    These 25 Funny Tweets From Black Twitter Will Have You Laughing Until Christmas

    "Whenever Idris Elba is supposed to be acting American, he does good until the character gets mad, then he turn right back into a 'WHATS ALL THIS THEN, INNIT BRUV.'"

    Michaela Bramwell
    by Michaela Bramwell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    It's Monday again, ya'll! Let's start the week off right with BuzzFeed's weekly roundup of Black Twitter tweets. This list will not only make you cackle with laughter, BUT it'll also keep you updated on everything trending in Black pop culture. So sit back, relax, and giggle with me as we recap the best tweets since last Monday.

    Tracee Ellis Ross laughing
    First We Feast / Via youtube.com

    1.

    ESPN / @themultiplemom

    2.

    @nia_gall via TikTok / @rahsh33m / @bfromthesea / Via tiktok.com

    3.

    @TechBaeAsh

    4.

    @jaxajueny

    5.

    ABC /  @KevOnStage

    6.

    @faiththegemini / @kkey3k

    7.

    STARZ / @___inCANdescent

    8.

    Pixar / @itzmanylee / @girlsonfiilm / Via youtube.com

    9.

    @its.michele.ok via TikTok / @CTRL_SEDGRICK / Via tiktok.com

    10.

    @Jani_Gee

    11.

    @seleena6166 / @SoloManiac_

    12.

    @keith_lee125 via TikTok / @sleezyjaimie / Via tiktok.com

    13.

    VH1 / @BobbyKingDeal

    14.

    @b3damnfndonn

    15.

    @talleyberrybaby

    16.

    Jennifer Hudson Show / @Mrknowitallll_ / Via youtube.com

    17.

    @talleyberrybaby

    18.

    @BDTRELILBROTHER

    19.

    Bravo / @__ItsKen_

    20.

    @TheBaddestMitch

    21.

    @ScottieBeam

    22.

    @rebeccabreezyy

    23.

    @Real_jaeflex

    24.

    @lowkyric

    25.

    Bravo / @KensBestLyfe

    Thanks for joining me in this week's Black Twitter recap! We've got plenty of these posts here. Let us know which tweet was your favorite this week, and don’t forget to follow these users for a 10/10 feed!