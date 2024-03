6.

In 2019,was rebooted with David Harbour starring in the title role. When Ron Perlman, who played the role in Guillermo del Toro's original movie and sequel, was asked about returning to the franchise again, he said he was open only if Guillermo was on board. "It was none of my business," he said of the 2019 film. "It would only provoke me into whatever things I didn't need to add to my list of grievances. ... If Guillermo were to wake up one day and say, 'You know what, Ron? We need to finish the trilogy,' which is an idea that is near and dear to me, I'd be there in a heartbeat. But without him, I have no interest in donning the makeup again. And you know, I just turned 70. So I would actually go down in history as being the oldest superhero!"