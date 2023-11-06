My Eyes Are Filling With Tears Of Laughter At These 18 Hilarious Tweets From Black Twitter
If you're not on Black Twitter, you're 100% missing out on the funniest side of the internet. It's a brand new week, so we're back with a roundup of the most hilarious, creative, and out-of-pocket Black Twitter tweets. So, let's get into the laughs:
1.
Black Twitter knowing we’ve been microwaving cup noodles for the last 15 years already pic.twitter.com/0nSU1WzScU https://t.co/vWTxC7UT9O— John (@iam_johnw) November 2, 2023
2.
just mixed cupcake batter with a spoon instead of an electric mixer pic.twitter.com/vcx8LUR2bJ— ًً (@girlsonfillm) November 3, 2023
3.
rosa parks died in 2005 she had to have seen shrek right ?— lexy. (@2reaal4ya) November 5, 2023
4.
Kenya would’ve come out of that dress right there, if they let her 💀💀💀 https://t.co/8oRvcCBFJv— kario. (@itsKARY_) November 5, 2023
5.
Viola Davis dances to Beyoncé’s “BREAK MY SOUL” while filming for #TheHungerGames. https://t.co/Oi0EnRw6zS— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 3, 2023
6.
ADULTING IS pic.twitter.com/uGI6ugWEZ2— K. (@iAm_KJayy) November 4, 2023
7.
doctor taking you out back like this https://t.co/9WYUQWWuKx pic.twitter.com/EJp3NMVqL2— Spac𝑒 (@sadcrib) November 1, 2023
8.
All dressed in black? https://t.co/I1pPQJPRsk pic.twitter.com/fJD68U7PPG— YTIWFU? (@NautiTwoTimes) November 6, 2023
9.
SHE HAS A HUSBAND AND THEY’RE COUPLE JUDGES? pic.twitter.com/RS1QUXxzpq— 🐍 (@mazzypopstar) November 6, 2023
10.
Now that Halloween is over pic.twitter.com/ZfuKb6UBY0— vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohard) November 1, 2023
11.
You be the cash. I'll be the rubber band. You be the match, I will be a fuse… pic.twitter.com/xuKnYFzSm3— Timmy&Jimmy (@mickeywon234) November 6, 2023
12.
dave and busters is reallyy owned by dave chapelle and busta rhymes.— Jameca T. 💞 (@Jameca2011) November 4, 2023
that’s crazy.
13.
drake when he drank that sprite https://t.co/WwXK4uR8m5— Spac𝑒 (@sadcrib) November 5, 2023
14.
Dear Apple Billing - I have dinner reservations at 7pm, don’t embarrass me! pic.twitter.com/0W6gSDBiH5— n.j.whitfield (@DmvSocialife) November 3, 2023
15.
Omggggg 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/N1tpxPN1gh— Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) November 4, 2023
16.
When you ask a guy a question and he starts doing this shit, he’s about to lie🤨 pic.twitter.com/SK8LPvL81q— 𝐂𝐡𝐢oma (@iamchiomaa_) November 5, 2023
17.
Purple people whenever someone gets called out for being racist:— Franchesca Ramsey (@chescaleigh) November 2, 2023
pic.twitter.com/5fuivbjonl
18.
I went to a hair salon, like an actual HAIR SALON today and wow. I heard some good gossip, one lady went out brought back some catfish & wings from next door. A bunch of older women telling me how pretty I am as they get their hair pressed. Smell of burnt hair and hot combs. Like…— niccoya ⭐️ (@niccoyat) November 2, 2023