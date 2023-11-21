14 Fails From The Internet This Week That Are SO Funny You’ll Get In The Comments To Say “Wow, Good Job At Curating These, Julia!”
In case you need a little laugh to get through Thanksgiving week.
Hello, my gorgeous BuzzFeed readers, and welcome to the weekly post where I, Julia, take it upon myself to share some of the funniest moments on the internet I've found this week. So, please, enjoy!
1. This hairdressing fiasco:
When I went to dry bar with a thirty inch unit installed and they thought it was my hair and then they were yanking so hard at it that the WHOLE THING CAME OFF!!!! And they just finished the blowout like this: pic.twitter.com/2hl6QnQqv6— PRINCESS ANGEL | NYC (@reverendmoney) November 13, 2023
2. This thrifty car fix 🤩:
girl autoworks pic.twitter.com/zSDsUWhQpP— they who walk silently (@elevenpyres) November 16, 2023
3. This boss who obviously doesn't understand the importance of boosting morale through promoting more human, personalized means of communication:
back when I was working in an office/creative studio I sent my slack group this reaction emoji and my direct supervisor dm’d me and said I needed to use more appropriate emojis’s pic.twitter.com/mUAKjo5vnt— cowgirl from hell (@jukeboxcowgirl) November 15, 2023
4. This just made me crack up:
the first time i drank alcohol the older girl i was with (who had gone to a college party) told me that the key is to hold the shot in your mouth for 10 seconds bc your tongue absorbs the alcohol and i spent at least 3 years swishing smirnoff around in my mouth like mouthwash— Grace (@gracecamille_) November 18, 2023
5. Whatever happened here:
Went number 5 pic.twitter.com/oXh72L5KOJ— cory (@_averagemeat) November 19, 2023
6. She is beauty, she is grace:
I bought my dog an egg chair from home goods and she keeps rolling out of it pic.twitter.com/Dsva1Ee9jl— Katie ☾ (@simplicitethrds) November 19, 2023
7. Mixing up Greta Thunberg and Greta Gerwig:
I hate it here pic.twitter.com/6y3xuMGN5u— michael (@kresnxk) November 19, 2023
8. This scholarly fail:
Turns out googling "epic sex" (while trying to find a reference to the lexical decency of ancient epic) is really not that helpful ...— Jennifer Ingleheart (@sapphicapuella) November 20, 2023
9. This corporate oversight:
I can't believe that @Chase actually labeled this user-facing tab "Upsell" pic.twitter.com/rgTlg7wj7i— trisha pan (@trishaepan) November 21, 2023
10. This notification saying "Racoon Spotted in Target Store" like she's a criminal... let her get her mouth wash:
just another day at work 😅😅 pic.twitter.com/cv5lzBJlXR— sophie (@sobiewankenobi) November 19, 2023
11. Everything about this flight:
just been informed that my flight to Oklahoma is now going to Louisville. that’s fine I don’t rly care where I am— JP (@jpbrammer) November 19, 2023
12. This Photoshop choice:
13. The vibe of this "cockroach enclosure." Although I kind of love it:
it's impossible to have a bad time while thinking about the cockroach enclosure at the woodland park zoo pic.twitter.com/lzcedDruSF— Gwen!! (@poodlewool) November 18, 2023
14. And, finally, whatever is going on on top of Joe's birthday cake:
Joe Biden shares a photo of his birthday cake:— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 21, 2023
“Thanks for the birthday well-wishes today, everyone. Turns out on your 146th birthday, you run out of space for candles!” pic.twitter.com/pNzykzmfAU