Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

There's A New Report On Why Travis Kelce Reportedly Didn't Attend Taylor Swift's Birthday Party

Travis was MIA at the festivities, and it turns out there's a reason why.

Larry Fitzmaurice
by Larry Fitzmaurice

BuzzFeed Staff

Open wide — it's your latest Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift update.

Mega / GC Images

OK, let's back this up a bit: Earlier this week, Taylor celebrated her 34th birthday.

closeup of her walking at night
James Devaney / GC Images

Everyone showed out, from Miles Teller and his wife Kaleigh...

taylor walking with the couple
James Devaney / GC Images

Blake Lively...

taylor greating blake at her car
Mega / GC Images

And a load of other people — the Haim sisters, Zöe Kravitz, Antoni from Queer Eye, the list goes on.

You know who wasn't there, though? That's right — Travis Kelce.

him on the field during a game
David Eulitt / Getty Images

But fear not! According to a report from Entertainment Tonight, there's a perfectly good reason why he wasn't present for the birthday festivities.

David Eulitt / Getty Images

The source points out that Travis — who, in case you forgot, is an NFL player — "remains committed to playing his best and doing his best on and off the field."

Patrick Mcdermott / Getty Images

"The team practices are critical, mandatory to attend, and something he takes very seriously. So, it's no surprise he stayed in Kansas City ahead of this weekend's game."

Stacy Revere / Getty Images

So, there you have it. And, honestly, it makes a lot of sense. BuzzFeed has reached out to Taylor and Travis' reps, we'll let you know if we hear anything more about all of this.