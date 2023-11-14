Skip To Content
    These 29 Funny Tweets From The Week Will Keep Me Entertained Until Thanksgiving

    It's giving season. It's giving...season.

    Alana Valko
    by Alana Valko

    BuzzFeed Staff

    G'day and happy mid-November! We're just about a week away from Thanksgiving, and I don't know about you, but holiday decorations are cropping up EVERYWHERE by me. I'm just about ready to chop a pine tree down and make my house verrry festive.

    Anyhoo, I don't want to get too ahead of myself with excitement, so in the meantime, here are some of the best tweets from the last week to bide us some time:

    1.

    Twitter: @latkedelrey

    2.

    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Pixar / Via youtube.com

    3.

    Twitter: @SweatieAngle

    4.

    Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images / Via Twitter: @ihatejoelkim

    5.

    Twitter: @ivanalysette

    6.

    Twitter: @b3damfndonn

    7.

    Twitter: @TownsUsa

    8.

    &quot;It&#x27;s giving season&quot;
    @MediumSizeMeech / Via Twitter: @MediumSizeMeech

    9.

    Twitter: @venusian_doll

    10.

    Twitter: @boltsfood

    11.

    Twitter: @ohmystass

    12.

    Twitter: @Nerdspringbreak

    13.

    Brian Gisborne/AP / Via Twitter: @awhalefact

    14.

    HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Via Twitter: @PeterTwinklage

    15.

    Twitter: @jamisonwebb

    16.

    The Gilded Age / HBO / Via Twitter: @rosedommu

    17.

    Twitter: @tashabryenton

    18.

    &quot;And then...ghosted.&quot;
    @atdanwhite / Via Twitter: @atdanwhite

    19.

    Twitter: @yungchomsky

    20.

    iStockPhoto by Getty Images / Via istockphoto.com

    21.

    Twitter: @777jorgeivan

    22.

    Twitter: @queeniemarini

    23.

    The CW / Via Twitter: @PopCulture2000s

    24.

    Twitter: @GeebMinister

    25.

    Twitter: @lowkyric

    26.

    Twitter: @knockedlukas

    27.

    Twitter: @kirawontmiss

    28.

    Twitter: @doxie_gay

    29.

    GMA / Via Twitter: @aliyahInterlude

    Don't forget to follow these creators for more laughs! You can find more hilarious tweets from past weeks here.