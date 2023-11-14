These 29 Funny Tweets From The Week Will Keep Me Entertained Until Thanksgiving
It's giving season. It's giving...season.
G'day and happy mid-November! We're just about a week away from Thanksgiving, and I don't know about you, but holiday decorations are cropping up EVERYWHERE by me. I'm just about ready to chop a pine tree down and make my house verrry festive.
Anyhoo, I don't want to get too ahead of myself with excitement, so in the meantime, here are some of the best tweets from the last week to bide us some time:
1.
had a dream that i tweeted “i just love salmon so much” and someone quote tweeted it “bears in the summer be like”— latke (@latkedelrey) November 8, 2023
2.
this is who my prozac is constantly fighting against? bffr https://t.co/LatA6oCsI3— J (@Jimbo00o) November 9, 2023
3.
My mom’s friends have this cow thats super dangerous because it was some girl’s FFA project county fair entry and she taught it to jump up on you excitedly and to try to play like a big dog and it crushes people— 🔎Al🔍 (@SweatieAngle) November 9, 2023
4.
I mean I’d be tired too. Building a damn house every week while my coworker makes a chore wheel. https://t.co/B6m9G9JApY— Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) November 14, 2023
5.
girl this over some ice…. https://t.co/IOqBypbImU— the girl in the picture (@ivanalysette) November 8, 2023
6.
I’m driving around turning tv’s off🤧😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/xEw1YvQCqf— T Key (@b3damfndonn) November 7, 2023
7.
My father in law’s mouse pic.twitter.com/hwTkIZhfap— New town every hour (@TownsUsa) November 9, 2023
8.
9.
going to my friends to get ready https://t.co/gUXJkNXtXd— 🇵🇸 (@venusian_doll) November 13, 2023
10.
Phillip cheese steak pic.twitter.com/k8hf6VKA9w— me (@boltsfood) November 9, 2023
11.
the sandwiches on that lilo and stitch game https://t.co/V8YtekQVZ2— ana•stasia 🍉 (@ohmystass) November 11, 2023
12.
When I hooked up with the drummer of MGMT his skinny jeans were so tight he couldn't get them off. Lol— Marisa Baldassaro (@Nerdspringbreak) November 13, 2023
13.
looks like yacht's back on the menu boys https://t.co/H9YLiwPQ27— whalefact (@awhalefact) November 8, 2023
14.
Pop Crave could break Watergate but Woodward and Bernstein could never tell you that Bebe Rexha stuns in newly shared photos. https://t.co/E5GzFpI0Kt— Peter Twinklage (@PeterTwinklage) November 13, 2023
15.
RIP cowboy holding a stick of dynamite pic.twitter.com/v3AqPdMboQ— Jamison Webb (@jamisonwebb) November 13, 2023
16.
Screen time down 14% last week pic.twitter.com/79tIQ5YmF0— Rose Dommu (@rosedommu) November 12, 2023
17.
NO ONE TOLD ME THE CURTAINS AREN’T SOUNDPROOF?!— tasha bryenton (@tashabryenton) November 8, 2023
18.
19.
sorry but if you’re walking slower than me on the sidewalk, you’re my enemy. walking faster than me? also my enemy. now if you’re walking at the same speed as me… hmm yeah I’m thinking enemy— actually it’s good (@yungchomsky) November 6, 2023
20.
"23 people have died in this house"— Invis🧜♀️ (@invis4yo) November 9, 2023
Families in horror movies: pic.twitter.com/RU2erxD2Fy
21.
Her: let me see your cut— toxic king (@777jorgeivan) November 7, 2023
Me: pic.twitter.com/1sqbnzV1Sn
22.
i am NOT a cocomelon parent…you gon sit down and watch aljazeera— mar ✧*･ﾟ (@queeniemarini) November 7, 2023
23.
me in my room thinking about how to get money without working pic.twitter.com/znLqxv05P0— 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) November 7, 2023
24.
This remains one of the best pictures of all time. Makes me wanna grab him by his legs and start swinging him around pic.twitter.com/xvy6qWps1M— Faggot Jackass (@GeebMinister) November 7, 2023
25.
me as soon as i get anywhere pic.twitter.com/ohuEhXB46j— 𝕽 (@lowkyric) November 8, 2023
26.
dr WHAT pic.twitter.com/AA5wL3VaWi— lukas (@knockedlukas) November 8, 2023
27.
personally i don’t do this https://t.co/m3xDvRX1R1— kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) November 7, 2023
28.
do u wanna smoke here pic.twitter.com/ONJXksZhRR— ̊ (@doxie_gay) November 10, 2023
29.
everybody just having fun & zendaya dancing like her rent was 600 days past due 😭 https://t.co/4FtL7qQjdJ— ? (@aliyahInterlude) November 7, 2023