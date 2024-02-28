58 Basics To Brush Up On Before You Start Your Spring Cleaning

1. To start, clean every area from top to bottom so you don't have to re-clean what you've already done. That means dusting from the ceiling down — no one wants to sweep TWICE after de-fuzzing your fan.
2. And get your trim (and more!) dust-free in no time flat with the Baseboard Buddy, an As-Seen-On-TV gadget that'll come through for you if you're TIRED of all the dust that accumulates on your trim and baseboard every. single. day. This guy is lightweight and has an extendable telescoping handle and 360° swivel so you can wipe surfaces clean with the contoured microfiber head *without* having to bend over or get down on your hands and knees.
The kit comes with one Baseboard Buddy and three reusable pads which can be used wet or dry. And when the microfiber pad is dirty, just rinse and reuse!
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
Promising review: "Buy it NOW. Honestly, I had huge reservations for this thing. Yet another miracle cleaning tool that will break or bend or something. I was so wrong. It was easy to put together and I sprayed it with Mean Green and went to the baseboards. No more kneeling and no broken back. This thing is amazing. It is durable and the pad is super absorbent. I am so happy. I can't wait to do the rest of the house!" —artgirl
3. After dusting every surface in your home, ~keep~ your baseboards dust-free by rubbing a dryer sheet along them. It'll repel dust (and even pet hair) for a surprisingly long time!
4. Remove every single pet hair from your couch, carpet, and more by running this pet hair remover over everything you own. It's a rolling brush, with no adhesive paper or tape needed, so you can use it again and again (and again and again).
5. And knock out pet or kiddo stains (these things happen to the best of us) with a miracle-adjacent Folex carpet stain remover so you can banish wine stains, pet stains, and what-the-heck-even-is-that stains — WITHOUT rinsing or vacuuming.
6. Don't ~just~ wash your pillowcases, but also regularly wash your pillows themselves (at least twice a year!). You do spend hours with your face pressed against it, after all.
7. And wash and dry your pillows, duvet, towels, and clothes *without* ruining their perfect fluffiness by popping a prickly lil' pufferfish in the dryer with them.
8. Clean your ~cleaning machines~, too! Just run your washing machine on a hot setting with 1 or 2 cups of vinegar and wipe it out.
9. While you're at the ~machine cleaning~, sanitize your dishwasher by running it with a liquid cleaner and disinfectant designed to remove limescale, ruse, grease, and other nasty buildup so your machine runs more efficiently than ever. It even kills Salmonella and E. coli!
10. And speaking of dishes, for pots, pans, and everything else you hand wash — if you haven't tried Dawn Powerwash, you're making things too hard for yourself. It's a borderline magical spray-on dish soap that BLASTS through tough grease and baked-on messes so you don't "have" to let dishes "soak" in the sink overnight. Every dish will be done in record time.
Just spray on (don't add water until you rinse!) and wipe. I'm not joking when I say that the first time I used Dawn Powerwash on a lasagna pan, I almost cried. I will never be without it!
Get the starter kit (with one reusable spray bottle and one refill) from Amazon for $8.44.
Promising review: "I bought this stuff because my sister swears by it. I've seen the commercials and thought, yeah sure... But first off, the fresh scent smells amazing without being overpowering. Secondly, it cleans oily, greasy stuff like a dream! My husband used my stockpot on his grill burner, resulting it in being COVERED in black sooty stuff. And everything it touched also received a healthy dose of soot. I initially tried the normal Dawn dish soap and while it did clean it up, it was smearing it and not easy to clean. I pulled out this stuff, sprayed a bit on the pot. BOOM, it was literally clean. Seriously, awesome stuff." —Laura Pirkle
11. Learn exactly what products and potions remove the worst stains, so when your happy hour turns sad (i.e., when you spill red wine all over your favorite blouse), you know exactly what to do.
12. And spray the toughest stains (hello food, sweat, and blood stains!) with Puracy's enzyme-based spot remover. It'll erase every trace of stain, without bleaching or fading any colors.
13. Get pollen, cobwebs, and other detritus off your window screens by passing a lint roller over it quickly.
14. Dust your blinds, air-conditioner vent, and more hard-to-reach areas with a three-part microfiber wand that gets 'er done quickly.
15. But actually, microfiber cleaning cloths are your best friends when it comes to *streak-free* cleaning — use them on your car, stainless steel, countertops, wood furniture, floors (reusable Swiffer sweepers, anyone?) and wayyy more.
16. Shine up your wood furniture and banish those water marks and rings by rubbing in a Feed n Wax Wood conditioner that'll basically erase years of damage. It polishes beautifully, bringing out the natural color and sheen of your pieces — whether the wood is finished or unfinished — *and* adds a layer of protection.
17. And maintain both wood and leather furniture (and other leather goods) with a cleaning balm made with beeswax, olive and coconut oils, and grapefruit essential oil — it's food safe, so you can even use it to condition your cutting board!
18. Conquer the scariest bathroom messes with mold and mildew removing gel, because you don't need to get your whole shower redone when this is in your life. Just squeeze out and let this non-drip gel work its magic overnight — NO s c r u b b i n g.
19. For extra scrubbing power, try a toothbrush-like Oxo brush duo with an ergonomic grip and stiff bristles that do the heavy lifting for you.
20. Powerfully clean your toilet — without having to keep a gross toilet brush and all the germs sitting on the brush head — by using a Clorox toilet wand with disposable scrubby heads *preloaded* with cleaner so you can clean the whole bowl with one hand — and *one* product.
21. But if it's already too late for some of those stains (looking at you, hard water!), use a special pumice stick that removes stains without damaging the porcelain.
22. Get the grossest bathroom scrubbing D O N E in record time with a set of three scrubbing attachments you simply add to any power drill to make cleaning your tub, floor, appliances, or even the wheels of your car ridiculously fast and easy.
23. Wax off those water spots and fingerprints and wax on a layer of protection by rubbing some ~wax paper~ on your faucets.
24. Harness your laziness and descale your showerhead while you watch Netflix. Just fill a baggie with vinegar and lemon essential oil and let it sit!
25. Keep your shower clean and mildew-free by spraying a 🙌 no-scrub, no-wipe 🙌 Wet & Forget cleaner once a week — it even helps prevent soap scum buildup over time.
26. Or hang a dish brush filled with a vinegar-and-dish soap solution in the shower with you for a no-brainer cleaning while the conditioner sits in your hair.
27. Unclog your drain by alternating vinegar, baking soda, and boiling water to blast out whatever's blocking up your pipes.
28. Or if your hair clog is too powerful for that classic science fair combo, try a drain snake with over 4,000 micro hooks and a slim design to shimmy down any drain (you don't even need to remove the cover) and snag all the hairs and goop that's clogging the system — in one quick pull.
29. Keep Bar Keepers Friend Soft Cleanser in your house (it's pre-mixed so it makes less of a mess than the original powder). Seriously. It works on SO. MANY. SURFACES — sinks, cookware, stainless steel, faucets, countertops, tubs, toilets, grout, and more — so you can get to work and see results with only one product.
30. AND for any other miscellaneous messes, try The Pink Stuff, a TikTok- (and reviewer-) beloved cleaning product that basically...works miracles! Name your mess, and this mildly abrasive paste will take care of business — including but not limited to bathroom tiles, sinks, stove tops, painted walls, grills, and outdoor furniture.
31. And for everyday jobs, keep an all-in-one cleaning concentrate you can dilute and use on just about everything — floors, countertops, dishes, windows, laundry, and more — so you don't have to keep swapping out bottles in your linen closet.
32. If your kitchen sink has seen better days (or you're tired of cleaning stuck-on food seemingly every day), try Hope's sink cleaner and polish, which is formulated to use on stainless steel AND porcelain sinks (plus cast iron, corian, acrylic, and more). It can help restore that just-like-new shine *and* protect against further staining and damage so you don't have to clean quite as often — all in the time it takes for your morning Eggo to toast.
I bought this for my white porcelain kitchen sink and I've since texted five people about it, which is really a lot for such a boring grown-up product. It cleans beautifully, but the *best* is its ability to repel stains after cleaning. You know that thing when you rinse out your coffee cup and the coffee water just lingers in your sink and you have to purposefully rinse it out for two minutes? You don't have to do that — the coffee can't stick to the sink and just goes RIGHT down the drain. Time saved, sink clean — this is really a Virgo dream product right here.
Get it from Amazon for $12.95.
Promising review: "This product was recommended by a woman who was cleaning the displays in the shop that I bought my plumbing and sink from. She is a professional cleaner. I just love this stuff. It’s easy to use and my sink looks great and stays clean for a long time. It gives a waterproof coating that water just beads off of. It smells really good too, very soft nice, not overwhelming." —Valerie