2023
5.
Jelly Roll got up on that stage and PREACHED so I had to put some organ behind him. pic.twitter.com/1sVKqeW4JG— Kevín (@KevOnStage) November 9, 2023
6.
the pretty wings maxwell was talking bout https://t.co/6sm3djOZMm— 3 (@kkey3k) November 8, 2023
7.
Lori Harvey kicking her bfs to the curb after 365 days and not a second longer pic.twitter.com/bvZtUwbmXp— Muted. Argue with yourself. (@___inCANdescent) November 8, 2023
8.
THE BONNET?!?!?! https://t.co/wDjZkMCZlU— ًً (@girlsonfillm) November 10, 2023
9.
where is the news and media for one of the funniest people on the internet. pic.twitter.com/20VbKb4vSn— . (@ctrl_sedgrick) November 11, 2023
10.
If you learned to speak AAVE from the internet please stay away from me and my family!— Jannifer Gao 🌶 (@Jani__Gee) November 12, 2023
11.
https://t.co/GYIbFRQPo2 pic.twitter.com/iOlkn9yKl9— Tay🤎 (@SoloManiac_) November 9, 2023
12.
not keith Lee a barb? omgg pic.twitter.com/HaorWxzk8W— JA (@sleezyjamie) November 7, 2023
13.
how does a 1 hour difference make it dark by 5 pic.twitter.com/YACj9YepwG— Bobby (@BobbyKingDeal) November 8, 2023
14.
I’m driving around turning tv’s off🤧😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/xEw1YvQCqf— T Key (@b3damfndonn) November 7, 2023
15.
NOW START THE COLOR PURPLE PRESS TOUR. HALLE IF YOU HAVENT HAD THE BABY, HAVE IT NOW, IF YOU HAVE HAD IT, CALL A SITTER. TARAJI, DUST OFF YOUR ANGLED BOB WIG. LETS GO.— Grip Bayless (@talleyberrybaby) November 9, 2023
16.
Why did Jennifer Hudson bring the fine UPS driver on her show? 😭 pic.twitter.com/twUSY86mdL— You can sing, Deelishis? (@Mrknowitalll_) November 9, 2023
17.
Whenever Idris Elba supposed to be being american….he be doing good until the character gets mad then he turn right back into a “WHATS ALL THIS THEN, INNIT BRUV”— Grip Bayless (@talleyberrybaby) November 11, 2023
18.
Why do black people lie and say they have Indian in they family like who started that !??????— Raymonte (@BDTRELILBROTHER) November 10, 2023
19.
Is it me or is Apple taking this money out biweekly? Cuz it sure as hell don’t feel like it’s monthly. pic.twitter.com/X43WIfof3y— Ken™️✨ (@__ItsKen_) November 8, 2023
20.
Strike over. Y’all hiring?????? pic.twitter.com/M0b3nZgLj0— Mel (@TheBaddestMitch) November 9, 2023
21.
LETS OPEN THESE SCHOOL DOORS BABY ITS TIME!!!! @AbbottElemABC .. GRAB ONE OF YOUR CARDIGANS AND LETS GOOOOO @quintabrunson— Deets (@ScottieBeam) November 9, 2023
23.
“I’m telling you”— Jae (@Real_jaeflex) November 8, 2023
- A Nigerian you’re actually telling something.
25.
https://t.co/Fl6hfyRGGE pic.twitter.com/KfbkuHmxTk— KenKen (@KensBestLyfe) November 7, 2023