Hi! I'm Matthew. And when I tell you that I was not a runner (nor athletic in any way) for most of my life, I am not lying.
Even slow dancing seemed to be too much exertion for me to handle.
But then in college, my RA told me that he did not think that I could run two miles, and that lit a fire under me.
And so I started training. It was the middle of winter, so I was doing laps around an indoor track at my college, but I was doing it. It was miserable, but I was not about to let someone tell me I wasn't good enough to run two miles.
Well, I eventually ran those two miles. And it turns out that — at least for me — running two miles wasn't actually that hard once I got used to running. Running at the start was low-key miserable, but if I pushed through it, it got easier and easier.
And so then I signed up for a half marathon on an impulse...and was instantly filled with regret. Because thirteen miles is a lot more than two miles. But I downloaded a training schedule and got to work. I ran and ran and ran for about three months and then finally the day of the race arrived and....
I finished the half marathon!!
Until I moved to New York City and went to see the New York City Marathon — because watching the race was a good excuse to day drink with friends. And even though I expected every marathoner to look like a Lululmeon-clad gazelle, I was surprised to see that participants actually came in every shape, size, speed, you name it. For me, it was eye-opening and inspiring.
And I thought: "If they can do it, so can I."
And again we went back and started training (and this training was more of a bitch because the runs were LONGER).