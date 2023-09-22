Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Broke Up Following An Argument On His Birthday, According To Court Documents

Amid news that Sophie Turner is suing Joe Jonas for return of their children to their "habitual home" in England, new information on the quick "breakdown" of their marriage has emerged.
According to court documents, "The breakdown of the parties' marriage happened very suddenly. The parties had had an argument on August 15, 2023. On or about September 1, 2023, the Father filed a divorce case against the Mother in Florida. On or about September 5, 2023, the Mother found out through the media that the Father had filed for divorce."
The timeline of the swift demise of the relationship is startling, considering that on Aug. 14, a day before their "argument," Sophie posted loved-up pics of them at a Jonas Brothers Concert.
Then we get to Aug. 15, which was Joe's 34th birthday. Sophie posted a picture of the two wearing matching pjs onto her Instagram story, as well as sharing some other PDA pics of the pair:
This also means the day after the argument, Joe and Sophie reportedly sold their Miami home — but, according to the court documents, they had entered into a contract to do so in mid-April.
Afterward, Joe continued on the Jonas Brothers tour, sharing stories about pooping on stage. He also visibly teared up when dedicating their song "Little Bird," about fatherhood, to a fan whose father had died.
Then on Sept. 2, a day after Joe reportedly filed for divorce, speculation began that the two had split after they were both photographed not wearing their wedding rings. News that Joe had hired a divorce lawyer hit the following day, with confirmation that Joe had filed for divorce breaking on Sept. 5, when Sophie claimed to have found out.
The two issued one statement on Sept. 6, saying, "We have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy."
Joe Jonas has denied that Sophie found out about the divorce through the media, with a representative for him telling TMZ, "After multiple conversations with Sophie, Joe initiated divorce proceedings in Florida [...] Sophie was aware that Joe was going to file for divorce."
We’ll update if any more information becomes available.