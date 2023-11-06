Skip To Content
    These 27 Funny Tweets From The Week Had Me Laughing My A** Off All The Way Into November

    Get a load of this.

    Alana Valko
    by Alana Valko

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Hello. We're in that awkward transition season where it's not yet winter, but not quite fall. The holidays are around the corner so there's something to look forward to (or at least time off), but right now, life feels kinda random. So, enjoy these tweets I've collected over the week, which I feel serve as evidence to the peak randomness at this time of year:

    1.

    Twitter: @uncledoomer

    2.

    Twitter: @pradadtm

    3.

    @floydmayweather / Via instagram.com

    4.

    Twitter: @lemonpepperwing

    5.

    Warner Bros. Pictures / Via Twitter: @ayeejuju

    6.

    Nickelodeon / Via Twitter: @lowkyric

    7.

    Getty Images / Via Twitter: @KISSMANII

    8.

    Twitter: @AbbyHiggs

    9.

    Twitter: @pastapilled

    10.

    Twitter: @doxie_gay

    11.

    VH1 / Via Twitter: @_cudjoeee

    12.

    LUSH / Via lush.com

    13.

    Twitter: @jackcorrbit

    14.

    Walt Disney Pictures / Pixar Animation Studios / Via Twitter: @itszaeok

    15.

    Twitter: @mylovedes2

    16.

    Twitter: @samaoxcx

    17.

    Twitter: @munnybagshawty

    18.

    Twitter: @sexyshrew

    19.

    @bilieeilish / Via instagram.com

    20.

    Twitter: @foldyrhands

    21.

    Twitter: @lovevideovixen

    22.

    Twitter: @yc

    23.

    Twitter: @ayeejuju

    24.

    Twitter: @thedigitaldash_

    25.

    Twitter: @pjayevans

    26.

    Twitter: @weirddalle

    27.

    Twitter: @hornymermaid69

    Don't forget to follow these creators for more laughs! You can find more hilarious tweets from past weeks here.