    All Of The Plastics Except Rachel McAdams Reunited For A "Mean Girls" Commercial, And Everyone's Making The Same Joke

    I'm so happy that the Plastics are still friends all these years later.

    Lauren Garafano
    by Lauren Garafano

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Back at the beginning of October, these behind-the-scenes photos of Amanda Seyfried, Lindsay Lohan, and Lacey Chabert surfaced on the internet leading everyone to believe that some kind of Mean Girls-related project was imminent.

    paparazzi photos of each actress in their mean girls outfits
    Dsanchez/CPR / BACKGRID

    Well, folks, I'm here to tell you that the wait is over...

    mean girls cast walking in the mall
    Paramount / courtesy Everett Collection

    And it's a Walmart Black Friday ad?????!!!!!

    lacey driving a convertible with walmart bags in the backseat
    Walmart / youtube.com

    Like, I'm not sure if this was what you were expecting, but I can assure you it's definitely not what I was expecting.

    Anyway, the ad starts with Cady narrating as three super stylish girls exit the school...

    girls walking outside the school while the voice over says, on wednesdays we still wear pink
    Walmart / youtube.com

    ...and Gretchen arrives to pick up her daughter and her friends.

    in the car she says, get in sweetie, we&#x27;re going shopping
    Walmart / youtube.com

    The STRUDLGRL license plate is the perfect accessory for the heiress of the toaster strudel empire. 

    Karen is broadcasting the weather on live TV...

    karen smith here, there&#x27;s a 30 percent change it&#x27;s already wednesday
    Walmart / youtube.com

    ...and Kevin G is at home watching with his son, Kevin Jr.

    kevin telling his son, don&#x27;t let the haters stop you from doing your thang, kevin jr
    Walmart / youtube.com

    Next, we find out that Cady is working at North Shore as a guidance counselor, and still trying to fit in with the cool crowd.

    students asking cady what grool is
    Walmart / youtube.com

    Unfortunately, even 20 years later, "fetch" is still not happening.

    gretchen saying this is gonna be so fetch and her daughter and friends tell her to stop trying to make fetch happen
    Walmart / youtube.com

    Missy Elliott is also here for some reason??????

    she&#x27;s the PE teacher standing in front of a rolled-in chalkboard in the gym
    Walmart / youtube.com

    I wanna know the budget for this commercial because, like, LMFAO what????

    And of course, the Winter Talent Show is still in full swing, with Damien working the projector.

    damien sitting behind the projector
    Walmart / youtube.com

    It looks like the gang are all still friends, too. :'))))

    the friends waving and sitting with each other
    Walmart / youtube.com

    Gretchen's daughter and her friends have also kept the sexy "Jingle Bell Rock" routine alive all these years later.

    the girls dancing on stage while gretchen records and dances from the audience
    Walmart / youtube.com

    And if you hadn't caught on earlier, Gretchen is totally in her cool mom era now.

    the girls talking in the audience
    Walmart / youtube.com

    Some things literally just never change.

    cady and damien looking scared in the middle of the hallway while students go wild
    Walmart / youtube.com

    Though, Rachel McAdams, who played Regina George was noticeably absent from the commercial and people couldn't not talk about it:

    To be fair, I wouldn't go back to the school where I got hit by a bus either, but that's just me!! 

    Twitter: @heyjaeee

    Twitter: @TheBaddestMitch

    Twitter: @thejohnny81

    Twitter: @coinssglobal

    But hey! At least everyone else seems to be thriving!

    You can watch the full ad here:

    View this video on YouTube
    Walmart / youtube.com