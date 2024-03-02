65 Cleaning Basics You Should Finally Learn In 2024

1. To start, clean every area from top to bottom so you don't have to re-clean what you've already done. That means dusting from the ceiling down — no one wants to sweep TWICE after de-fuzzing your fan.
2. And get your trim (and more!) dust-free in no time flat with the Baseboard Buddy, an As-Seen-On-TV gadget that'll come through for you if you're TIRED of all the dust that accumulates on your trim and baseboard every. single. day. This guy is lightweight and has an extendable telescoping handle and 360° swivel so you can wipe surfaces clean with the contoured microfiber head *without* having to bend over or get down on your hands and knees.
The kit comes with one Baseboard Buddy and three reusable pads which can be used wet or dry. And when the microfiber pad is dirty, just rinse and reuse!
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
Promising review: "Buy it NOW. Honestly, I had huge reservations for this thing. Yet another miracle cleaning tool that will break or bend or something. I was so wrong. It was easy to put together and I sprayed it with Mean Green and went to the baseboards. No more kneeling and no broken back. This thing is amazing. It is durable and the pad is super absorbent. I am so happy. I can't wait to do the rest of the house!" —artgirl
3. Or use a pack of duster sponges — just dampen, and wipe whatever surface that needs dusting — all the dust (and even pet hair!) will accumulate on the ridged surface. Just rinse clean and you're done!
The Scrub Daddy Damp Duster seems to be constantly sold out, and these are totally similar, for less!
I bought a pack of these recently, and so far love dusting with them! All the dust sticks right on, so you don't end up breathing in all the dust you just tried removing. It's great for baseboards, too!
Get it from Amazon for $9.44 (available in five color packs).
Promising review: "I rarely review products, but this little sponge literally changed my life! It picks up EVERYthing in one swipe! Hard water marks on your bathroom mirror, no problem! Hair clippings on your sink and counter, one swipe and they are gone! Dusty blinds? Swoosh, swoosh, swipe! And ala-presto ka-bam, like magic they are perfect and dust free! I just need one of these for my floors! I love, love, love how the sponge picks up everything and with a little running water, all the dust, hair, muck and guck just rinsed away! This will not disappoint! Thank you!" —DayDreamer
4. After dusting every surface in your home, ~keep~ your baseboards dust-free by rubbing a dryer sheet along them. It'll repel dust (and even pet hair) for a surprisingly long time!
5. Remove every single pet hair from your couch, carpet, and more by running this pet hair remover over everything you own. It's a rolling brush, with no adhesive paper or tape needed, so you can use it again and again (and again and again).
6. And knock out pet or kiddo stains (these things happen to the best of us) with a miracle-adjacent Folex carpet stain remover so you can banish wine stains, pet stains, and what-the-heck-even-is-that stains — WITHOUT rinsing or vacuuming.
7. Don't ~just~ wash your pillowcases, but also regularly wash your pillows themselves (at least twice a year!). You do spend hours with your face pressed against it, after all.
8. And wash and dry your pillows, duvet, towels, and clothes *without* ruining their perfect fluffiness by popping a prickly lil' pufferfish in the dryer with them.
9. Clean your ~cleaning machines~, too! Just run your washing machine on a hot setting with 1 or 2 cups of vinegar and wipe it out.
10. While you're at the ~machine cleaning~, sanitize your dishwasher by running it with a liquid cleaner and disinfectant designed to remove limescale, ruse, grease, and other nasty buildup so your machine runs more efficiently than ever. It even kills Salmonella and E. coli!
11. And speaking of dishes, for pots, pans, and everything else you hand wash — if you haven't tried Dawn Powerwash, you're making things too hard for yourself. It's a borderline magical spray-on dish soap that BLASTS through tough grease and baked-on messes so you don't "have" to let dishes "soak" in the sink overnight. Every dish will be done in record time.
Just spray on (don't add water until you rinse!) and wipe. I'm not joking when I say that the first time I used Dawn Powerwash on a lasagna pan, I almost cried. I will never be without it!
Get the starter kit (with one reusable spray bottle and one refill) from Amazon for $8.02.
Promising review: "I bought this stuff because my sister swears by it. I've seen the commercials and thought, yeah sure... But first off, the fresh scent smells amazing without being overpowering. Secondly, it cleans oily, greasy stuff like a dream! My husband used my stockpot on his grill burner, resulting it in being COVERED in black sooty stuff. And everything it touched also received a healthy dose of soot. I initially tried the normal Dawn dish soap and while it did clean it up, it was smearing it and not easy to clean. I pulled out this stuff, sprayed a bit on the pot. BOOM, it was literally clean. Seriously, awesome stuff." —Laura Pirkle
12. Learn exactly what products and potions remove the worst stains, so when your happy hour turns sad (i.e., when you spill red wine all over your favorite blouse), you know exactly what to do.
13. And spray the toughest stains (hello food, sweat, and blood stains!) with Puracy's enzyme-based spot remover. It'll erase every trace of stain, without bleaching or fading any colors.
14. Get pollen, cobwebs, and other detritus off your window screens by passing a lint roller over it quickly.
15. Dust your blinds, air-conditioner vent, and more hard-to-reach areas with a three-part microfiber wand that gets 'er done quickly.
16. But actually, microfiber cleaning cloths are your best friends when it comes to *streak-free* cleaning — use them on your car, stainless steel, countertops, wood furniture, floors (reusable Swiffer sweepers, anyone?) and wayyy more.
17. If you're looking for streak-free glass and mirrors, try Sprayway glass cleaner, which is reportedly the Very Best glass cleaner – unlike liquid formulas, the spray-on foam actually *stays in place* where you spray it to make away wiping streaks and dust easier than ever.
After hearing all the hype, I got my hands on some Sprayway and I was instantly impressed how quickly I got a streak-free shine on both mirror and glass!
Get a pack of two cans from Amazon for $4.96.
Promising review: "I will never buy another glass cleaner! It works amazingly! No streaks or smears, very easy to use. It's foam and you only have to go over the glass one TIME. I don’t like the scent, but it doesn’t linger long. I introduced this product to my family and friends and everyone loves it. I’ve never been more excited about a glass cleaner! Trust me, it’s worth it." —george P.