Sophie Turner Was Spotted Out With Taylor Swift Again Amid Reported Divorce Woes With Joe Jonas

Over the past few weeks, rumors of a rift between Joe and Sophie have proliferated the internet, which eventually led to a new meme trend.
Shortly after the reported divorce filing, Joe and Sophie issued matching statements on Instagram on Sept. 6, denouncing any drama. "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end out marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children," the statement read.
However, things reportedly escalated this week with Sophie allegedly suing Joe to have their children returned to England. NBC News reported on Thursday that Sophie's petition noted the couple decided in April to make England their home.