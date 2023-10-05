Frequent Flyers, What's The Most "Overrated" Tourist Attraction You've Ever Visited?

If you're a frequent flyer, you may have traveled to several fascinating destinations all over the world.
But we want to know: Which tourist attraction were you excited about, but it turned out to be pretty overrated?
Like, maybe you were super excited to finally see the "Mona Lisa" at the Louvre — but it was wayyy more crowded and chaotic than you expected, and TBH, you didn't think it was worth all that effort in the end.
Perhaps there's a popular attraction you've visited in the US that you think is overrated. Like, maybe you finally saw the Hollywood sign in LA, and it took up way too much time, so you felt it would've been better to just explore the city instead.
Maybe you've visited a famous monument, like Stonehenge in the UK, and felt that it was pretty anticlimactic to see it in person and not actually worth the visit.
Tell us the most "overrated" tourist attraction you've been to — and why it was a letdown