There are so few movies that have left a lasting impact on me the way Freaky Friday has. I mean, just the "Take Me Away" guitar solo scene alone is *peak* 2000s cinema.
And this year, the movie turned 20 years old! So to celebrate, let's see what the cast is up to now, two decades later.
Here's Chad Michael Murray as Jake:
Here's Mark Harmon as Ryan:
Here's Christina Vidal as Maddie:
And here's Christina now:
Here's Haley Hudson as Peg:
And here's Haley in 2012:
Here's Ryan Malgarini as Harry:
Here's Harold Gould as Alan:
And here's Harold in 2008:
Here's Stephen Tobolowsky as Mr. Bates:
Here's Julie Gonzalo as Stacey:
Here's Willie Garson as Evan:
And here's Willie in 2020:
Here's Rosalind Chao as Pei-Pei:
Finally, here's Lucille Soong as Pei-Pei's mother: