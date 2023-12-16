Trending badgeTrendingCelebrity·Posted 19 hours agoThere's A New Report On Why Travis Kelce Reportedly Didn't Attend Taylor Swift's Birthday PartyTravis was MIA at the festivities, and it turns out there's a reason why.by Larry FitzmauriceBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail Open wide — it's your latest Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift update. Mega / GC Images OK, let's back this up a bit: Earlier this week, Taylor celebrated her 34th birthday. James Devaney / GC Images Everyone showed out, from Miles Teller and his wife Kaleigh... James Devaney / GC Images Blake Lively... Mega / GC Images And a load of other people — the Haim sisters, Zöe Kravitz, Antoni from Queer Eye, the list goes on. View this photo on Instagram @taylorswift / Via instagram.com You know who wasn't there, though? That's right — Travis Kelce. David Eulitt / Getty Images But fear not! According to a report from Entertainment Tonight, there's a perfectly good reason why he wasn't present for the birthday festivities. David Eulitt / Getty Images The source points out that Travis — who, in case you forgot, is an NFL player — "remains committed to playing his best and doing his best on and off the field." Patrick Mcdermott / Getty Images "The team practices are critical, mandatory to attend, and something he takes very seriously. So, it's no surprise he stayed in Kansas City ahead of this weekend's game." Stacy Revere / Getty Images So, there you have it. And, honestly, it makes a lot of sense. BuzzFeed has reached out to Taylor and Travis' reps, we'll let you know if we hear anything more about all of this.