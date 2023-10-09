My Ribs Are Physically Sore From Cracking Up At These 28 Hilarious Tweets From Black Twitter This Week
"Winter hold on…I ain’t got a coat, a man, iron pills, or nothing!"
If you're not on Black Twitter, you're are 100% missing out on the funniest side of the internet. It's Monday, so we're back with another roundup of the most hilarious, creative, and out-of-pocket Black Twitter tweets. All I can say is, these AI memes are getting out of hand (in the best way, of course). So, let's get into the laughs:
1.
This how NYPD be looking at the train station pic.twitter.com/6DlWhg0TzP— BREE💋 (@underdogstatus_) October 3, 2023
2.
Oh my gawd 🤣🤣🤣 A white refrigerator! pic.twitter.com/qQLiLMn6h7— ℐΛY ☥ ™ 🪩 (High Value Man) 𓂀 (@ijayt205) October 3, 2023
3.
My homegirl had a meme party for her bday & everyone ate 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/VUOf6Xq6dQ— CHVNEL (@_3volepod) October 3, 2023
4.
WINTER HOLD ON… I ain’t got a coat, a man, iron pills or nothing 🙄— 💓 Nicole Nicole 💓 (@niicole__nicole) October 8, 2023
5.
Justin Bieber when he made Journals: https://t.co/flfgxqf0pw— 𝟒:𝟒𝟒 𝔥𝔢𝔞𝔲𝔵 🧚🏾♀️ (@xocvbox) October 6, 2023
6.
Is it just me or the autocorrect on iOS 17 just a lil bit too aggressive pic.twitter.com/N1cAcdToaz— Xay (@hoodopulence) October 6, 2023
7.
Me enjoying For All The Dogs while everyone else hates on it 💔 pic.twitter.com/vxOgD22ULX— Droke (@aubreydroke) October 8, 2023
8.
I yawned in the club last night and my homegirl said “don’t piss me off” 😭— full-snack developer 🇭🇹 (@notdanilu) October 1, 2023
9.
how you brewin 🫳🏽 pic.twitter.com/oohFLazMkH— girl posts💄 (@itgirlposts) October 6, 2023
10.
them bedbugs catching free flights around the world after paris fashion week pic.twitter.com/J2pmTIoxiM— hc (@hirsicouture) October 2, 2023
11.
Hey, hopefully the alarm didn’t scare you. It definitely scared me, but nothing scared me more than losing you. Wish I could scream to the world just as loud as the alarm how much I love you. I know that was just a test but I am living in a real emergency without u. Miss you. pic.twitter.com/uk8ssYNan6— Edgar (@LifeOfEdgar) October 4, 2023
12.
Blk ppl think everything is the end of the world I’m crying pic.twitter.com/LCSDXH0LmT— ivy wivy ^_^ +* (@ivyphobic) October 4, 2023
13.
Omg. I would’ve been on the floor laughing if I was the one recording. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/OWJHngrXie— Nicole ✨ (@BombshellCole) October 5, 2023
14.
If the funds were withdrawn immediately, why am I waiting 7-10 business days for a refund? pic.twitter.com/NPMeCCb552— Dēdric. (@Dedric_Mandel) October 2, 2023
15.
every slow Drake song is like "i haven't talk to you in five years, but please do not get married— ☪ (@casseaina) October 6, 2023
16.
SHE AIN’T NO DIVA pic.twitter.com/ceY6TmpCpb— Edgar Allan Purr. (@LaVidaYeauxduh) October 8, 2023
17.
Imagining Stephen A. Smith as speaker of the House— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 4, 2023
18.
Sexy reds new single just dropped pic.twitter.com/wECjqlsqVt— Steven T (@steventphoto) October 3, 2023
19.
blue ivy on her first day back to school today pic.twitter.com/tqSndtul7M— 💫 (@heyjaeee) October 2, 2023
21.
Beyoncé is so unserious pic.twitter.com/DN70fJS6yr— THUGGA (@THUGGABEY) October 4, 2023
22.
not you sick a month in advance 😭😭😭 https://t.co/IRKnh8mr4H— christina (@callmechriissyy) October 4, 2023
23.
I was hiding from the opps and the alert when off now I’m on the way to the hospital thank you America— 𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘇𝘆’😵💫 (@OvOBrezzzy) October 4, 2023
24.
My 6 y/o told the cashier at the grocery store that she was missing her front teeth, just like him.— Brittany | Influencer Marketing + Social Media (@MissBeeBright) October 6, 2023
I — pic.twitter.com/7OnXkSjEP3
25.
pray for everyone that was getting a haircut during that alarm— Corn ✧⍣ (@upblissed) October 4, 2023
26.
Wtf how u know https://t.co/l0RDUvFmQp— Book (@DevinBook) October 7, 2023
27.
Mac & https://t.co/5AuMg2hWZl— Bronx Bound 🚀 (@MindBodyBronx) October 7, 2023
28.
Healthcare https://t.co/p1DG4vGrbP— ⚯͛ △⃒⃘ Bruce ϟ 9¾ (@Bruce_Cares) October 8, 2023