31 Skincare Products With Before & After Photos So Dramatic, We Made Them Click To Reveal

5.

Or CeraVe's Retinol Serum , which lives up to the CeraVe name and uses *encapsulated* retinol to reduce the appearance of scars and pores without flaking or redness. If you haven't gotten into retinoids yet or are worried about irritating your skin, this gentle but effective serum is a great option — and reviewers say they like it better than other more expensive options (like Murad's Retinol Serum, which retails for $92).