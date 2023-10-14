10.

"I went to high school with a girl who came from a well-known family (their last name is a household word) who later married a very famous musician. In high school, she was friendly, but it was obvious she had goals set way beyond the average person. We did not hang out. We were acquaintances. I just thought she was a bit stuck-up. At the time, I had no idea really who she was or that her family would open those kinds of doors for her. I think she accomplished her goals, becoming wealthy and famous as the wife of 'someone.'"