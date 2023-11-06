Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    My Eyes Are Filling With Tears Of Laughter At These 18 Hilarious Tweets From Black Twitter

    "Dave & Busters is really owned by Dave Chappelle and Busta Rhymes. That’s crazy."

    Michaela Bramwell
    by Michaela Bramwell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    If you're not on Black Twitter, you're 100% missing out on the funniest side of the internet. It's a brand new week, so we're back with a roundup of the most hilarious, creative, and out-of-pocket Black Twitter tweets. So, let's get into the laughs:

    Steve Harvey laughing
    ABC / Via giphy.com

    1.

    Chris McGrath / Getty Images / Hot Ones / @iam_johnw

    2.

    @thebear via IG / @girlsonfillm / Via instagram.com

    3.

    @2reaal4ya

    4.

    @tvdeets / @itsKARY_ / Via tiktok.com

    5.

    @lionsgate via TikTok / @ViralThingsz/ @PopCrave / Via tiktok.com

    6.

    Sony Music Entertainment / @iAM_KJayy

    7.

    Warner Bros / @sadcrib

    8.

    Hot Ones / @NautiTwoTimes/. @Hereforfoolery2 / Via youtube.com

    9.

    Fubo / @mazzypopstar

    10.

    Friends on the Internet / @vidsthatgohard / Via youtube.com

    11.

    BET / @mickeywon234

    12.

    @Jameca2011

    13.

    @sadcrib / @MindblowingClip

    14.

    Bravo / @DmvSociallife

    15.

    @life_as_nala_ / @KekePalmer

    16.

    @iamchiomaa_

    17.

    Bravo / @chescaleigh

    18.

    @niccoyat

    Thanks for joining me in this week's Black Twitter recap! We've got plenty of these posts here. Let us know which tweet was your favorite this week, and don’t forget to follow these users for a 10/10 feed!