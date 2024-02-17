Skip To Content
    31 Skincare Products With Before & After Photos So Dramatic, We Made Them Click To Reveal

    If you're looking for actual results, we have you (and your skin) covered.

    Maitland Quitmeyer
    by Maitland Quitmeyer

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Klairs Midnight Blue Calming cream for targeting any irritation you have. It's recommend for use as a spot treatment, especially for acne, and after extractions, laser treatments, sun exposure, and shaving, but reviewers also love it for reducing redness and calming and soothing rosacea.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    A reviewer with rosacea and peeling skin on the left, with reduced redness and irritation on the right
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've been looking for years for something to get me through bad rosacea flareups — the kind where your eyes swell and your skin gets flaky for days. This is it. So calming, nourishing. No irritating ingredients. Every Klairs product I've used is super gentle. Won't use anything else ever. Believe I've tried everything from Cerave to La Mer. Nothing works better for me." —Bizzybee

    Promising review: "I've finished my first jar and it's HG status for me now. I decided on a whim to get this moisturizer and try something new. My skin is combination and has a bit of redness due to overuse of active ingredients on my skin and some rosacea. I put this on at night and bam - when I woke up in the morning, the usual redness that was on my face was gone. I was blown away. I have never had such clear and even-toned skin. This is a keeper. I'm recommending to my friends. I just wish it came in a larger jar." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $24.50.

    2. Cosrx’s snail mucin repairing essence that may seem like it would give you the ick, but is totally worth adding to your routine. No snail-like results here: Just pat it in the evening, and you’ll be appreciating the moisture boost right away.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    A reviewer&#x27;s skin in a before/after with reduced redness and irritation after
    amazon.com

    Plus reviewers say it helps with acneinflammationpeeling, fine lines, and even eczema!

    I loooove this essence for whenever I need an added boost of hydration. It absorbs into the skin beautifully!

    Promising review: "I obviously bought this because of all of the hype on TikTok and I was not disappointed! I put on every morning before my moisturizer and makeup and every night before bed and have noticed a huge difference. Do your skin a favor and buy into this product!" —Chloe Harwood

    Promising review: "If you can get over the ick factor of snail mucin -it is deeply hydrating and helps with hyperpigmentation and acne. Calms inflammation and redness. If you’re having flaky, dry skin from eczema or reactions to retinol use-this helps repair your skin barrier and keep your skin supple. It is a gentle occlusive and seals in moisture. Everyone’s skin is different. What works for me may not work for you. But I swear by the essence to help my reactive skin, repair the skin barrier, and helps with my eczema. I will use it forever." —Connie

    Get it from Amazon for $12.50.

    3. And the matching Cosrx snail mucin gel-cream moisturizer to continue to replenish your skin's moisture and protect your skin barrier, while soothing irritated or sensitive skin, whether you're dealing with a breakout, rosacea, or just plain ole dry skin.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    a before/after of a reviewer&#x27;s skin showing reduced redness and bumps
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This COSRX moisturizer has been a delightful surprise. I'd seen it all over social media, but I assumed it was just hype. Well, I stand corrected! With super sensitive skin, finding the right moisturizer is a struggle – either they don't absorb well or end up causing irritation. From the first try, I was a convert. It doesn't leave that heavy or greasy feeling; my skin just feels adequately moisturized. The texture is a bit unusual and messy initially, but the results are worth it. No more peeling or burning sensations, just happy, hydrated skin. I appreciate COSRX more now; there's substance behind the hype. This moisturizer has become my forever go-to. If you've been skeptical like I was, give it a shot. It might just be the game changer your sensitive skin has been waiting for." —kris

    Get it from Amazon for $16.

    4. Prescription-strength (but not prescription-priced) Differin Retinoid gel, because it's a true classic for a reason. It is designed to promote and "normalize" skin cell turnover, which can help clear existing breakouts, combat inflammation and prevent the actual production of acne in the future.

    reviewer&#x27;s results of using Differin gel after five weeks, with the before picture showing breakouts and hyperpigmentation on their cheek and the after photo showing their face noticeably clearer without breakouts or hyperpigmentation
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Has completely transformed my skin. I used to get hormonal acne every single month, I still get it now but far less often and severely. Differin has really made a big difference on my quality of life. I have sensitive skin, so I only use it a couple of times a week and always over a light layer of lotion. When I first started using it, my acne did get worse for about a month, and then magically one day, my skin looked amazing. It's worth a try for sure!" —Britt

    Promising review: "I have literally [had] acne since I was in fourth grade. Often I'd get really deep painful cystic acne which left terrible scars, but other times, I'd get tons of smaller pimples that left their mark long after the pimple was gone. It was nonstop, and I tried nearly everything. I’ve had one blemish appear in the five months since I started Differin, and amazingly, it was gone in a day, and didn’t leave a scar!! FYI, I have sensitive, combination skin that likes to alternate between being brittle dry and baby oil slick." —Angelique

    Get it from Amazon for $13.77.


    5. Or CeraVe's Retinol Serum, which lives up to the CeraVe name and uses *encapsulated* retinol to reduce the appearance of scars and pores without flaking or redness. If you haven't gotten into retinoids yet or are worried about irritating your skin, this gentle but effective serum is a great option — and reviewers say they like it better than other more expensive options (like Murad's Retinol Serum, which retails for $92).

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    A reviewer&#x27;s before/after with reduced redness, texture, acne and scarring
    amazon.com

    And remember, like with any retinol (that actually works) *just do not use it every day.* Start slow and work yourself up if needed, paying attention to your skin. 

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this stuff! I saw a dermatologist on TikTok who raved about this product and tried it out, and it's been the most amazing stuff! It's helped my face to clear up very quickly removing all of the blemish spots and dark spots around my face. It's been one of the best products I've added to my face routine. This would be great for all ages/stages and for any weather types. It doesn't moisturize much, but that's not it's intention, and there is no scent, so I'd imagine it's great for all skin types and hypoallergenic." —Successful Solo

    Promising review: "I bought this for my teenager to use for his acne scars, but he ended up not using it. I ran out of my Murad retinol serum, so I gave this a try. I actually like it better than the Murad! It absorbs quickly, with zero smell or irritation. As with any retinol product, be sure to wear sunscreen when you're going to be outside." —C. Munsterman

    Get it from Amazon for $16.04.

    6. Peach & Lily Glass Skin Refining Serum with over 2,500 5-star reviews touting its ability to give that crystal clear mythical "glass skin" with powerhouse actives like niacinamide (a personal favorite) and hyaluronic acid, and frankly delicious-sounding ingredients like peach and East Asian mountain yam.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    A before/after showing reduced acne after one week
    Peach & Lily

    Promising review: "This has become my must-have, can't live without. If I have no other products, I need this one in my life. I've been using it for a few months now, morning and night, and noticed dramatic improvement in the clarity, texture, pore size. My skin is so clear, less oily, smoother...I don't feel the need to wear any makeup, which might be a first in my life." —Angela G.

    Get it from Peach & Lily or from Ulta for $39.

    Peach & Lily is a Korean-owned and woman-owned small beauty brand inspired by K-Beauty — and the products are *popular*.

    7. Vanicream, a sensitive skin-friendly moisturizer free of common irritants (and fragrance free!) reviewers love to use on their face *and* body.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    A reviewer&#x27;s skin before with redness and irritation, and after with almost none
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have suddenly and inexplicably developed an allergy to fragrance. It is super annoying and I was itchy and bumpy; especially on my face, until I figured out my fragrance full products were likely the culprit. I have Vanicream EVERYTHING at this point. Body wash, lotion, face wash, sunscreen and this moisturizing lotion. All of it is great! I live in Colorado and this heavier moisturizing cream keeps my skin from, well, falling off! It is so dry here! I use the lighter lotion on my face and it is delightful too. If you have super sensitive skin this just might be something that works for you too!" —Adrienne

    Get it from Amazon for $12.76.

    8. Juno & Co.'s Clean 10 cleansing balm, a non-irritating makeup remover formulated with Japanese pearl barley to help brighten skin as it cleanses. Just scoop out a pea-sized amount (it comes with a lil' spatula!) and massage into your skin — it'll become a luxurious oil and gently dissolve allllll the makeup, SPF, dirt, oil, and more, leaving no residue behind *and* not overly stripping skin of moisture.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    left: reviewer starting to take their full face of makeup off / right: same reviewer shocked at how well the product removed their makeup
    amazon.com

    Use on its own or pair with Juno & Co's reusable makeup remover pad ($5.99)!

    Promising review: "I actually have a subscription for this product. Use it every night to cleanse the day off. I have sensitive skin and have to be careful with products. It doesn't leave skin feeling greasy." —Kindle Customer

    Promising review: "I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!!!! I found it on TikTok and OMG!! It works so well. I don't have to sit there and rub the crap out of my eyelashes to get the waterproof mascara off. I will admit, it doesn't take 100% of the makeup off but about 95% of my makeup comes off. It is not water-resistant, as emulsifying it with water helps take the makeup off. I have not found a better makeup remover, and yes, that includes micellar water (which also works well but leaves my skin feeling oily). With this cleansing balm, my face feels hydrated and smooth. LOVE LOVE LOVE IT!!!!!!!! 1,000/10 would recommend!!!" —Deetje Frederick

    Get it from Amazon for $14.24


    9. And after that first cleanse, CeraVe's Hydrating Facial Cleanser, which lives up to the CeraVe name, with a blend of super hydrating and gentle ingredients including ceramides, glycerin and hyaluronic acid. And don't worry that it doesn't foam up — it'll remove all the dirt, grime, and excess oil from your skin, without depleting the moisture. It's truly my holy grail cleanser!

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    A reviewer&#x27;s before and after photo which shows their skin much clearer and brighter
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product has been such a great find! I use it morning and night every day with no issues of stripping my skin or making it too oily or too dry. It does great on days when I wear makeup (I take most of it off with a make up eraser cloth first) as well as days that I don’t. It is a very lightweight cleanser and does phenomenal with just a dime size amount per wash. I also pair it with the moisturizing lotion and my skin has never looked so healthy!" —Jessica Ward

    Promising review: "I wasn't sure if this would work at first because the texture is like body lotion, but after a couple of days I could really see the difference both in terms of hydration and acne! It’s such a great face wash! I have struggled with my acne for years and have tried a billion different products and none of them worked like this one. My face looked flawless just two weeks after I used this. I don't do a lot of reviews but I’m glad I bought this and I'm writing this review after having bought it for the third time. Trust me, this is a really good product." —RONGHUI XIE

    Get it from Amazon for $12.37+ (available in three sizes).


    10. Human Benzoyl Peroxide 10% treatment, which packs a punch with the maximum dose of benzoyl peroxide — aka it's NAHT for sensitive skin — so it's a great (and cruelty-free) option that'll clear pores and kill bacteria to give you long-lasting results for the most stubborn acne.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    A reviewer&#x27;s face before/after showing reduced acne and redness
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "After being to multiple dermatologists and not having any luck, I was feeling hopeless. I started to accept my acne was chronic, since I’m 25 and have had it since 13. My dermatologist had always told me 5% benzoyl peroxide is the same as 10%, so don’t use it. Well, 12 years later and no results, I decided to not listen to the 'expert' and give it a try for myself. I held out until the six-week mark to give it a full chance. Through dry skin, extra moisturizing, and washing my face with this product twice per day as directed (letting it sit on my face for three to five minutes before washing) I am pleased to report my skin is the clearest it has ever been in the past 12 years. When I was talking to one of my clients about this product, she said, 'I didn’t know you had acne, your skin looks so smooth and porcelain.' Well... that was a new one! Lol. I am so glad I took the risk! It will definitely dry out your skin, so find a good moisturizer." —Mackenzie

    Get it from Amazon for $23.36.

    11. TreeActive Invisible acne treatment, because it goes on CLEAR so you can wear it under makeup or on its own — no one will know the peppermint and tea tree oil formula is going to town on your zits, reducing size and redness.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    A reviewer with cheek and jaw acne before and cleared acne after
    amazon.com

    The formula chock-full of essential oils (like tea tree and jojoba) are great for anyone who hasn't seen success with spot treatments with salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide. 🙋‍♀️

    Promising review: "I used to use Zapzyt (benzoyl peroxide 10%) as spot treatment, but it just stopped working one day. After trying a bunch of different products using salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, and even trying some corticoid creams. NOTHING WORKED!!!! I ended up looking up some other natural solutions and came across this spot treatment. After using it for a week on two of my stubborn pimples (that I had basically tried every type of product on), THEY FINALLY WENT AWAY. I WAS SHOCKED. They were on my face for at least three weeks before I tried using this spot treatment, and they went away in less than a week! I recommend this to anyone who has stubborn acne like mine. Another plus is, this stuff feels and smells way better than any other acne treatment I've tried. Other treatments dry my skin out like nobody's business leaving my skin patchy, while using this didn't really affect my skin moisture. Also, it leaves a nice minty feeling on the skin for the first few seconds it is applied. I looooveee the smell of it. Definitely will buy again when I run out!" —Annabelle H.

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

    12. LilyAna Naturals retinol moisturizer with a powerful blend of hyaluronic avid, retinol (obv!), green tea, and jojoba oil. Reviewers swear by it to help fade acne scarring, reduce fine lines on the face and neck, diminish skin texture and stop breakouts in their tracks. Hello soft, moisturized skin; goodbye irritation that often comes with retinol products.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    A reviewer with decreased acne and more glowing skin between photos taken in november and january
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wished there was a way to give this product 10 stars. Let me first say I'm a VERY picky retinol user. I usually use a high end organic product (aka: Origins) but thought I'd give this one a whirl given the reviews. I'm a tried and proven convert now. I LOVE this product. It is so luxurious, never causes burning, peeling or redness. Truthfully, I think this is best retinol cream I've ever used and that's just how it FEELS on my skin. Let's talk results. This product changed the playing field. With one use, I could tell this was different. I'm addicted now and have a hard time finishing up my other products! People at work ask me what I'm doing to my skin. They tell me how super soft, supple and radiant my skin looks. I thought it was just me that noticed but others have too. I don't want to waste any other existing product so I'm going to still use that up first before ordering more, but once it's gone, I'll be ordering this full time from now on. I'm also going to try out their other products as well." —Geri F.

    Get it from Amazon for $12.73+ (available in four sizes).

    13. Honeyskin Ultimate Face and Body cream to soothe and rejuvenate skin — and can help address concerns like rosacea, dry skin, eczema, flaking, and acne. We're talking key anti-inflammatory ingredients like manuka honey, Australian cehami, and shea butter.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    A reviewer&#x27;s cheek with red skin on the left and no redness on the right
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Simply the best healing, refreshing cream anywhere. This cream is simply magic. I have some rosacea and since I have been using it, I seldom have any breakouts on my face. I had mild psoriasis on my elbows and it is all but gone. One day I got a sunburn and put this on and all the stinging was gone immediately and it never peeled. I have tried many top-of-the line products before this. This is simply fabulous. A friend told me that he had been recommended this by his dermatologist and it was wonderful. I believed him! Glad I got it." —Carole Ciraulo

    Get it from Amazon for $18.45.

    14. Hyper Skin's Brightening Clearing Vitamin C serum with a blend of 15% vitamin C and vitamin E to address skincare concerns from dull skin to fine lines to rough texture — while fighting breakouts.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    A before/after showing reduced dark spots and hyperpigmentation after 30 days
    Hyper Skin

    This product is paraben-, sulfate-, phthalate-, and scent-free.

    BuzzFeed Shopping's Rachel Dunkel says: "This is a new product for me, and I'm already hooked! I love a good vitamin C serum and this is one of the best I've tried. It doesn't have the off-putting smell that some serums have and it doesn't feel tacky when it dries. It layers flawlessly under any moisturizer I've used and I can already tell it's working on getting my complexion nice and smooth after I took a long break from using any skincare at all. Hyper Skin is also a Black woman-owned company! I could not recommend supporting them and trying this product enough."

    Get it from Hyper Skin or Sephora for $36+ (available in two sizes).

    As Rachel mentioned, Hyper Skin is a Black woman-owned company, and this serum was founder Desiree Verdejo's first product, after she couldn't find an affordable product that worked for her.

    15. Dr Dennis Gross Peel Pads that may be pricey, but are pre-soaked with a blend of gentle-but-powerful chemical exfoliants to diminish fine lines, refine texture, and reveal brighter, clearer, and healthier skin. Just take a look at the almost 1,000 5-star reviews on Sephora that also swear by these bbs.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    A model with acne and skin texture on their cheek on the left before use, and reduced acne and texture on the right after 7 days of use
    Sephora

    Promising review: "I have literally tried every mask and peel that Sephora has and this is my holy grail!!!! I suffer from skin that is dry and sensitive and I ironically get breakouts, sometimes the severe cystic kind. This peel has literally transformed my skin; I wake up with dewy and glowing skin with no acne!!!!" —megank16

    Get it from Sephora for $92 (for a pack of 35 pads; also available in smaller packs).

    16. A tube of Lanolips ointment if your winter chapped lips are really making you POUT. You'll notice a difference in just one use.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    The editor lips, chapped before use, and healed after use
    BuzzFeed / Natalie Brown

    Here's why BuzzFeed Shopping editor Natalie Brown loves it: "After truly years of trying all kinds of different lip balms to varying degrees of success, I've finally found the only balm that actually leaves my lips softer and more hydrated every time I use it, even after it rubs off: Lanolips. Before I found it, I suffered from chronically dry lips, thanks to an anxiety-induced lip-licking habit I have yet to break, prescription tretinoin I use daily for acne (not directly on my lips, obvs, but it's just that drying), and a medication I take that just happens to be incredibly dehydrating. (Just peep the pic above! And that's not even really 'before' — it's just when I stopped using Lanolips for four straight days, then two days after I started wearing it again.) The very *first* time I applied Lanolips, it made SUCH a difference through the rest of the evening that I couldn't stop rubbing my lips together and lightly patting them with my fingers! Now, I apply a tiny amount about three times a day and haven't suffered from chapped lips since. A little goes a very long way, and it's kind of goopy and sticky to apply, but I don't care one bit. When it wears off (or soaks in? I think it does a little of both) a little bit later, my lips are still super soft, healthy-looking, and don't hurt or crack when I smile!"

    Get the unscented, unflavored Original 101 Superbal from Amazon for $16.95, or get Lanolips Rose Gold 101 Lip & Cheek Tint from Amazon for $17 (available in three shades).

    Check out Natalie's full Lanolips review for all the deets.

    17. A pack of Avarelle pimple patches formulated with tea tree oil and calendula oil (to heal and shrink zits faster overnight). AND they come in two sizes — classic circular patches and large, square patches so you can easily treat and shrink clusters of pimples all at once.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    A reviewer with some acne spots on their cheek on the left, and the acne gone (with just some residual marks) on the right
    amazon.com

    A lot of reviewers who have also tried Cosrx and Nexcare patches prefer these!

    Promising review: "I’ve tried so many brands of pimple spots, and these are hands-down the best on the market. I’m a performer at Walt Disney World, and a clear complexion is required. Last night, I put these on a few acne problems (a small cyst, a whitehead, and a pimple I shouldn’t have picked and has been a bump for about three weeks now.) I just woke up and am writing this review in disbelief. THEY'RE FLAT! Gone! All of them! I could cry I’m so happy. The packaging is also ideal, because it allows you to conveniently and easily peel the stickers off without stretching them out or folding them back on themselves. Do yourself and your complexion a huge favor! Have these on hand for a stubborn zit when you really need help. Make sure you apply them to completely clean and dry skin." —Caitlyn

    Get the box of 40 round patches from Amazon for $7.64. OR try their large, rectangular size to tackle multiple pimples at once. Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $7.64.

    18. A Briotech spray with the same magical ingredient as the very beloved Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Spray: hypochlorous acid. Just spritz it on whenever your skin needs a little de-stressing, and it'll help soothe inflammation, tone down redness, and strengthen your skin's barrier.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    Reviewer with inflamed rosacea flare labeled before, and after with clear, calm skin
    amazon.com

    BTW, people also love this for helping heal piercings.

    Promising review: "It works just like my Tower 28 spray. Smells the same and feels the same. It's more product and saves you money. It also comes with two lids which is perfect for traveling!" —Andrea Benton

    Promising review: "Just an FYI, this product has the exact same ingredients as the Tower 28 spray! It's been absolutely amazing at reducing acne and texture! It's also so refreshing and gives a lil glow. So in love!" —BK

    Get an 8-ounce bottle from Amazon for $15 (available in four sizes and in packs of two and four).

    19. La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume Soothing Repairing balm, because if you've ever dealt with irritated skin, this is your new BFF. Over-exfoliated your face? Got a peel but went too far? Skin way too dry and nothing is helping? Tried a new mask that did *not* turn out well? This balm has your back.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    A reviewer with red inflamed skin at 8:41pm and not-red, healthy-looking skin at 10:47pm
    amazon.com

    This cream is formulated with panthenol to soothe rough skin, shea butter to visibly decrease signs of irritation. And it's free of parabens, fragrance, and lanolin!

    Promising review: "I used this after an overzealous micro-dermabrasion facial left part of my face scraped raw. Seriously, it looked like I had face-planted on concrete. And I am a slow healer. After tons of frantic internet research, I stumbled upon this cream. It accelerated the healing process to a few days and without scars or complications. Love the cream." —Ljtrue

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99.

    20. A jar of cult-status Aztec Secret Healing clay mask to deep clean your pores, ~pulsating~ as it works its magic and banishes the toughest acne.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    A reviewer&#x27;s skin before/after use, with reduced acne and acne marks
    amazon.com

    Just mix with water or apple cider vinegar!

    Promising review: "I have bought this from Amazon and in store at Walmart, and both have been THE BEST thing I have ever used on my skin! I get hormonal acne that will NOT go away. I've used Curology, Proactiv, Adapalene, this is the only thing that gets rid of my acne, clears a pimple in like TWO DAYS (i'm talking the big, nasty suckers that never surface and stick around for MONTHS), and leaves my skin soooo soft, gets rid of oil (i have pretty oily skin), tightens my pores, decreases the purple hyperpigmentation that pimples leave, and clears my complexion. I literally cannot rave about this enough!! Don't even question it, just buy it! Also, a container has like 25+ uses in it for me. Leave it on for 30 minutes for oily skin, use it 2–3 times a week, my skin is FLAWLESS! I've NEVER had good skin before this!" —Natalie

    Get a two-pound jar from Amazon for $22.95.

    21. An exfoliating First Aid Beauty Bump eraser body scrub reviewers with KP (aka keratosis pilaris) swear by to get rid of those tiny red bumps, without slathering on any additional creams or products — just use in the shower instead of your regular soap.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    A reviewer&#x27;s before/after showing the bumpy skin that&#x27;s now smooth with five-star review text &quot;like a magic eraser&quot;
    amazon.com

    It contains 10% glycolic and lactic acids, and has tiny pumice exfoliants to buff away dead skin for smooooooooooth arms.

    Promising review: "Amazing product! I've suffered with KP on my arms for 15 years and nothing helped. This product didn't just help, it completely cleared it away! I noticed a big difference after just one use and a month later of using it two times a week my arms are smooth and I'm no longer embarrassed of them. I'm so excited! This product has changed my life!" —Sherrie Ruiz

    Get an eight-ounce tube from Amazon for $25.20 (available in various sizes and combinations).

    22. A bottle of Tend Skin to stop ingrown hairs and skin irritation in their tracks, making it the perfect post-shaving product with a cult following for a reason.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    A before/after of the same armpit; before with large inflamed bumps, the after shaved with no bumps at all
    amazon.com

    I use this too where prone to razor burn and ingrowns, and it reeeaaallly helps. Like, really.

    Promising review: "I’ve always been in awe of ladies who have silky smooth legs and have wondered what I’m missing...Tend Skin is what I’ve been missing! Wish I would’ve found this a decade ago. My legs (and arms...I get little bumps on the back of my arms above my elbow) have never been so SMOOTH! Even my husband commented and asked what I’m doing different. This is such a wonderful product, and I always make sure to have a backup on hand so I don’t run out!" —Anna A.

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in two sizes).

    23. A box of skin-lifting, pore-tightening Skin1004 face masks with results that reviewers swear by — not to mention the fact that it's weirdly fun? The mask tightens as it dries on your face, giving you the titular "zombie" effect. Just wait 15 minutes and rinse to reveal your glowiest glow yet, thanks to the albumin (aka egg white) and aloe formula.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    Reviewer before and after showing the mask made their skin look tighter and reduced the appearance of some wrinkles
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've used Hanacure for a while but they are so expensive. I just can't bring myself to buy them anymore. I ran across these and was so excited to try them! It does have a funky smell (reminds me of perm solution) but they worked excellent. My skin was very soft afterwards, and my pores looked way smaller. I see absolutely no difference in the effects of this mask and Hanacure. The only difference is the huge price tag Hanacure carries. Definitely worth the money!" —K. Bell

    Get a box of eight masks from Amazon for $25.

    24. Nip + Fab Daily Cleansing Pads, which contain 2.8% glycolic acid for gentle chemical exfoliation, revealing brighter and clearer skin every day — plus hyaluronic acid for moisture and witch hazel to tone and soothe.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    A reviewer showing their faded scars and acne after three months
    amazon.com

    These are designed to resurface and retexture your skin, revealing an exfoliated and brightened complexion beneath!

    Promising review: "I’m really impressed with these pads. I’ve suffered from adult cystic acne for about a decade now, and have tried countless products over the years. Adding these things into my skincare routine has made my skin look bright and clear like porcelain. I still get the occasional blemish, but they’re always very small and go away in a day or two. I highly recommend them." —Caroline Powell

    Get a container of 60 pads from Amazon for $16.

    25. Nature Republic's soothing aloe vera gel, the multi-use product you didn't know you needed until now — it's mild enough to use on your face, but also soothes and reduces irritation wherever you need it. (I love putting it on my legs after shaving!)

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    A reviewer showing reduced skin texture and acne
    amazon.com

    Sensitive acne-prone skin? This gel will keep your face moisturized while soothing inflammation and breakouts. Easily sunburned? Keep a jar in the fridge for immediate relief. Prone to razor burn and ingrown hairs? Use it immediately after shaving to prevent irritation AND moisturize your skin. I have very sensitive skin, and I can even *dry shave* my legs with this miracle product!

    Promising review: "I have had with acne for a long time and have tried everything from Accutane to Proactiv to Rodan and Fields. I got this after running out of another pricier aloe cream. This works wonders! It keeps my face and skin clear and acne free. My skin is naturally really dry and I use this 2x a day after washing my face. It goes on under my makeup and works as nice moisturizer/primer for my foundation too. A little bit goes a long one. One 300 mL lasted me 11 months." —Amber A.

    Get it from Amazon for $6+ (also available in packs of three and six).

    26. A jar of O'Keeffe's Working Hands Lotion for making dry hands a thing of the past, healing cracked skin and protecting against new damage in no time flat. This stuff is basically a miracle for people who wash their hands a bunch.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    Cracking, dry hands on the left, and the same hands on the right almost completely healed
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am amazed! I have dealt with eczema all my life. I've used steroid creams/ointments, lotions, wash, you name it. And then I tried this miracle product! In four days, my hands looks better then it ever has! I can bend my finger without pain! I'm sooo happy with the results. And I have only been using it for four days!" —Kelly

    Get it from Amazon for $9.47.

    They also make a version for your feet (tho you can probs use the hand one for your tootsies too), which I ALSO l-o-v-e. Get it from Amazon for $8.48.

    27. A nongreasy eye cream designed to deflate your under-eye bags, hydrate your delicate skin, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and brighten your under eyes, thanks to a blend of aloe, rosehip seed oil, and vitamins C and E.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    Reviewer before and after showing the cream tightened and brightened their under-eye area
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have been using this daily for about eight months now. I am 60 years old. It reduced the puffiness and bags under my eyes. I am Sicilian and had dark circles. It has brightened up my eye area. I am very surprised as I have paid much more for eye creams that have done so much less. I recently had pre-cancerous cells removed at the bridge of my nose. After healing, I was left with a dark scar. The dermatologist told me that it would heal over time. Since I began to apply this eye cream, the mark has almost disappeared entirely. I shop constantly from Amazon. This is the first time that I have taken the time to write a review. That's how impressed I am with this product. If you decide to purchase this, you won't be sorry." —Lynda M.

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in four sizes).

    28. Miznon Snail Repair Intensive ampoule, which harnesses all the moisturizing properties of the snail — with none of the s l o w n e s s. It has a super-concentrated 80% snail mucus for a powerful to improve your skin's texture, appearance, and elasticity.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    A reviewer&#x27;s forehead in two images: on top with more pronounced wrinkles, on the bottom with reduced lines
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Miracle for my face. Bought this after seeing a YouTube review. I was having issues with dry patches around my nose, mouth, and on my chin. This combo pack took care of that issue within a few applications. I have also noticed the redness fading from my skin. It has also helped reduce the fine lines (crows feet) around my eyes. If I get a pimple, it literally disappears the very next day. This stuff is a miracle for me. I am so glad I found it! I only use them 2–3 times a week and have still seen amazing results. Best part, these little containers are going to last at least six months for me. You barely need any product. Also, just want to mention that they aren’t gross and slimy like you’d think they’d be. They feel like any other serum or face cream. Also, just want to mention that I still use a little bit of facial lotion on my face after applying these products, to ensure even makeup application (I hate primers)." —chrisseeg

    Get it from Amazon for $19.10.

    29. Paula's Choice 2% BHA liquid exfoliant (all of your favorite skincare TikTokers swear by it) that'll unclog pores, banishe dead skin cells, and even out skin tone. It even works on my very allergy-prone sensitive skin. A whopping 70 reviewers used the word "miracle."

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    A reviewer&#x27;s skin before and after use, with more glowing skin with less scaliness and dryness after use
    amazon.com

    I use this exfoliator a few times a week and I'm in loooove. The formula isn't too hard with my sensitive skin (and I've been known to over-react to other anti-acne products with salicylic acid in them) but it helps keep my skin soft, clear, and glowy. It's the only product that has *ever* kept the pores on my nose non-congested. Put away the harsh blackhead strips and try this instead!

    Promising review: "This stuff should be called a miracle in a bottle. When I use it on my (pretty dry) skin, it transforms it from congested, irritated, and bright red to calm, clear, and glowing overnight. Most of the people reviewing this are using it incorrectly. It's an acid exfoliator. That means you should use it once a week, twice at the most (if your skin is oily and needs a lot of work.) Also, it should never be used during the daytime. BHA, or salicylic acid, interacts terribly with the sun. If you absolutely must put it on in the morning, follow it up with heavy SPF, but I wouldn't do it. This stuff is like anything else — it only works if you know how to do it properly." —Audrey Brock

    Promising review: "I was pretty clueless on skincare for a while. I tried to stay away from chemicals in my routine but it didn’t help with my blackheads and hardly helped with my acne scars. I’ve had with hyperpigmentation, acne scars that stay for years, and worst of all were the blackheads and large pores. I thought scrubbing with exfoliants was the key but it actually made things worse and caused microtears on my face. I have only been using this product two weeks and the changes i’ve seen in my skin have been amazing. I would recommend this product to anyone who is struggling with scarring, blackheads and large pores. This does the trick! I can’t believe that my face is no longer bumpy and rough. 100% worth a try!" —ACooper2

    Get it from Amazon for $35.

    30. CeraVe Moisturizing Cream for keeping your skin from ~flaking~ on you, helping restore your skin's barrier to lock in moisture *without* ever turning greasy or oily. Reviewers *love* it for their eczema too!

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    A reviewer&#x27;s leg with eczema splotches before and reduced after
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have oily but flaky skin in winter. It's really annoying, no matter how much I exfoliate or moisturize, my cheeks get flaky. I can't even wear foundation or powder because it will make the flaky texture more obvious... Anyway, out of pure desperation and tired of spending money on scrubs and moisturizers, I purchased it and started using this a few days ago. It has kept me flake-free! It doesn't leave a greasy film, it sinks right into my skin. I even wore it with makeup today and my skin was smooth and flake-free. My makeup stayed nice all day. I wish I had tried that sooner, I have the same problem every winter! I apply it from head to toe. It's awesome and you get so much product for the money." —MLK77

    Get it from Amazon for $16.89.

    31. Radha Rosehip Oil with over 13,000+ 5-star reviewers who say it not hydrates their skin, but also reduce redness and breakouts, thanks to the rich blend of fatty acids and antioxidants.

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    four images showing acne and scarring fading on a reviewer&#x27;s cheek
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am super busy and not one to ever write reviews, but based on my results with this product I had to take the time. I am so impressed with the softness and glow the next morning. In addition I get adult acne and the healing process as well as reduction of previous scaring has been amazing. Today someone commented, 'You look great...what are you doing???' For a product under $20 you can't go wrong, worth every penny." —Max Jenkinson

    Get it from Amazon for $14.95.

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.