My Eyes Are Watering From Laughter At These 21 Tweets From Black Twitter This Week
"Homecoming math: It’s 60 degrees, but you gotta factor in the liquor, the little bit of sun, and being in a crowd of Black folks, so it’s really 72 degrees."
If you're not on Black Twitter, you're 100% missing out on the funniest side of the internet. It's Monday, so we're back with another roundup of the most hilarious, creative, and out-of-pocket Black Twitter tweets. So, let's get into the laughs:
1.
“Jada Pinkett Smith reveals in new interview that…”— Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) October 15, 2023
me: pic.twitter.com/R4HdGhHx9y
2.
a sexy Steve Harvey?? https://t.co/WnRYoO1fL6— korto 🇱🇷 (@enimz_) October 9, 2023
3.
Tell him to spell Prestidigitation real quick so we sure he's yours. https://t.co/t2kAAbGZzi— The Godmother (@Kamogelo_MN) October 13, 2023
4.
Denim Tears done hit the streets harder than crack in the 80s pic.twitter.com/UjtjfRdzJ5— Manikai (@modelsizekai) October 15, 2023
5.
Brah funny Marco funny as fuck 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/e6JASFZvJ2— GRANDAD (@kiwithagr8) October 14, 2023
6.
Homecoming math: it’s 60 degrees but you gotta factor in the liquor, the little bit of sun, and being in a crowd of Black folk so it’s really 72 degrees— She (@___fari) October 15, 2023
7.
Her man is Cedric the entertainer https://t.co/8TX117j7qT— Dylan Ali (@dylanali_) October 14, 2023
9.
lady in the gym: “i can borrow you right quick!”— عالِم (@theaalimabdul) October 14, 2023
me: sure
her: *stands me in front of her client, spins me around* “you see how his waist goes in? he’s lean”
me: pic.twitter.com/r0UHI6voS5
10.
Sir Savage the 21st 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/krRS3gMETi— Flowering Youth (@YouthFlowering) October 16, 2023
11.
If my man haircut $40, im sending him $41, so he can stop & get him a lil dollar margarita from applebees otw home.— 💓 Nicole Nicole 💓 (@niicole__nicole) October 15, 2023
12.
Beyoncé really went outside for Taylor, like yall know that lady don’t leave her house unless it’s for a check. But Taylor is really her home girl and she had to pop out for her 😩😭— Mo (@exilehive) October 12, 2023
13.
did u see? beyoncé jokingly threw popcorn on the floor and then, out of respect for theater staff, willed it back into her hand. that’s power https://t.co/QJt5SaIOHV— Dillow Wiamandis (@tiddypocket) October 12, 2023
14.
My baby made me an imaginary pizza. I started eating it saying “mmmm it’s so good.”— Voldemort (@ib_2cute) October 8, 2023
She said, “You didn’t take it out the box” pic.twitter.com/I9pKRJd0mP
16.
i’m so glad i was born in this generation cuz imagine having to use a fucking map to go to popeyes …— ? (@aliyahInterlude) October 13, 2023
17.
A photo of me staying out of Will and Jada’s marriage pic.twitter.com/SO4ePbcWQ2— 2RawTooReal (@2RawTooReal) October 13, 2023
18.
I got a section at Applebees this weekend hmu— Hoodville (@Hoodville_) October 11, 2023
19.
Y’all been at Applebees showing out this month g 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/0TIHYn1lEX— Curtis (@__Curtdoggg) October 11, 2023
20.
"Ah the egg 🤦🏾♂️🏃🏾♂️" https://t.co/ot3gOGiCxt— ᴅᴇᴊɪ 🔺🌍 (@dejiimole) October 10, 2023
21.
im on the train (i have on a beyoncé shirt) and this girl with a taylor shirt on keeps staring at me.. pic.twitter.com/QY85aZeJQZ— ✯ (@crispypunxni) October 15, 2023