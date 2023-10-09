    My Ribs Are Physically Sore From Cracking Up At These 28 Hilarious Tweets From Black Twitter This Week

    "Winter hold on…I ain’t got a coat, a man, iron pills, or nothing!"

    Michaela Bramwell
    by Michaela Bramwell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    If you're not on Black Twitter, you're are 100% missing out on the funniest side of the internet. It's Monday, so we're back with another roundup of the most hilarious, creative, and out-of-pocket Black Twitter tweets. All I can say is, these AI memes are getting out of hand (in the best way, of course). So, let's get into the laughs:

    PBS / Via giphy.com

    1.

    Tony Esparza / CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images / @underdogstatus_

    2.

    @ijayt205

    3.

    @DolledByTrishie via IG / @_3volepod / Via instagram.com

    4.

    @niicole_nicole

    5.

    @l3yl4niiii / @xocvbox

    6.

    VH1 / @hoodopulence

    7.

    Tony Esparza / CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images / @aubreydroke

    8.

    @notdanilu

    9.

    @itgirlposts

    10.

    @hirsicouture

    11.

    @LifeOfEdgar

    12.

    @ivyphobic

    13.

    @BombshellCole

    14.

    ABC / @Dedric_Mandel

    15.

    @casseaina

    16.

    Dreamworks / @LaVidaYeauxduh

    17.

    @Phil_Lewis_

    18.

    @LoneStarCjaye / Via Twitter: @steventphoto

    19.

    Prime Video / @heyjaeee

    20.

    @blizzy_mcguire

    21.

    @THUGGABEY

    22.

    @callmechriissyy / @oniaksupremacy_

    23.

    @OvOBrezzzy

    24.

    Nickelodeon / @MissBeeBright

    25.

    @upblissed

    26.

    @CelticsMorale / @DevinBook

    27.

    @Diegosrovaf / @MindBodyBronx

    28.

    @Thomas_OMalley2 / @Bruce_Cares

    Thanks for joining me in this week's Black Twitter recap! We've got plenty of these posts here. Let us know which tweet was your favorite this week, and don’t forget to follow these users for a 10/10 feed!