Back at the beginning of October, these behind-the-scenes photos of Amanda Seyfried, Lindsay Lohan, and Lacey Chabert surfaced on the internet leading everyone to believe that some kind of Mean Girls-related project was imminent.
Well, folks, I'm here to tell you that the wait is over...
And it's a Walmart Black Friday ad?????!!!!!
Anyway, the ad starts with Cady narrating as three super stylish girls exit the school...
...and Gretchen arrives to pick up her daughter and her friends.
Karen is broadcasting the weather on live TV...
...and Kevin G is at home watching with his son, Kevin Jr.
Next, we find out that Cady is working at North Shore as a guidance counselor, and still trying to fit in with the cool crowd.
Unfortunately, even 20 years later, "fetch" is still not happening.
And of course, the Winter Talent Show is still in full swing, with Damien working the projector.
It looks like the gang are all still friends, too. :'))))
Gretchen's daughter and her friends have also kept the sexy "Jingle Bell Rock" routine alive all these years later.
And if you hadn't caught on earlier, Gretchen is totally in her cool mom era now.
Some things literally just never change.
Though, Rachel McAdams, who played Regina George was noticeably absent from the commercial and people couldn't not talk about it:
To be fair, I wouldn't go back to the school where I got hit by a bus either, but that's just me!!