    Two decades later and I finally understand that moment where Jamie Lee Curtis's character screams, "I'm like the crypt keeper."

    There are so few movies that have left a lasting impact on me the way Freaky Friday has. I mean, just the "Take Me Away" guitar solo scene alone is *peak* 2000s cinema.

    Screenshot from &quot;Freaky Friday&quot;
    And this year, the movie turned 20 years old! So to celebrate, let's see what the cast is up to now, two decades later.

    1. Here's Lindsay Lohan as Anna:

    Screenshot from &quot;Freaky Friday&quot;
    Disney

    And here's Lindsay now:

    Lindsay Lohan
    What she's been up to: Lindsay continued acting after Freaky Friday and is best known for her roles in Mean Girls and Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen. She took a brief hiatus from acting during the 2010s only making a few select cameos, but has since made her grand return to Hollywood with the movie Falling for Christmas. She is currently working on a movie called Irish Wish, which is set to come out in 2024. Over the summer, Lindsay also welcomed her first child with her husband Bader Shammas. 

    2. Here's Jamie Lee Curtis as Tess:

    Screenshot from &quot;Freaky Friday&quot;
    Disney

    And here's Jamie now:

    Jamie Lee Curtis
    What she's been up to: Jamie has continued acting and starred in several TV shows and movies — she even became the spokesperson for Activia yogurt. She's continued to star in the Halloween franchise movies, along with roles in projects like New Girl, Knives Out, The Bear, Scream Queens, Veronica Mars, Haunted Mansion, and more. Earlier this year, she won an Academy Award for her performance in the movie Everything Everywhere All At Once. Jamie has also said in multiple interviews that she and Lindsay still keep in touch all these years later. 

    3. Here's Chad Michael Murray as Jake:

    Screenshot from &quot;Freaky Friday&quot;
    Disney

    And here's Chad now:

    Chad Michael Murray
    What he's been up to: Chad went on to star on One Tree Hill for six seasons and acted in shows and movies like Gilmore Girls, Riverdale, House of Wax, and A Cinderella Story. He currently stars on the new CW series Sullivan's Crossing. 

    4. Here's Mark Harmon as Ryan:

    Screenshot from &quot;Freaky Friday&quot;
    Disney

    And here's Mark now:

    Mark Harmon
    What he's been up to: Mark continued acting and starred as Leroy Jethro Gibbs on NCIS for 19 seasons. He also appeared on The West Wing and was nominated for an Emmy Award for his performance. His new book, Ghosts of Honolulu: A Japanese Spy, A Japanese American Spy Hunter, and the Untold Story of Pearl Harbor, is set to release next month. 

    5. Here's Christina Vidal as Maddie:

    Screenshot from &quot;Freaky Friday&quot;
    Disney

    And here's Christina now:

    Christina Vidal
    What he's been up to: After Freaky Friday, Christina continued acting and is best known for her work in projects like The Terminal List, United We Fall, See No Evil, Code Black, Training Day, and Primo

    6. Here's Haley Hudson as Peg:

    Screenshot from &quot;Freaky Friday&quot;
    Disney

    And here's Haley in 2012:

    Haley Hudson
    What he's been up to: After Freaky Friday, Haley appeared in movies and shows like Marley and Me, Weeds, Ghost Whisperer, Look, and more. Her most recent project was a short film in 2018, and she has otherwise kept a pretty private life. 

    7. Here's Ryan Malgarini as Harry:

    Screenshot from &quot;Freaky Friday&quot;
    Disney

    And here's Ryan in 2015:

    Ryan Malgarini
    What he's been up to: Ryan continued acting a bit and appeared in TV shows and movies like The Young Kieslowski, Teen Wolf, Mike & Molly, and Bones. Ryan's latest project was an indie movie in 2020, and for the most part, he lives life outside of the spotlight.  

    8. Here's Harold Gould as Alan:

    Screenshot from &quot;Freaky Friday&quot;
    Disney

    And here's Harold in 2008:

    Harold Gould
    What he's been up to: Before starring in Freaky Friday, Harold was best known for roles in Patch Adams, Rhoda, and The Golden Girls. He continued acting and appeared in TV shows and movies like Brother Bear, Cold Case, and Nip/Tuck, up until his death in 2010. 

    9. Here's Stephen Tobolowsky as Mr. Bates:

    Screenshot from &quot;Freaky Friday&quot;
    Disney

    And here's Stephen now:

    Stephen Tobolowski
    What he's been up to: Stephen has appeared in a TON of TV shows and movies over the years and has become one of the most recognizable character actors in Hollywood. He's acted in projects like Glee, One Day At a Time, Heroes, The Goldbergs, The Mindy Project, Deadwood, Silicon Valley, Californication, Groundhog Day, and so much more. 

    10. Here's Julie Gonzalo as Stacey:

    Screenshot from &quot;Freaky Friday&quot;
    Disney

    And here's Julie now:

    Julie Gonzalo
    What she's been up to: Julie continued acting and is best known for her breakthrough role as Parker Lee in Veronica Mars. Additionally, she's starred in A Cinderella StorySupergirl, and Dallas. She and her husband also welcomed their first child together back in 2022. 

    11. Here's Willie Garson as Evan:

    Screenshot from &quot;Freaky Friday&quot;
    Disney

    And here's Willie in 2020:

    Closeup of Willie Garson
    What he's been up to: Wille had an extensive acting career and appeared in several TV shows and movies until his death in 2021. He's best known for his roles on Sex and the City, White Collar, And Just Like That..., NYPD Blue, and Hawaii Five-0

    12. Here's Rosalind Chao as Pei-Pei:

    Screenshot from &quot;Freaky Friday&quot;
    Disney

    And here's Rosalind now:

    Rosalind Chao
    What she's been up to: Rosalind has since appeared in TV shows and movies like The O.C., The Laundromat, Plus One, Better Things, The First Lady, and Sweet Tooth. She also starred as Mulan's mother in Disney's live-action version of Mulan. 

    13. Finally, here's Lucille Soong as Pei-Pei's mother:

    Screenshot from &quot;Freaky Friday&quot;
    Disney

    And here's Lucille now:

    Lucile Soong
    What she's been up to: Lucille has appeared in a ton of different TV shows and movies since Freaky Friday, but is best known as Grandma Huang on Fresh off the Boat. She's also appeared in Desperate Housewives, Raya and the Last Dragon, United States of Tara, Without a Trace, and more. 

