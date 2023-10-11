9. "The Vatican. The buildings and the art are amazing, but not knowing much about art or architecture, the tour was mostly wasted on me. The tour took way too much time, was way too detailed, and seemed to be drawn out just for the purpose of making us feel like we got our money's worth. All we wanted to do was get to the Sistine Chapel at the end. It would have been much better if it were an hour shorter."

—52, Virginia



"The Sistine Chapel. I bought a ticket to visit the Vatican museums and the chapel on the same visit, and the museum itself was so much more beautiful! The gallery of maps especially impressed me. The chapel, on the other hand, is less beautiful than most people believe, but also smaller than I imagined. Plus, there was no natural sunlight coming in, and you were pushed around like cattle because it was so crowded (despite COVID restrictions!). I was really underwhelmed after all the beauty there is in the Vatican museums. The most beautiful fresco I had seen while I was in Rome was inside a very small and discrete church called Sant'Ignazio. The fresco itself really spoke to me (unlike the Sistine Chapel’s), and the history of the church itself is much more interesting."

—20, The Netherlands