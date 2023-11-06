These 27 Funny Tweets From The Week Had Me Laughing My A** Off All The Way Into November
Get a load of this.
Hello. We're in that awkward transition season where it's not yet winter, but not quite fall. The holidays are around the corner so there's something to look forward to (or at least time off), but right now, life feels kinda random. So, enjoy these tweets I've collected over the week, which I feel serve as evidence to the peak randomness at this time of year:
1.
the european mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/Sc1FybTeAu— doomer (@uncledoomer) October 31, 2023
2.
me acting like i don’t see the money in my birthday card pic.twitter.com/tlNHM6EEoB— XO girl (@pradadtm) October 31, 2023
3.
mariah carey every holiday season https://t.co/2nJGJtY4tg pic.twitter.com/MkbtaYzysg— kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) November 1, 2023
4.
thinking ab when i was working at sephora and this customer brought in a cat to distract us from his homie stealing products and we all fell for it LOL pic.twitter.com/DRc8lZPaOG— gloria (@lemonpepperwing) November 2, 2023
5.
me looking at that one hoodie once it starts getting cold pic.twitter.com/wx8B6jaeIK— juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) November 2, 2023
6.
when someone insults me but it’s actually a pretty creative one that i’ve never heard before pic.twitter.com/fmwIF4W1u7— 𝕽 (@lowkyric) November 3, 2023
7.
why this look like a scene from icarly https://t.co/xmvKnz7nxi— stressed 🇵🇸 (@KISSMANII) November 4, 2023
8.
WHO LIVES IN A PINEAPPLE UNDER THE SEA— pic.twitter.com/j63XwMNZNu— Stone Cold Jane Austen (@AbbyHiggs) November 3, 2023
9.
just realised my mom had me at my current age.. she should have been at the club— mariana (@pastapilled) November 3, 2023
10.
i’ma say it, white people kinda ate with “get a load of this guy” like that’s mad funny— ̊ (@doxie_gay) November 2, 2023
11.
My therapists prices have gone from £35 an hour to £60 an hour…all of a sudden I’m not traumatised pic.twitter.com/fJ6wEbn4Og— Xigz 🇵🇸🇨🇩🇸🇩 (@_cudjoeee) November 2, 2023
12.
I don’t smoke weed anymore because one time I got the munchies so bad I ate the entire jars of these lip scrubs pic.twitter.com/SZxorWZJg4— annabelle :3 (@oomfabelle) November 2, 2023
14.
joy about to be fighting for her life omg https://t.co/phnB6jnPjL— zae (@itszaeok) October 31, 2023
15.
be wanting to sigh & say “keep ‘em coming” 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/kkdCUPh5Mf— mrs. glock (@mylovedes2) November 1, 2023
16.
yess girl i missed you howve you been 😭 pic.twitter.com/Z8kAaeSpFn— ༝ 𝕫𝕒𝕞 ༝ (@samaoxcx) November 2, 2023
17.
https://t.co/Ci5wSUbBBd pic.twitter.com/t6zJClO5oG— mun b shaw (@munnybagshawty) November 2, 2023
18.
i want to buy a podium for my apt so my friends and i can get on there and properly rant to each other pic.twitter.com/ZpO1ifvDCX— fuglycoral (@sexyshrew) November 3, 2023
19.
why she got a hurricane radar on her head https://t.co/DyC2JsYKWB— kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) November 2, 2023
20.
annie's white cheddar boxed mac and cheese is like wet food for girls— audrey (@foldyrhands) November 6, 2023
21.
why are friendships nowadays all about going out or buying something, what happened to PLAYING— in my choosing peace era (@lovevideovixen) November 3, 2023
22.
Seeing your reflection in the tire is crazy https://t.co/cjON1uXTaP— yc (@yc) November 5, 2023
23.
one banana peel and it’s over for you 😭 https://t.co/88MabiHUk8— juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) November 6, 2023
24.
looking back at my march 2020 pictures. i was vegetarian at that time, and my family was cooking seafood boils while we were in lockdown. i had no vegetarian meal options lmfao pic.twitter.com/OO5tMP1wcQ— dash • they/them (@thedigitaldash_) November 5, 2023
25.
Yoo bro can you watch me from 5-10 tonight? My gf is going out with her friends and I’ll be alone— pj (@pjayevans) November 5, 2023
26.
27.
Landlords rule pic.twitter.com/0VUhwXIxtT— Female Riddler ꧁꧂ (@hornymermaid69) November 3, 2023