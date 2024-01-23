15 Absolutely Hilarious Fails From The Internet This Week That I Curated Just For You Because I Love You
"I tried to lift the board. It let off an air horn throughout the whole store."
BuzzFeed writer here! Your one and only source into the scandalous fails of twitter dot com. Welcome to the weekly post where I curate hilarious fails for my beautiful audience. Let's get to the good stuff, shall we?
1. The state of modern airplane etiquette:
Therapy speak in this day and age is really wild, because why did this woman just tell me she’s, “asserting her needs and holding a boundary” when I told her she’s in my assigned seat on the plane?— Frances Klein (@fklein907) January 15, 2024
2. Whatever a "Chicago Fee" is:
atleast it’s not doordash’s Chicago fee pic.twitter.com/Y9PM9ZpubG— jay ➠ (@flvckojamie) January 14, 2024
3. This dinner:
my girlfriend’s stomach hurts. she just requested one wheat thin and one grape for dinner pic.twitter.com/KFBCS4w70X— patrick (@audiohymn) January 16, 2024
4. This thievery, on so many levels:
I go to Walmart everyday and put me some eggs in my pocket 🙏🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/nUBxPoJuWc— 𝟚ꫝⅈᧁꫝ𝟚ᥴ𝕣ꪗ 🌶️ (@xo_dreamyy) January 18, 2024
5. Not only forgetting about your email address's horrifying SpongeBob profile picture, but proceeding to email out your résumé:
just realized i’ve been submitting job applications with this pfp pic.twitter.com/h5009QRBfv— Girl Posts (@itgirlposts) January 19, 2024
6. When I'm trying to meet the word count for an essay:
Steam pic.twitter.com/h60VvbdoHY— democore rahad jackson (@nickhexum311) January 20, 2024
7. This McDonald's order. Although these days, this might be a good trick to bring back free sauce...
flashback to when my wife outdid herself with this accidental mcdonalds order: her world famous 'ONLY ketchup NO burger' cheeseburger pic.twitter.com/tHH6EnWdp1— The author, Séamas O'Reilly (@shockproofbeats) January 22, 2024
8. This passive-aggressive dating app rejection:
thinking about last august when i kissed a bumble guy on a first date and then later i saw his profile again and he had updated one of his prompts to say his ick is kissing on the first date— yuppie scum (@frozenedamame) January 21, 2024
9. Cat ownership:
turns out my cat has been eating the puzzles under my bed pic.twitter.com/816LvnSRqS— michael 👃🏻 (@j3wtalian) January 22, 2024
10. This misunderstanding:
y'all im 40% into this book im reading and this whole time i thought one of the characters was a horse. he is a man.— jan ౨ৎ | FREE 🇵🇸 (@D0ROG4YA) January 21, 2024
11. This man named Jack who took time off from work:
I feel there could have been a better way for management to diarise my annual leave pic.twitter.com/GcPHGQCtCu— jack (@hiyajackk) January 22, 2024
12. This, because what are you even supposed to do? Not sneeze?
sneezed like 5 times really loudly and my neighbour said shut the fuck up behind the wall next to my bed pic.twitter.com/L40EyG6GnD— اقراﺀ (@ghoulhag) January 22, 2024
13. Misunderstanding the concept of a cereal bar:
January 22, 2024
14. Having a nice worm cup of coffee:
barista asked if i’d watched dune and i said oh yeah and she said she’d messed up making a flower and got shai hulud instead pic.twitter.com/29RKGGk9Q8— "#1 ruescott melshi fan” tom (@HELLA_GIRTH) January 22, 2024
15. And finally, this; presented without comment, except to state that I myself would not recover:
I visited a gun shop in Indiana once and had to use the bathroom; inside was a portrait of a naked man with a thick wooden board covering where his private part would be. Curiosity got the best of me and I tried to lift the board. It let off an air horn throughout the whole store— Brianna (@singingbirth) January 21, 2024