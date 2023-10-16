My Eyes Are Watering From Laughter At These 21 Tweets From Black Twitter This Week

"Homecoming math: It’s 60 degrees, but you gotta factor in the liquor, the little bit of sun, and being in a crowd of Black folks, so it’s really 72 degrees."

Michaela Bramwell
BuzzFeed Staff

If you're not on Black Twitter, you're 100% missing out on the funniest side of the internet. It's Monday, so we're back with another roundup of the most hilarious, creative, and out-of-pocket Black Twitter tweets. So, let's get into the laughs:

1.

HBO Max Twitter: @feistyfrank

2.

@alexissTyler / @enimz_

3.

@KekePalmer / @Kamogelo_MN

4.

@modelsizekai

5.

@kiwitharg8 / @jadapinkettsmith via IG / Via instagram.com

6.

@___fari

7.

@_mimitaughther / @dylanali_

8.

@imc4ro / @0hLuv3

9.

Bravo / Twitter: @theaalimabdul

10.

@YouthFlowering

11.

@niicole_nicole

12.

@exilehive

13.

@taylorswift / Twitter: @tiddypocket

14.

BRAVO / Twitter: @ib_2cute

15.

@heluvstat

16.

@aliyahInterlude

17.

@2RawTooReal

18.

@Hoodville_

19.

@__Curtdoggg

20.

@mxcrnt / @dejiimole

21.

@zachcampbell / @crispypunxni

Thanks for joining me in this week's Black Twitter recap! We've got plenty of these posts here. Let us know which tweet was your favorite this week, and don’t forget to follow these users for a 10/10 feed!