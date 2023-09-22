    Sophie Turner Was Spotted Out With Taylor Swift Again Amid Reported Divorce Woes With Joe Jonas

    Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift were together twice in one week.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    For a second time this week, Sophie Turner met with Taylor Swift amid her ongoing divorce from Joe Jonas.

    closeup of sophie waving
    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

    If you didn't know, in early September, Joe Jonas reportedly filed for divorce from Sophie with whom he shares two children. The couple married in 2019.

    closeup of joe and sophie at an event
    Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

    Over the past few weeks, rumors of a rift between Joe and Sophie have proliferated the internet, which eventually led to a new meme trend.

    closeup of the couple
    Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

    Shortly after the reported divorce filing, Joe and Sophie issued matching statements on Instagram on Sept. 6, denouncing any drama. "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end out marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children," the statement read.

    However, things reportedly escalated this week with Sophie allegedly suing Joe to have their children returned to England. NBC News reported on Thursday that Sophie's petition noted the couple decided in April to make England their home.

    sophie and joe walking outside at night
    Ricky Vigil M / GC Images

    A representative for Joe Jonas has since released a statement to TMZ, saying in part: "Joe is seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father, and is of course also okay with the kids being both in the U.S. and the UK. The children were born in the U.S. and have spent the vast majority of their lives in the U.S. They are American citizens."

    Amid all this, Sophie has been spotted out twice this week with Taylor Swift, who once dated Joe Jonas. On Tuesday, they were seen arm-in-arm, leaving the trendy Via Carota restaurant in New York City.

    closeup of the two leaving the restaurant
    North Woods / PapCulture / BACKGRID

    Then, on Thursday, Taylor and Sophie were both photographed separately leaving Hotel Barrière Fouquet again in New York City. Here's Sophie exiting the building:

    sophie leaving wearing a long skirt and pulling her purse to her face
    Gotham / GC Images

    And here's Taylor leaving the same location:

    taylor leaving wearing an off the shoulder top and trousers
    Mega / GC Images

    People reports they were out at dinner alongside Taylor's close pals, the band Haim.

    taylor on stage with the band
    Kevin Winter / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    People reported Joe performed with his band the Jonas Brothers that same night in Philadelphia.

    closeup of joe
    Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Armani beauty

    It's worth noting that neither Taylor nor Sophie have publicly stated the reasons for their recent appearances together. We'll keep you updated if they do.

    closeup of taylor
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images